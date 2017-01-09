Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Russia Demands LinkedIn App Takedown, Apple and Google Comply (fortune.com) 27

Posted by msmash from the yes-sir-my-sir dept.
Russia has forced Apple and Google to remove the LinkedIn mobile app from their Russian application markets, the latest chapter in a months-long campaign against the professional networking site. From a report on Fortune: A recently-passed Russian law requires that any company holding data on Russians house that data within Russia. Russia began blocking LinkedIn's website last November under that law, which some critics argue is an indirect form of censorship. The removal of the LinkedIn app from Apples App Store and Google's Play shows the willingness of major internet gatekeepers to comply with individual nations' data-control laws, on both the web and mobile devices.

Russia Demands LinkedIn App Takedown, Apple and Google Comply

  • then take it to the logical conclusion and disconnect from the entire country

    i'm not really sure what benefit there is to having anything to do with russia electronically nowadays

  • Lessons re-learned (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 09, 2017 @10:26AM (#53633555)

    Just another reason Free Software is still relevant in the era of the app store.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Right, with Free Software, you can write a competitor to linkedin, and STILL be forced to comply with the same goddamned restrictions that proprietary, walled-garden software is forced to comply with!

      The problem is not that they've somehow "locked up your data in a proprietary container." The problem is that the Russian government has declared that anybody offering a service like LinkedIn MUST store data for Russian accounts in a place where Russia has legal jurisdiction. Free software does NOTHING to cha

  • Censorship/User's privacy protection? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Yeah. I don't like Putin in the least. That said, I'm more and more uneasy seeing how "our" and "their" leaders are resembling more and more each other -- and this with the consent (no: with loud acclamation!) of the majority (btw. as Putin or Erdogan have).

    Fucking scary, if you ask me.

    • The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which.

  • Imagine a world where that's even possible (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If anyone is so overwhelmingly attracted to the idea of allowing a company like Apple or Google to control the "application market" that they see, then they deserve to not have many applications, and for their computer to be significantly less capable than everyone else's. The whole point of turning all your selection power over to some company, is to personally have less power. So this works out great.

    Meanwhile, in Real Life, the market simply is the market. Nobody can remove someone else's product from it

  • So? (Score:2)

    by c ( 8461 )

    If Russia has any clue, the LinkedIn domains are already blacklisted. Removing the apps shouldn't be much more than adding insult to injury.

    And since Android users could sideload it, it's practically ineffective unless Apple owns a much larger chunk of the Russian market than they did last time I looked.

  • The removal of the LinkedIn app from Apples App Store and Google's Play shows the willingness of major internet gatekeepers to comply with individual nations' data-control laws, on both the web and mobile devices.

    Since exactly when have any company on earth managed to ignore the existing laws in countries where they operate?

  • I would imagine both their apps and the website pull the data from no Russian servers. So is linkedin.com blocked in Russia?
  • Cue all the paid Russian/Trump trolls who will now post and tell us that this is somehow a good thing.

  • I don't give a goddam rat's ass about LinkedIn.

    It's a spammy piece of shit that's been hacked over and over again and it's useless a tits on a boar.

    It's business model is just like the fucking dating sites.

    --

    Russian is a sovereign country and can do whatever the shit they want.

    I'm in another sovereign country and I convinced management that LinkedIn is crappy.

    It's banned.

  • So? (Score:2)

    by KalvinB ( 205500 )

    Do we get to push our laws into foreign countries?

    If so, can foreign countries start enforcing their laws in our country?

    Their house, their business. Our house, our business.

    Push products they do want and maybe they'll change the mind on products they don't.

    And seriously, would you want your private information stored on a server in a foreign country? Seems like a no brainer for Russia.

  • But apple will not help the FBI! trump needs to put tim cook in his place.

  • Why are they so impatient?
    Just a few more weeks and every database in the US will be hosted in Russia.

