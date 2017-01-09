Apple Plans 'High-Tech Manufacturing' of Data-Center Gear in Arizona (businessinsider.com) 48
An anonymous reader shares a Business Insider report: Apple is seeking permission to conduct "high-tech manufacturing" and to build data-center server gear in a Mesa, Arizona, facility, according to a notice published Monday by the US federal government. A notification published in the Federal Register on Monday said Apple was looking for approval from the Foreign-Trade Zones Board to produce "finished products" in a special zone that exempts it from customs duty payments. "Apple Inc has repurposed the site as a global data command center that will conduct high-tech manufacturing of finished data center cabinets for other data centers," according to a document filed by Mesa on behalf of Apple in June and made public Monday. [...] The Arizona effort would mark a rare instance of a US tech company manufacturing and assembling a finished product domestically, where labor costs are higher. Apple's effort appears limited to equipment for its internal operations, however, rather than for a mass-market consumer product.
When they say finished data center cabinets for their other data centers, I assume that means with all of the hardware already installed, ready to be shipped to one of their data centers, installed, and powered on. I doubt it means an empty cabinet. The empty cabinet is one of the parts, along with all of the various hardware and networking components.
Are they just avoiding import tariffs? (Score:3)
High-tech manufacturing = Robots (Score:3)
"The Arizona effort would mark a rare instance of a US tech company manufacturing and assembling a finished product domestically, where labor costs are higher"
Well that is because of this key phrase...
"high-tech manufacturing"
Meaning there will be very little labor and lot of robots.
As an apple fan (Score:3)
Heat? (Score:1)
Isn't AZ too hot? Do you really want a data center where the temperature quite often approaches 110 degrees? You'll need "turbo" A/C. Doesn't seem economical.
Why not Idaho? Cooler weather, low taxes, and cheap real-estate.
Correction, it's not a data-center itself, but electronic manufacturing is still an energy-intensive industry.
Las Vegas isn't much cooler than Phoenix (maybe 10 degrees most of the time), yet Switch is doing booming business here with datacenters popping up all over town. The temperature outside hasn't been much of an impediment for them.
Re: (Score:2)
Serious server gear can function in 100+ temperature so long as that's a stable temp. I had a rack of Sun gear in Vegas we kept in a closet. Our cooling "solution" was always failing.
Sun support said the gear could handle it.
Re: (Score:2)
Do you really want a data center where the temperature quite often approaches 110 degrees?
Sure. Here's one [google.com]. Take a tour [io.com]. They have a facility in Scottsdale, too [io.com]. Other companies host here, also [viawest.com]. Digital Realty has nearly 1 million square feet of data center space in the county.
Why not Idaho? Cooler weather, low taxes, and cheap real-estate.
Idaho has a single tier-3 data center. Compared to Phoenix, I'm sure the major difference is the concentration of top-tier networks already here in Phoenix. I doubt there are as many top-tier networks running through Idaho. We also have cheap power and land, but I'm sure the prices in Idaho aren't very high either.