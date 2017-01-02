Family Sues Apple For Not Making Thing It Patented (nymag.com) 37
An anonymous reader writes: A lawsuit filed against Apple last week argues that, by not actually making a product that it patented, the company is partly responsible for an automobile accident. According to Jalopnik, James and Bethany Modisette are suing the tech company after a car crash two years ago that killed one of their daughters and injured the rest of the family. The driver of the car who hit them had been using Apple's FaceTime video chat at the time. The patent in question was first applied for in 2008, and describes "a lock-out mechanism to prevent operation of one or more functions of handheld computing devices by drivers when operating vehicles," such as texting or video chatting. The complaint cites Apple's "failure to design, manufacture, and sell the Apple iPhone 6 Plus with the patented, safer, alternative design technology" -- in other words, lack of the program's inclusion -- as a "substantial factor" in the crash.
This is fucking awesome (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:This is fucking awesome (Score:4, Insightful)
Yes, it's awesome a company is being sued because some idiot was video chatting while driving.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Sueing Apple for using the patent system to block others from implementing this particular technology and deciding to not implement it themselves seems to be at the heart of this. Yes the idiot driving while video chatting is primarily to blame but when you block other companies from implementing a safety type device, are you not somewhat liable for situations happening because the technology is not allowed to be used?
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
No. This is a clear cut case of irresponsibility on the part of the driver who was driving distracted. The problem with blame-chain games like this is that they are too easily weaponized to target specific links that happen to be political/corporate competition. The end-game is a society completely risk adverse to rocking the boat or trying anything new from fear of completely manufactured legal attacks.
Re: (Score:2)
No.
The end game is to get a piece of 618 billion dollars in cash.
Re: (Score:2)
Does Apple's patent enable the distinction b/w a driver and passenger? Or does it disable FaceTime period when in motion? As others have mentioned elsewhere, the lawyers are going after Apple b'cos they are the deep pockets here, not the stupid driver who was busy FaceTiming. But if that person was a passenger in the car, instead of driver, and someone else who was NOT FaceTiming was driving, that girl would still be alive. So Apple is not the one to blame here: the driver is!!!
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Apple isn't accountable for his driving, they are accountable for not enabling a feature they patented for whatever reason (will be interesting to know) that would have prevented idiots like that driver. They also at the same time denied others the right to use this safety feature and similar features to prevent accidents.
I.e. Volvo patented the safety belt, they implemented it and let all use it royalty free for the betterment of humans, as safety first. Apple patents a safety feature, refuses to implement
Re:This is fucking awesome (Score:4, Funny)
How deliciously ironic.
Creative solution to patent trolls (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Primary factor (Score:4, Insightful)
I would say that someone choosing to video chat on their phone while driving a car is 99% the main factor in that automotive crash.
Re: (Score:3)
I would say that someone choosing to video chat on their phone while driving a car is 99% the main factor in that automotive crash.
If a manufacturer patented the concept of a safety preventing a fatal accident, then failed to implement it resulting in the exact fatal flaw it was designed to protect, I could easily see fault lying with the patent holder.
Let's understand the REAL issue here; the PATENT prevented everyone else from implementing a safety.
Re: (Score:2)
I would say that someone choosing to video chat on their phone while driving a car is 99% the main factor in that automotive crash.
Absolutely, and Apple is being sued because it has a bigger pocketbook than the video-chatting driver or his family.
Heartwarming (Score:2, Troll)
Happily, this family didn't let grief over losing their daughter dull their innate avarice.
Re: (Score:2)
It is apparent that you failed to notice that the young woman was not the one who was using video chat at the time of the accident, rather, the driver of the *other* vehicle was.
As another commenter has pointed out, it is most likely that the driver of the other vehicle did not have deep enough pockets to be worth going after.
Pioneering new ways to sue people (Score:1)
Patenting the wheel (Score:2)
Putting aside obvious fact such patents should never have been issued in the first place if this family cared about public safety why would they seek patent protection?
Patent encumbering technology does not promote adoption it always considerably retards it even if you make public promises not to enforce. Surely they knew or should have known this going into it. They could have released their "systems and methods" into the public domain. Now they expect sympathy for actively working against public safety