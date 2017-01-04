Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Businesses The Almighty Buck Apple

Apple is Investing $1 Billion In SoftBank (yahoo.com) 5

Posted by msmash from the $$$ dept.
Apple said Wednesday it plans to invest $1 billion in SoftBank's new technology fund to help finance technologies it could use in the future. From a report: SoftBank has said it is investing at least $25 billion in the fund and has been in talks with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund for an investment that could go up to $45 billion. "We believe their new fund will speed the development of technologies which may be strategically important to Apple," company spokesman Josh Rosenstock told Reuters. SoftBank has also said that it plans to make future large-scale investments via the tech fund, rather than on its own.

Apple is Investing $1 Billion In SoftBank More | Reply

Apple is Investing $1 Billion In SoftBank

Comments Filter:
  • Yes, but is it strategically important to the World and the people at large?
    What most companies fail to realise in this day and age (and I'm not pointing the finger at Apple here) is that the age of exploitation is over. And unless those people, companies, entities, with their Corporate Social Responsibilities, especially those with the power to influence vast masses, start putting the priorities of the Planet, which has so far given us the privilege - not right - to exist and be making all that $$$, it
  • Potentially interesting context: Softbank owns Sprint. If I were to hazard a guess, I'd say that might well have a great deal to do with Apple's interest in Softbank...

  • But if you buy apple hardware we can cut the loan down to 20% APR.

Slashdot Top Deals

"You can have my Unix system when you pry it from my cold, dead fingers." -- Cal Keegan

Close