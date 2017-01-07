Apple's Share of PC Users Drops To A Five-Year Low (infoworld.com) 31
Windows 10 is installed on 24.5% of devices -- but that's only half the story. "Apple's Mac share of personal computers worldwide fell to a five-year low in December," reports Computerworld, adding that Linux and Windows "both benefited, with increases of around a half percentage point during 2016." An anonymous reader quotes their report: According to web analytics vendor Net Applications, Apple's desktop and notebook operating system -- formerly OS X, now macOS -- powered just 6.1% of all personal computers last month, down from 7% a year ago and a peak of 9.6% as recently as April 2016... The Mac's 6.1% user share in December was the lowest mark recorded by Net Applications since August 2011, more than five years ago... In October, the company reported sales of 4.9 million Macs for the September quarter, a 14% year-over-year decline and the fourth straight quarterly downturn. Apple's sales slide during the past 12 months has been steeper than for the personal computer industry as a whole, according to industry researchers from IDC and Gartner, a 180-degree shift from the prior 30 or so quarters, when the Mac's growth rate repeatedly beat the business average.
Apple's success through 2016 was "fueled by Microsoft's stumbles with Windows 8 and a race-to-the-bottom mentality among rival OEMs," according to the article, which also notes that the user share for Linux exceeded 2% in June, and reached 2.3% by November.
Apple is no longer a computer company (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:3, Interesting)
And Valve is no longer a game developer.
They are a gambling site and games retailer.
Both succeed in their attempts to gain more money =P
Don't upgrade your hardware, and... (Score:1)
this is what happens. Not increasing the max amount of RAM in the MacBook for over six years is ridiculous. The 13" MacBook Pro I have that I ordered the day it came out on April 13, 2010 has 16 GB. I, like a lot of developers, have to run several virtual machines so I need more RAM. Apple just gave-up. Moore's law says the amount of RAM should have increased by more than a factor of eight.
Apple Abandoned Me (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Tim Cook is more interested in making statements than making good products.
Re: (Score:2)
But!
I do love the touch bar.
I played around with it in the Apple store and found it rather wonderful and userfriendly. I think you can set it to boring standard F keys, but the context sensitive touchbar really makes a number of operations more efficient, for example scrolling through photos.
No surprise (Score:1)
A post Jobs Apple has stagnated. A big, dead, and stinky whale in the water. They stopped innovating and started going for gimmicks and shine. Removing 3.5mm jacks, sacrificing competitive battery performance for thinness not being demanded by consumers. Then you have a MacBook "Pro" that basically kicks professionals in the pants. As an owner of an iPhone 6s Plus and two 2014 MacBook pros, these will likely be my last devices when they go. I run commercial real estate during the day, but do photography on
Re: (Score:2)
Not a huge surprise... (Score:5, Interesting)
Back in the day, an ibook/macbook was both good and actually one of the cheaper options if you needed something small and light; mac minis stacked up reasonably favorably against all but the most atrocious cheapy towers; and Mac Pros were pretty respectably priced workstation offerings. I remember, back when they were still doing the intel-based 'cheese grater' case Pros; we were a Dell shop but when we priced out the Pros vs. equivalent Precisions our Dell rep turned a slightly unhealthy color and had to cut us a deal to make it worth going with those rather than just bootcamping the macs. That...isn't exactly...how the world works anymore.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
upgraded the ram and installed an SSD myself.
Yeah, good luck with that on newer models. Everything is soldered to the mainboard.
Apple bet the farm on iOS. (Score:5, Informative)
They abandoned productivity computing users almost entirely.
Appliance-style computers with high-end sensory specs, rather than modular ones with high-end throughput specs.
Abandonment of "professional" tier applications, integrations, and support.
Marketing and product development that targeted information consumption rather than production and manipulation.
Modifications primarily to the computing platform whenever computing and mobile needed to be brought closer.
Not so long ago Mac OS was a compelling computing platform at the hardware and at the software level for many professionals, including many computing professionals like me (who were once hardcore Linux/*nix users).
This is no longer the case. With the changes that have been made over the last few years, Mac OS and related hardware are now also-rans, but ones that come at a significant cost premium and with significant limitations.
Meanwhile, they have avoided the (often controversial) wisdom of Steve Jobs, who tended to cannibalize existing product lines and userbases with new ones in order to stay ahead of the curve. Instead, they have worked hard not to cannibalize and/or risk the iOS userbase (designing instead for its lowest common denominator, which is low indeed) by upgrading or innovating in iOS.
The result is that Mac OS is no longer a viable (much less obvious) choice for professionals even in many of its traditional constituencies, while iOS has stagnated and is now significantly behind Android in many ways.
I don't think all of this would have happened under Steve Jobs, who would have continued to be controversial, and also would have continued to make gains but in often surprising ways that would only be grudgingly conceded later on.
With Tim Cook they got a traditional bean-counter who carried Apple back into the traditional corporate cycle of aggressive rise, complacent dominance, unavoidable fall.
I'm annoyed that I'll have to switch computing platforms again—the switch from Linux was not easy after 17 years when I made it in 2010—but I suspect that I will.
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah to all above. I've been Macs at home and PCs at work since the Mac came out. Time Capsule too. My first Mac was the MacPlus.
Apple under Tim Cook is not an innovator any more. The new Google Pixel phone looks compelling enough to make me switch after having the original iPhone, iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4S, and now the iPhone 6. All were good in their day. I hope the 6 keeps going two more years before I want to replace it.
They've become tied to stock market pricing fears and the iPhone as the main produ
And is likely to get smaller... (Score:2)
Web browser to blame (Score:1)
from 9.6% to 6.1% in 8 months? (Score:2)
They'll turn it around (Score:2)
They just need to remove a few more standard ports and add more adapters!
waiting for something better (Score:3)
Apple also lost education to Chrome OS (Score:2)
Apple is also losing the battle in education. There are almost 100,000 schools in the US and until about 5 years ago, many ran Apple computers in their classrooms.
Chromebooks have eaten Apple's lunch almost entirely in that space.
Cutting Tim Cook's pay is not enough - Microsoft put a tech guy in charge of the company - it's time for Apple to do the same.
The new MacBook Pro didn't help (Score:2)
I'm not interested in a fancy function keys bar or Touch ID because I don't need my MacBook Pro to be an iPhone that happens to have a keyboard. I want a fast, powerful, reliable OS on a fast, powerful, reliable laptop that just works without any extra effort.
Why people went Apple, and why they leave now (Score:2)
Apple was a "just works" solution for people who didn't want to be bothered with their computer to do what they actually wanted to do. And Apple delivered that beautifully. Not to me, I never got my mind wrapped around the "Apple way" of thinking, but I could easily see it with the various people I used to admin PCs for. They quickly fell in love with the intuitive interface (beats me how this is intuitive, but they thought so) and how "naturally" everything felt (personally, I felt it was all wrong). But i