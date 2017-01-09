Apple's iPhone Turns 10 (www.bgr.in) 42
An anonymous reader shares a report: "Every once in a while there is a revolutionary product that comes along, that changes everything," that's how Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone 10 years ago. To think about it, the iPhone did not have anything that anyone associated with a smartphone. On top of that, it was expensive, you could not share files over Bluetooth, it did not support 3G, it did not have an expandable storage slot and you needed iTunes for everything. But despite that, and to the horror of its rivals, everyone wanted one. Veteran journalist Steven Levy spoke with Phil Schiller, VP of Worldwide Marketing at Apple on the occasion.
Re: and no apps (Score:4, Interesting)
I know, for me personally I wonder where I would be without native apps since app development been the main my source of income for these past few years.
I still remember the day they posted on Slashdot that hackers had release the first reversed engineer SDK on jail broken phones and immediately dived in and started coding for it. I actually interviewed at Apple shortly after for unrelated position long before they announced the SDK and remember showing the engineers over lunch a port of MAME I had done. It was kind of surreal when I looked up and saw Steve Jobs across the room getting lunch.
cult of mac (Score:3)
On top of that, it was expensive, you could not share files over Bluetooth, it did not support 3G, it did not have an expandable storage slot and you needed iTunes for everything. But despite that, and to the horror of its rivals, everyone wanted one.
just goes to show the best product doesnt always win - same is true with the ipod, there were better options at the time. the term "cult of mac" became known for a reason
Re: cult of mac (Score:2)
I thought the iPhone was a huge gimik when it came out. I was very dismissive of a phone with no tactile keyboard buttons.
... and then I used one for 10 min at lunch one day. My co-worker had bought it that morning. By the time I handed it back I knew it was a better than any cell/smart phone I had used to date. It's configuration options put blackberry's quagmire to shame. It's smoothness in function and even typing on the glass surface was astounding.
Re: (Score:3)
This is a very Slashdotty article, denigrating a product that - like it or not, really was transformative - because it came from Apple.
The iPhone changed cellphones forever, it eliminated the PDA, it ushered in the era of smartphones for the masses who didn't have a business need for one and would have never bought themselves a Blackberry.
The Model T barely had "anything associated with a car" today other than four wheels and a seat, but what we are seeing here is an argument that the Model T wasn't a big d
Re: (Score:2)
No, the product was 100% transformative. It was completely different from any that came before it, and it was copied by everyone who came after, because it did what people wanted much better than anything anybody had tried before. This is the very definition of a transformative product, and denying requires blinding yourself intentionally.
Sure, it had good marketing. But good marketing may get you one sale. A good product is what gets you the second and third, and there have been many second and third sales
Re: (Score:2)
it had the only full web browser on a phone at the time. all other phones had mobile browsers that sucked even if you compared them to IE 6.1
it really had no function except to take money from people with money to blow to have a device to kill time during lunch or some other time during the day. then it got apps before android
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Very true. There are plenty of examples where a better product lost out; generally because the lesser one offered some feature that made it more compelling. VHS beat Beta despite Beta's better picture quality; DVD and VHS beat LaserDiscs despite the latter's better quality. VHS had the advantage of longer recording times, VHS and DVDs had a better selection of movies and you could rent VHS tapes a lot easier than you could a Laserdiscs are just some examples of why an arguably inferior product won out. One
Re: (Score:2)
Just think, we could all be running around with Zunes and Windows phones. And on MS-DOS 50.
Re: (Score:2)
you obviously don't remember the "smartphones" of the day. yes, they had those paper features but in real life it was easier not to use them. i remember when android was hyping the bluetooth or NFC file transfer. tried it with my father in law one time and discovered it was useless for anything over tiny text files.
other than apps the only useful feature the iphone was missing at release was corporate email support. a year later they licensed ActiveSync from Microsoft and with the 3GS it was the end of the
Re: (Score:2)
i had MP3 players since around 2000 and bought the iPod once it worked with Windows and never looked back. Best MP3 player of the day
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder what issues there were with the iPod, because I never had any. I have a nomad, and paid as much for it with no memory as I did for my iPod mini. On the Nomad it took a Very Long Time, a Pournelle used to say
Re: (Score:3)
Firewire was much better than USB of the day. The iPod also functioned as an external hard drive. I remember installing OS X on it and booting off of it when fixing my main drive.
No wireless. Less space than a nomad. Lame. (Score:2)
I'm glad nobody on earth really pays attention to slashdot. So many toads.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: BB, RIP (Score:1)
They thought they knew exactly what their customer base, professionals, wanted. They stuck to those ideals until it was too late all while not trying to tap the wider general consumer market.
Re: (Score:3)
RIM was a bunch of greedy bastards who thought they could make money on the professional and BYOD market. they charged you to buy the BES server, the licenses and on the device side you had to buy the expensive data plan to access that BES server
Other devices you have to pay by KILOBYTE
Iphone had the first data plan where they didn't meter you or enforce the professional email access rules
Lame (Score:3)
No wireless. Less space than a Nomad . Lame.
Re: (Score:1)
Rumour says that engineers at Nokia got their hands on an early model, took it to pieces and couldn't stop laughing, saying that that's no way to make a phone, this will never succeed.
They stopped laughing pretty soon though.
Marketing, my arse (Score:2)
...and to the horror of its rivals, everyone wanted one.
It's almost as if the people who make these purchasing decisions [amazon.com] are unpredictable.
Personality and charisma (Score:3)
Does anybody here frequently watch Apple product launches? Then give it a try and watch the 10 minute video of Steve Jobs introducing the iPhone. I had never seen that video before. It's such a simple introduction and, nevertheless, with such personality and power... Of course it's just my opinion, but it has humor and it's daring... in a way that it makes the current Apple presentations feel like generic marketing. It's almost a lesson on charisma. Oh boy.
Can folks here be grateful instead of flaming? (Score:1)
So rather than turning this into a flame about how android is better than iOS, how about we focus on how this device clearly changed everything on the mobile space. That without the iPhone and Apple, we would all be likely still be using those awful blackberry devices with mediocre web browsers and apps. Or, even worse, still fully using Flash on the web instead of finally escaping its horrible clutches.
Cmon Slashdot, let's see mostly positive comments for once, because this device did change everything...
And they stole the idea from Palm (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
And Palm stole the idea from Apple's Newton.
The fact is that the iPhone was the first implementation that was good enough quality that the idea was compelling to lots of people. That's why it's so influential.
As someone that had used a Palm for many years (Score:2)
when I got my first iPhone, let me say—there is no comparison between the two.
Palm OS and Windows CE were clumsy, trying devices that you didn't trust with anything because they weren't all that stable, they were deeply, closely tethered to desktops with finicky sync systems that would break down often and whose connectivity to existing apps tended to last about 10 minutes beyond version releases, they had the capacity of a thimble, and anything you put into them was basically trapped there unless you
Derp Article. (Score:2)
Yeah how many phones supported bluetooth file sharing in 2007? NONE. The king of the heap was the blackjack running windows CE of all phones and it sucked horribly. everything was a nightmare and at times you could not answer the phone as the CE phone app would crash silently.
the iPhone back then destroyed the competition because it was far more reliable than the other offerings that was not a flip phone.
Sadly today.... I have experienced the "cant answer the damn phone" problem on my iphone 6S. Appl
Thanks from an Android user (Score:2)
Once again, this proves the wonders of competition even if you don't like a specific product.