Apple's Share of PC Users Drops To A Five-Year Low

Windows 10 is installed on 24.5% of devices -- but that's only half the story. "Apple's Mac share of personal computers worldwide fell to a five-year low in December," reports Computerworld, adding that Linux and Windows "both benefited, with increases of around a half percentage point during 2016." An anonymous reader quotes their report: According to web analytics vendor Net Applications, Apple's desktop and notebook operating system -- formerly OS X, now macOS -- powered just 6.1% of all personal computers last month, down from 7% a year ago and a peak of 9.6% as recently as April 2016... The Mac's 6.1% user share in December was the lowest mark recorded by Net Applications since August 2011, more than five years ago... In October, the company reported sales of 4.9 million Macs for the September quarter, a 14% year-over-year decline and the fourth straight quarterly downturn. Apple's sales slide during the past 12 months has been steeper than for the personal computer industry as a whole, according to industry researchers from IDC and Gartner, a 180-degree shift from the prior 30 or so quarters, when the Mac's growth rate repeatedly beat the business average.
Apple's success through 2016 was "fueled by Microsoft's stumbles with Windows 8 and a race-to-the-bottom mentality among rival OEMs," according to the article, which also notes that the user share for Linux exceeded 2% in June, and reached 2.3% by November.

  • Apple is no longer a computer company (Score:5, Insightful)

    by UPZ ( 947916 ) on Saturday January 07, 2017 @10:46AM (#53623383)
    Saying as a user of iPhone, new MacBook Pro, iPad, TimeCapsule and AppleTV, that apple is no longer a computer company. They are an iPhone company. They no longer make advances in anything else but iPhones. As my current hardware slowly dies, I'll be replacing everything listed above with better quality hardware made by other companies.

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by aliquis ( 678370 )

      And Valve is no longer a game developer.
      They are a gambling site and games retailer.

      Both succeed in their attempts to gain more money =P

  • Don't upgrade your hardware, and... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    this is what happens. Not increasing the max amount of RAM in the MacBook for over six years is ridiculous. The 13" MacBook Pro I have that I ordered the day it came out on April 13, 2010 has 16 GB. I, like a lot of developers, have to run several virtual machines so I need more RAM. Apple just gave-up. Moore's law says the amount of RAM should have increased by more than a factor of eight.

  • Apple is no longer interested in my business. I use an old 15" MBP and it does everything I want, and has almost every port I need. The new MBP's simply suck in comparison. A "touch bar"??? Hey, Apple, I got something you can touch, and it isnt my money. Dongles? I use one dongle now. With the new MBP I'd need a dongle for everything. When Apple makes a MBP that is upgradable and has the ports that people need now and has noticeably better performance, I'll consider it. Windows is starting to look better an

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Tim Cook is more interested in making statements than making good products.

    • I hear you re: the dongles. You need to carry a dead octopus worth of cables and dongles with the current MBP.
      But!
      I do love the touch bar.
      I played around with it in the Apple store and found it rather wonderful and userfriendly. I think you can set it to boring standard F keys, but the context sensitive touchbar really makes a number of operations more efficient, for example scrolling through photos.

  • No surprise (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    A post Jobs Apple has stagnated. A big, dead, and stinky whale in the water. They stopped innovating and started going for gimmicks and shine. Removing 3.5mm jacks, sacrificing competitive battery performance for thinness not being demanded by consumers. Then you have a MacBook "Pro" that basically kicks professionals in the pants. As an owner of an iPhone 6s Plus and two 2014 MacBook pros, these will likely be my last devices when they go. I run commercial real estate during the day, but do photography on

    • I am no OSX expert, but it seems surprisingly rough in several areas. The functions you can perform in the different views of finder aren't even consistent. For example, you can select a range of files in the list view but not in the icon view. Often in icon view you are forced to scroll both horizontally and vertically to see all files since the icons don't wrap. They abandoned the standard nomenclature of 'cut/paste' for files, and instead you must 'copy/move-paste' which is difficult to find because

  • Not a huge surprise... (Score:5, Interesting)

    by fuzzyfuzzyfungus ( 1223518 ) on Saturday January 07, 2017 @10:54AM (#53623419) Journal
    While they continue to pull defeat from the jaws of victory with baffling regularity(eg. needlessly atrocious touchpads for no obvious reason); it's amazing how much less-bad your average PC laptop is today, when compared to the race-to-the-bottom and "Yeah, it's a 15in low-res screen and 2 inches thick" era. Models that can go directly head-to-head with Apple's finest are rarer; but you can often save enough money, vs. the really classy Apple gear, that a few minor sins can be overlooked. Combine that with Apple's more or less total neglect of anything desktop/workstation, which is a boring segment but moves a lot of hardware; and the fair success of Chromebooks as practically-disposable cheap 'n portable options; and you have a few reasons why OSX marketshare might not be doing as well outside of the truly devoted.

    Back in the day, an ibook/macbook was both good and actually one of the cheaper options if you needed something small and light; mac minis stacked up reasonably favorably against all but the most atrocious cheapy towers; and Mac Pros were pretty respectably priced workstation offerings. I remember, back when they were still doing the intel-based 'cheese grater' case Pros; we were a Dell shop but when we priced out the Pros vs. equivalent Precisions our Dell rep turned a slightly unhealthy color and had to cut us a deal to make it worth going with those rather than just bootcamping the macs. That...isn't exactly...how the world works anymore.

  • Apple bet the farm on iOS. (Score:5, Informative)

    by aussersterne ( 212916 ) on Saturday January 07, 2017 @10:55AM (#53623423) Homepage

    They abandoned productivity computing users almost entirely.

    Appliance-style computers with high-end sensory specs, rather than modular ones with high-end throughput specs.
    Abandonment of "professional" tier applications, integrations, and support.
    Marketing and product development that targeted information consumption rather than production and manipulation.
    Modifications primarily to the computing platform whenever computing and mobile needed to be brought closer.

    Not so long ago Mac OS was a compelling computing platform at the hardware and at the software level for many professionals, including many computing professionals like me (who were once hardcore Linux/*nix users).

    This is no longer the case. With the changes that have been made over the last few years, Mac OS and related hardware are now also-rans, but ones that come at a significant cost premium and with significant limitations.

    Meanwhile, they have avoided the (often controversial) wisdom of Steve Jobs, who tended to cannibalize existing product lines and userbases with new ones in order to stay ahead of the curve. Instead, they have worked hard not to cannibalize and/or risk the iOS userbase (designing instead for its lowest common denominator, which is low indeed) by upgrading or innovating in iOS.

    The result is that Mac OS is no longer a viable (much less obvious) choice for professionals even in many of its traditional constituencies, while iOS has stagnated and is now significantly behind Android in many ways.

    I don't think all of this would have happened under Steve Jobs, who would have continued to be controversial, and also would have continued to make gains but in often surprising ways that would only be grudgingly conceded later on.

    With Tim Cook they got a traditional bean-counter who carried Apple back into the traditional corporate cycle of aggressive rise, complacent dominance, unavoidable fall.

    I'm annoyed that I'll have to switch computing platforms again—the switch from Linux was not easy after 17 years when I made it in 2010—but I suspect that I will.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by DrTime ( 838124 )

      Yeah to all above. I've been Macs at home and PCs at work since the Mac came out. Time Capsule too. My first Mac was the MacPlus.

      Apple under Tim Cook is not an innovator any more. The new Google Pixel phone looks compelling enough to make me switch after having the original iPhone, iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4S, and now the iPhone 6. All were good in their day. I hope the 6 keeps going two more years before I want to replace it.

      They've become tied to stock market pricing fears and the iPhone as the main produ

  • My first computer was an Apple IIGS. I've owned more Macs then I can remember. I was responsible for Macs being adopted by my workplace. And yet, I very much doubt my next computer will be a Mac. Poor hardware choices are really the last straw. Chances are good my next rig will be a Dell XPS running Ubuntu.
  • I'd argue that the "fall" has to do a lot with the web browsers and SSL increase. A lot more people are conscious of privacy these days than they were a year ago. The only thing Safari and Internet Explorer are good for is to download Firefox or Chrome; that has to be messing with the detection, especially since Firefox has third party tracking protection built in. Who doesn't use Adblock, Privacy Badger, Ghostery, or NoScript? I'm sure anyone reading this is using something like that or has heard of them.
  • I find it surprising that according to this statistic one third of Mac users stopped using Macs during the last 8 months. Or did the market grow a lot (don't think so)? I can see that some Mac users would switch to Windows (or occasionally to Linux), but one third in 8 months? Seems actually unlikely.

  • They just need to remove a few more standard ports and add more adapters!

  • waiting for something better (Score:3)

    by mrmaster ( 535266 ) on Saturday January 07, 2017 @11:08AM (#53623477) Homepage
    People were waiting for a good Mac refresh in 2016. The macbook pro finally came out but to mixed reviews. The direction Apple is going with their computers is hard to say. More adapters to lug around....Some screens get improvements while others do not...things changed for the sake of change. Why upgrade your 4 yr old computer when the new one has the very same screen? There will be a bump if Apple spends more of an effort to refresh their computer lineup. I have a 4 yr old 11 inch mac air and I still see no reason to upgrade. I am definitely not in the minority.

  • Apple is also losing the battle in education. There are almost 100,000 schools in the US and until about 5 years ago, many ran Apple computers in their classrooms.

    Chromebooks have eaten Apple's lunch almost entirely in that space.

    Cutting Tim Cook's pay is not enough - Microsoft put a tech guy in charge of the company - it's time for Apple to do the same.

  • I'm a more recent convert AWAY from Windows at work in 2013 (7 is going to be my last Windows OS at home), and then they drop this turd of a new MacBook Pro on us.

    I'm not interested in a fancy function keys bar or Touch ID because I don't need my MacBook Pro to be an iPhone that happens to have a keyboard. I want a fast, powerful, reliable OS on a fast, powerful, reliable laptop that just works without any extra effort.

  • Apple was a "just works" solution for people who didn't want to be bothered with their computer to do what they actually wanted to do. And Apple delivered that beautifully. Not to me, I never got my mind wrapped around the "Apple way" of thinking, but I could easily see it with the various people I used to admin PCs for. They quickly fell in love with the intuitive interface (beats me how this is intuitive, but they thought so) and how "naturally" everything felt (personally, I felt it was all wrong). But i

