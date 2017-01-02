Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


An anonymous reader writes: A lawsuit filed against Apple last week argues that, by not actually making a product that it patented, the company is partly responsible for an automobile accident. According to Jalopnik, James and Bethany Modisette are suing the tech company after a car crash two years ago that killed one of their daughters and injured the rest of the family. The driver of the car who hit them had been using Apple's FaceTime video chat at the time. The patent in question was first applied for in 2008, and describes "a lock-out mechanism to prevent operation of one or more functions of handheld computing devices by drivers when operating vehicles," such as texting or video chatting. The complaint cites Apple's "failure to design, manufacture, and sell the Apple iPhone 6 Plus with the patented, safer, alternative design technology" -- in other words, lack of the program's inclusion -- as a "substantial factor" in the crash.

Family Sues Apple For Not Making Thing It Patented

  • This is fucking awesome (Score:5, Interesting)

    by mutantSushi ( 950662 ) on Monday January 02, 2017 @09:27PM (#53595161)
    This is fucking awesome... using patent system against it's own masters. Yes, patent is proof of substantial invention, so it was conscious choice not to use it as described.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by ahabswhale ( 1189519 )

      Yes, it's awesome a company is being sued because some idiot was video chatting while driving.

      • Re:This is fucking awesome (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 02, 2017 @09:41PM (#53595223)

        Sueing Apple for using the patent system to block others from implementing this particular technology and deciding to not implement it themselves seems to be at the heart of this. Yes the idiot driving while video chatting is primarily to blame but when you block other companies from implementing a safety type device, are you not somewhat liable for situations happening because the technology is not allowed to be used?

        • Re:This is fucking awesome (Score:4, Interesting)

          by mark-t ( 151149 ) <markt@NoSpAM.nerdflat.com> on Monday January 02, 2017 @09:56PM (#53595277) Journal
          Since the idiotic driver that caused the accident was using Apple's own Facetime video chat at the time, how does Apple blocking others from implementing this technology come into play here?

          • If Skype implemented it, Apple would have to implement it too due to customer pressure.

            • Re: (Score:3)

              by mark-t ( 151149 )
              Perhaps, but this story has nothing to do with skype... the driver that caused the accident was using Apple's own technology... so any notions of Apple blocking other people from implementing the tech are inapplicable to the repercussions of this story. I'm unsure why my remark was tagged as flamebait... perhaps it was because I expressed a sincere sentiment about my estimate of the intelligence level of someone that would try to use a video chat system on a hand-held while they are supposed to be concent

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by guises ( 2423402 )
                The point that the parent was making was that Apple did more than just choose not to implement this feature themselves. If it were as simple as Apple making a choice about what features to include in their product then you would be right, Skype would have nothing to do with it. Apple, however, took it a step further and went out of their way to prevent Skype from implementing this feature.

                I'm not going to go down the chain of events that it would have taken for this action to have made a difference in th

                • Re: (Score:2)

                  by mark-t ( 151149 )

                  Sure, but preventing skype from implementing this feature still doesn't have anything to do with this incident because the person who caused the accident was not using skype, they were using facetime.

                  Now you might try and make the argument that they might have been using skype if Apple had allowed skype to implement their blocking technology but considering what the driver who caused the accident was doing in the first place, I suspect that is highly unlikely.

              • Perhaps, but this story has nothing to do with skype... the driver that caused the accident was using Apple's own technology... so any notions of Apple blocking other people from implementing the tech are inapplicable to the repercussions of this story. I'm unsure why my remark was tagged as flamebait... perhaps it was because I expressed a sincere sentiment about my estimate of the intelligence level of someone that would try to use a video chat system on a hand-held while they are supposed to be concentrating on driving?

                I think the argument is that Apple never implemented it because they found it too inconvenient or not practical or whatever, but by holding the patent, they implied they'd go after anybody who produced a comparable system - Apple has a pretty strong reputation for that. Because of that, there aren't any alternative services which could have had the feature, which may have saved the person's life.

                Me personally, I think the suit itself is absolutely ridiculous - it's filled with far too many what-ifs and m

        • Does Apple's patent enable the distinction b/w a driver and passenger? Or does it disable FaceTime period when in motion? As others have mentioned elsewhere, the lawyers are going after Apple b'cos they are the deep pockets here, not the stupid driver who was busy FaceTiming. But if that person was a passenger in the car, instead of driver, and someone else who was NOT FaceTiming was driving, that girl would still be alive. So Apple is not the one to blame here: the driver is!!!

      • Re: (Score:2, Insightful)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Apple isn't accountable for his driving, they are accountable for not enabling a feature they patented for whatever reason (will be interesting to know) that would have prevented idiots like that driver. They also at the same time denied others the right to use this safety feature and similar features to prevent accidents.

        I.e. Volvo patented the safety belt, they implemented it and let all use it royalty free for the betterment of humans, as safety first. Apple patents a safety feature, refuses to implement

      • Re:This is fucking awesome (Score:5, Insightful)

        by Pseudonym ( 62607 ) on Monday January 02, 2017 @10:55PM (#53595477)

        You say that like the job of the vast majority of safety mechanisms isn't to avoid or mitigate human error.

        • Yep, and on some level it's basically always human error. Driver's fault? Human error. Car's fault? Human designed it, human error. Road's fault? Ditto. Another vehicle caused it? No, its human driver did. And so on, and so on ad infinitum.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by headhot ( 137860 )

      Also, because they have the patent, no other company can make a phone with that feature even if they wanted too (well with out paying apple), thus locking the entire market out from having the safety feature in their phones.

      • Also, because they have the patent, no other company can make a phone with that feature even if they wanted too (well with out paying apple), thus locking the entire market out from having the safety feature in their phones.

        Complete bullshit.

        The patent applies to a particular implementation.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by skids ( 119237 )

          Have you ever read a patent? They tend to try to be written to cover almost every practical implementation.

      • Well, not until Apple sued them for violating their patent.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mmell ( 832646 )
      Yes - never mind that Apple didn't drive the car, nor did they actively encourage the car's driver to violate the law and disregard common sense.

      Better they should sue the car manufacturer, for not installing a cutoff device to detect when the driver is distracted and summarily shut down the vehicle (possibly requiring service at an authorized dealer center to reactivate the vehicle?). I know - maybe they can sue Colt, Smith & Wesson and Charter Arms for not sending someone to shoot the registered own

    • This is fucking awesome... using patent system against it's own masters.
      Yes, patent is proof of substantial invention, so it was conscious choice not to use it as described.

      Except, no, a patent does not give you the right to manufacture something. It's a right to exclude others from manufacturing your invention (or selling, or using, or importing it). For example, say I get a patent on a chair - seat, 4 legs, and a back. I can sue you if you make a chair. But can I make one? What if some AC has a patent on a stool - seat, 4 legs? I can't build chairs without infringing his patent. So my patent doesn't give me a right to make anything.

      Apple's patent doesn't give it a right to

    • Nope. IF it was legal to drive while facetiming this would be true. There was a shoert period when it was but that was many years ago. Apple probably dropped development after it became illegal to text and drive.

      The guy driving while playing with his phone was breaking the law and is solely liable. This is nothing but a nuisance lawsuit designed to extort a few bucks from apple, of which the plaintiffs will see next to zero.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dgatwood ( 11270 )

        It has been illegal (at least anywhere in the United States) to have any sort of video screen within view of the driver of a vehicle since decades before FaceTime existed. They actually had to carve special exemptions in those laws to make backup cameras legal. FaceTime use while driving has not ever been legal anywhere in the United States, period.

  • Creative solution to patent trolls (Score:3, Interesting)

    by chiasmus1 ( 654565 ) on Monday January 02, 2017 @09:28PM (#53595165) Homepage
    It seems to me that if more people sued when patents were not implemented, we might have less patents out there making every developers life worse. Patent trolls might think twice before setting up shop.

    • >"It seems to me that if more people sued when patents were not implemented, we might have less patents out there making every developers life worse. "

      1) Most software patents are bogus, almost completely. This would be one of those. They really shouldn't exist in the first place.

      2) I do agree, however, that patent holders should attempt to actually use and create with their patents in a "reasonable" timeframe or automatically lose them.

      3) Suing companies for NOT doing something to make up for stupidit

  • Primary factor (Score:4, Insightful)

    by JBMcB ( 73720 ) on Monday January 02, 2017 @09:31PM (#53595177)

    I would say that someone choosing to video chat on their phone while driving a car is 99% the main factor in that automotive crash.

    • Re:Primary factor (Score:5, Interesting)

      by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Monday January 02, 2017 @09:55PM (#53595275)

      I would say that someone choosing to video chat on their phone while driving a car is 99% the main factor in that automotive crash.

      If a manufacturer patented the concept of a safety preventing a fatal accident, then failed to implement it resulting in the exact fatal flaw it was designed to protect, I could easily see fault lying with the patent holder.

      Let's understand the REAL issue here; the PATENT prevented everyone else from implementing a safety.

      • This motion-inhibiting implementation is very similar to the litigation trajectory that gave us fire codes, fire exits, occupancy limits, fire extinguishers, smoke alarms, sprinklers, and no-parking red fire zones.

        That shit came to pass after the cost of litigation exceeded the cost of compliance.

      • > Let's understand the REAL issue here; the PATENT prevented everyone else from implementing a safety.

        Clearly Apple's patent didn't cause Apple to not implement it, so what do you think caused that? I would think that customers want to use their phones while riding in cars, buses, etc. Customers won't buy buy a phone that locks itself when moving.

        Suppose Apple tries to get really clever and try to guess whether the person using the phone is the driver or a passenger, and they advertise this "safety fea

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by pz ( 113803 )

        Let's understand the REAL issue here; the PATENT prevented everyone else from implementing a safety.

        (Hyperbolic emphasis removed.)

        I presume you mean "safety feature." In that case, you need to also understand that the fellow was using Apple's products and functionality, so their electing to implement or not implement the feature and thus blocking anyone else from developing the same has no bearing. You might also want to look at other instances where one company has patented some feature or product and that did not block other companies from producing highly similar features or products based on alterna

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by djinn6 ( 1868030 )
        I think your argument would work better if we're talking about life-saving drugs. Patenting a treatment that cures AIDS and not using it would definitely be morally wrong. But in this case, the driver would've probably found another way to distract themselves if they couldn't use video chat.

        Besides, Apple can argue they have plans to incorporate this technology, but just haven't gotten around to it. Would they be at fault for not implementing it quickly? How quickly would they need to do it to be good en

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jeti ( 105266 )
        Did they? Has any company approached Apple and asked to license the patent? And did Apple deny a license?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Dog-Cow ( 21281 )

        The real issue here is that the person using the moniker geekmux wasn't aborted.

        The only issue the court will look at is whether Apple forced, or even encouraged, the shit-head to use FaceTime while driving. That's it. As the answer is obviously "no", the court will find in Apple's favor.

        Waze has a feature that prevents you from using the app while the vehicle is in motion. So obviously you're an ignorant shit who doesn't deserve to breath.

    • I would say that someone choosing to video chat on their phone while driving a car is 99% the main factor in that automotive crash.

      Absolutely, and Apple is being sued because it has a bigger pocketbook than the video-chatting driver or his family.

    • yes but that driver and his measly liability policy doesn't have the deep pockets that Apple has.

    • Driver error/stupidity is the main factor in the vast majority of automotive crashes in which seatbelts and airbags save lives. That doesn't mean that seatbelts and airbags should be kept from public use by non-practising patent trolls.

      In civilised countries, this is what a coronial inquest is for. The coroner would probably recommend that the patent be implemented or opened in the public interest, and the company holding the patent would be shamed or regulated into submission. But this is the good ol' USA,

  • Good. Its a freaking epidemic. (Score:3)

    by JustNiz ( 692889 ) on Monday January 02, 2017 @10:22PM (#53595349)

    Good luck to them. On my 15 mile commute to/from work literally every day I see multiple retards driving and texting at the same time, often not keeping in their lane, or even looking where they're going, even on the freeway.
      I also see at least one accident every day where someone has driven into the back of someone else. Obviously self-regulation isn't working. It apparently accounts for so many accidents that it boggles my mind how using a cellphone while driving isn't already illegal here in AZ.

    • Instead of building the limiting technology into the telephone, build it into the car? A gradual power-down to halt (like a bait car) might cause some problems, but not as much as a full-speed MVA, and (to my mind) the technology ought to be no more difficult to develop - and we can limit it to the vehicle operator.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by JustNiz ( 692889 )

        Nah they're already proven dumbasses so they probably wouldnt pull off the road when the car was powering down, theyd probably just keep driving, so there would be road blockages everywhere.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by nnull ( 1148259 )

      It doesn't even matter if it's illegal. I still see people using their phones while driving, whether or not it's legal. The problem is that it's difficult for people to disconnect from their devices while driving. And adding silly prevention measures to keep the device from working while driving will only force people to find ways to circumvent them.

      Short of shutting down the entire mobile network, the only real direction I see is to start looking to the future of automated vehicles and mandating automatic

  • Hope this gets thrown out in the court. It is driver's responsibility not to use distractions while driving. He used the gadget / app at his own discretion. I would not want gadgets to start being overly smart over what humans can decide.

  • There is one reason and one reason only for including Apple in this lawsuit, they have deep pockets. The family is after cash, period.

    They are either hoping Apple will settle or, because of the way the US legal system works, if it goes to court and Apple is deemed even slightly at fault they will be responsible for all of the award the other responsible party(ies) can't cover.

    see: Joint and several liability

  • There is no available mobile technology that can distinguish between a passenger operating a phone and the driver. So this lawyer is just looking for an easy settlement.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Sabriel ( 134364 )

      From the article summary, "a lock-out mechanism to prevent operation of one or more functions of handheld computing devices by drivers when operating vehicles," Apple apparently disagrees?

      Yes, you and I both know the reality. And I'd be ecstatic if the entire patent system disappeared up its own hypocritical butthole and never returned. But if Apple wants to make such claims then they can have their day(s) in court to explain how their patent claim isn't actually claiming what it says it claims while still

