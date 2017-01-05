Apple App Store Developers Earned $20 Billion in 2016, Up 40 Percent Year Over Year (cnbc.com) 13
Apple said Thursday its App Store generated $20 billion for developers in 2016, a 40 percent increase from 2015, helped by the popularity of games such as Pokemon Go and Super Mario Run and increased revenue from subscriptions. From a report on CNBC: "2016 was an amazingly great year for the App Store," Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, told CNBC. "We continue to advance what is available for developers to create. And our catalog of apps grew 20 percent to 2.2 million." Schiller said the biggest drivers for the App Store included games such as "Pokemon Go," which was the most downloaded app in 2016; "Super Mario," which was the most downloaded app on Christmas and New Year's days; and subscription-based apps, such as Netflix, Hulu and Time Warner's HBO Go. The tech giant said its biggest day of sales on the App Store was on Jan. 1, 2017, when customers spent a record $240 million. The top grossing markets included the U.S, U.K., Japan and China, which saw 90 percent year-over-year growth.
I get a feeling that while they are including all app devs, the money generated was really only though a small group of devs producing handfull of apps. Would really be interested in what the average 'per development house' take was. As well as the earnings median.
Yes, a histogram showing the earnings of each development house (which sell apps that make revenue) by their percentage of the total App Store earnings, would give a better picture of how well most app developers are doing. My guess is it would look something like this:
Top 2% - $19.5 billion
Next 18% - $485 million
Next 20% - $14.75 million
Next 60% - $250 thousand
Agreed. But I don't think Apple would ever let those numbers out. It might tarnish whatever reputation they have left with the indie crowd that first made the app store popular.
Besides we already know the truth of the matter. Small and independent developers are hard pressed to be able to survive on anything the store brings in. Discovery is wonky as hell, you may get kicked out for squinting at the sun wrong, or Apple may decide your app should now be part of their core functionality. In any of those cases, I wouldn't quit your day job even if you do get an app in the store.
I agree. But an independent, talented developer has the means to develop a hit application and be reasonably compensated.
Funny, the only reason to publish to the app store these days is its a resume requirement -- "Published at least one app to the store." Literally its the only reason for the $99 a year membership now.
Its not really much of a store anymore. Just a hosting service.
The app store and Steve Jobs have been dead a long time.
Because with ~2 million apps in the store that comes out to $10,000 per app. Meh.
If 500,000 apps earn their developers a total of $1 million in year 1 and 1 million apps earn their developers a total of $1.5 million in year 2, in which year would you make the most money as an individual developer of a single app?
Never. Nobody will ever hear of your app. And there will be 10 clones of it within a week anyway.