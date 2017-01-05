Apple Removes NYTimes App in China, Shows How Far It Is Willing To Go To Please Local Authority (theguardian.com) 50
Apple has removed the New York Times app from its store in China after a government request, in an example of how far the company will go to please the authorities in its third-largest market. From a report: China operates what is thought to be the largest internet censorship regime in the world, blocking thousands of foreign websites viewed as a threat by the ruling Communist party. Google, Twitter, Facebook Youtube and Instagram are all inaccessible. Apple removed the English and Chinese-language versions of the New York Times app on 23 December, although it was not immediately clear why. "We have been informed that the app is in violation of local regulations," said Carolyn Wu, an Apple spokeswoman. "As a result the app must be taken down off the China app store. When this situation changes the app store will once again offer the New York Times app for download in China."
Apparently violating local laws is OK by you. If the US government rules that a Daesh app is illegal, should Apple keep it in the AppStore?
They are not removing it from other countries. Only from the country that banned it. Some how, this is news or issue? Seriously?
The US makes up reasons all the time: "parallel construction" should be a known term.
Why is everybody calling it "local" law? A local law would be "no walking on this lawn", or "no parking on the pavement in this village". However, this is federal law in China, law that governs more than a Billion people, about 1/6 of the world population.
What's the problem? _If_ it's OK for the USA to crack down on 'fake news', it's OK for China.
The NYT will never have credibility again. Too far gone. When they learned that their reporters were acting as propagandists for the whitehouse (submitting stories for prior approval) they could have immediately fired everybody involved and said why, loud and clear. They didn't, it's over, stick a fork in it.
Pravda has more credibility.
It came as a shock to me since most of what we get in the US tends to focus on the negative.
A corporation being solely focused on making as much money as possible. Who would've believed such a thing?
Who reads NYT anyway..
Just another propaganda machine.. No better than most media outlets in China. We here learned that from the last election, didn't we!!
We here learned that from the last election, didn't we!!
I think if you were to learn something from the last election, that would set a precedent. But the lesson might be still on the way.
Only if you're a delusional psychopath.
Like most companies, Apple follows the law in the places in which they operate.
Unlike Uber...
Their only other option would be to "make a statement" by not doing business in places whose laws they disagree with.
Including laws for unsafe labor practices. (Score:4, Interesting)
Aluminum machining for iPhone cases produces combustible metallic dust that can cause classic thermite reactions. This dust ignited in the Chinese manufacturing facility, turning it into a crematorium [computerworld.com] that killed four people.
Responsible management, union regulations, and OSHA largely make that impossible in the United States.
Apple should insist on higher standards. And this is hardly their only excess that has taken lives.
What are you, some kind of Commie? Nothing should be allowed to get in the way of the God-given right to make a buck! Hey I sound like Trump's Twitter feed.
There are four kinds of machinest in the world. Those that made thermite: by accident, on purpose, both and not yet. The last kind is the most dangerous.
Aluminum powder by itself isn't _that_ dangerous. It will burn, hot and fast, but isn't a high explosive. Mix it with a good oxidizer though...
Aluminum cuts like butter, I don't understand why they would be making dust rather than chips.
Apple, like any business, is going to do what they are required legally speaking in each of the markets they reside. It is not like they had any real choice since leaving it up would only mean that it would be blocked along with the entire App Store.... The dispute is between the NY Times and the Chinese government, it is not up to Apple to get NY Times unblocked.... it is up to the NY Times and the Chinese government.
What is this, really? (Score:4, Informative)
They had a real choice. They had, and have, a choice in almost every nation, and definitely WRT doing business in China.
If a country does evil, by law or custom, and further, makes you complicit in that evil, then you don't have to do business there (and you shouldn't, obviously.) The fact that you do means that you have decided that your own goals are more important than whatever the evil consists of. In this particular Apple's v. China v. people case, they want money a lot more than they want freedom of speech. They have laid those cards out quite plainly.
Also, speaking of Apple, they do plenty of "not in our app store" discarding / refusing various applications based on their own biases. This isn't in any way new behavior for them. The only questions really on the table are, (a) is a person aware of this? and (b) will a person tolerate it?
I'm pretty sure every country on earth has done some 'evil'.
So where do you stand wrt your own country?
What if Google left it?
2. Google changed their motto to "Do What's Right" after turning into Alphabet.
The world isn't a Saturday morning cartoon.
They know why (Score:4, Informative)
Apple removed the English and Chinese-language versions of the New York Times app on 23 December, although it was not immediately clear why.
Maybe because the NYT was banned in China in 2012?? http://www.cnn.com/2012/10/26/world/asia/china-times-website-blocked/ [cnn.com]
and
From How the New York Times is eluding censors in China [qz.com]
Using apps: Articles are published on apps targeting the Chinese-language market that have often been ignored by Chinese censors for weeks or months at a time, before being blocked. Often these apps are openly branded with the “New York Times” name.
I'm not saying censoring them is right, but this crap they are peddling about not knowing why their apps were pulled from China is pure bullshit. They know exactly why: They were banned in 2012 by the Chinese government! China just never got around to asking for the apps to be pulled until now.
When in Rome ... (Score:2)
Their rules are law.
Explain it to us Tim? (Score:4, Insightful)
I would like to understand from Tim Cook why he feels privacy rights need to protected even in the case of terror investigation (I agree they do) but access to information and a free and independent press does not require protection?
Is he simply a legalist, we have laws like the 4th amendment here in the US that protect privacy, but China has no laws preventing the government from acting as a censor so it is fine? There are valid philosophical cases to be made on those lines but I did not hear that rhetoric from him around the time of San Bernardino.
Maybe he is a racist or a nationalist an Chinese people are simply less deserving of basic rights in his opinion?
Maybe his only real guiding principle is money and he simply says and does whatever the situation demands in order to make more of it?
Really though I don't want to dump on Tim Cook and Apple, I could ask the same questions and more of just about every company, and individual that does business in main land China. I think as Americans we need to be asking ourselves some hard questions about why we have been willing to prop up and do business with a nasty, oppressive, lawless, violent communist regime for the past 60+ years?
I think we need to ask not why we have a one China policy but why that one China is not the one with its capital in Taipei! As a citizen of the US I am damn tired about hearing about how great our role in the world is why we sit by and not only tolerate but enable the very worst actors! You can't claim to support freedom and human rights while shoveling money into the coffers of Communists and Islamists.
It's pretty simple, If the US Government said "Do this or we'll shut you down in our market" Apple and other companies would start playing ball real quick.
should of said go our way or we will pull out the (Score:2)
should of said go our way or we will pull out the factory's
But they will not help the FBI unlock an phone (Score:2)
But they will not help the FBI unlock an phone maybe it's time for tim cook to go to trumps reeducation camp!
Can't ignore a billion-person market (Score:2)
It wouldn't go over well if Apple just said, "Sorry, we don't support this, so we're going to stop selling apps and iThings in China." There's a market of billions of people to sell things to, and I doubt they're willing to fight with the Chinese government over their censorship policy.
I think reaction to this is actually bigger than Apple -- it's the way the US in general acts towards the rest of the world. We have no tolerance for anyone who does anything differently and are convinced that our way is supe
China has chosen a system where they have total central control over the population, media and economy.
Whoa choose? You mean a gang of violent oppressors kicked out a lawful elected government by the people the ROC, don't you? China chose the PRC in the same way you might choose to hand your wallet to someone pointing a gun at your head!
Yes, I don't like that Apple is part of censorship like this.
But it is the law. It isn't upon request, it is surely under threat of action. I know everyone would like to indicate how they'd stand up to China but if Apple weren't to take this down then China would just kill the entire app store in China and then the app still would be down.
It is frustrating that Apple has no way to convince China to knock this off.
It is frustrating that Apple has no way to convince China to knock this off.
Yeah, I'm always wishing Apple was more powerful than the third most powerful country in the world.
Apple Removes NYTimes App in China, Shows How Far It Is Willing To Go To Please...
...its shareholders, to whom it is beholden to make as much moolah as it can.