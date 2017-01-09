Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Russia Demands LinkedIn App Takedown, Apple and Google Comply (fortune.com)

Russia has forced Apple and Google to remove the LinkedIn mobile app from their Russian application markets, the latest chapter in a months-long campaign against the professional networking site. From a report on Fortune: A recently-passed Russian law requires that any company holding data on Russians house that data within Russia. Russia began blocking LinkedIn's website last November under that law, which some critics argue is an indirect form of censorship. The removal of the LinkedIn app from Apples App Store and Google's Play shows the willingness of major internet gatekeepers to comply with individual nations' data-control laws, on both the web and mobile devices.

Russia Demands LinkedIn App Takedown, Apple and Google Comply

