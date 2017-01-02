Family Sues Apple For Not Making Thing It Patented (nymag.com) 196
An anonymous reader writes: A lawsuit filed against Apple last week argues that, by not actually making a product that it patented, the company is partly responsible for an automobile accident. According to Jalopnik, James and Bethany Modisette are suing the tech company after a car crash two years ago that killed one of their daughters and injured the rest of the family. The driver of the car who hit them had been using Apple's FaceTime video chat at the time. The patent in question was first applied for in 2008, and describes "a lock-out mechanism to prevent operation of one or more functions of handheld computing devices by drivers when operating vehicles," such as texting or video chatting. The complaint cites Apple's "failure to design, manufacture, and sell the Apple iPhone 6 Plus with the patented, safer, alternative design technology" -- in other words, lack of the program's inclusion -- as a "substantial factor" in the crash.
This is fucking awesome (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Yes, it's awesome a company is being sued because some idiot was video chatting while driving.
Re:This is fucking awesome (Score:5, Insightful)
Sueing Apple for using the patent system to block others from implementing this particular technology and deciding to not implement it themselves seems to be at the heart of this. Yes the idiot driving while video chatting is primarily to blame but when you block other companies from implementing a safety type device, are you not somewhat liable for situations happening because the technology is not allowed to be used?
Re:This is fucking awesome (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
If Skype implemented it, Apple would have to implement it too due to customer pressure.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not going to go down the chain of events that it would have taken for this action to have made a difference in th
Re: (Score:2)
Sure, but preventing skype from implementing this feature still doesn't have anything to do with this incident because the person who caused the accident was not using skype, they were using facetime.
Now you might try and make the argument that they might have been using skype if Apple had allowed skype to implement their blocking technology but considering what the driver who caused the accident was doing in the first place, I suspect that is highly unlikely.
Re: (Score:2)
Perhaps, but this story has nothing to do with skype... the driver that caused the accident was using Apple's own technology... so any notions of Apple blocking other people from implementing the tech are inapplicable to the repercussions of this story. I'm unsure why my remark was tagged as flamebait... perhaps it was because I expressed a sincere sentiment about my estimate of the intelligence level of someone that would try to use a video chat system on a hand-held while they are supposed to be concentrating on driving?
I think the argument is that Apple never implemented it because they found it too inconvenient or not practical or whatever, but by holding the patent, they implied they'd go after anybody who produced a comparable system - Apple has a pretty strong reputation for that. Because of that, there aren't any alternative services which could have had the feature, which may have saved the person's life.
Me personally, I think the suit itself is absolutely ridiculous - it's filled with far too many what-ifs and m
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Does Apple's patent enable the distinction b/w a driver and passenger? Or does it disable FaceTime period when in motion? As others have mentioned elsewhere, the lawyers are going after Apple b'cos they are the deep pockets here, not the stupid driver who was busy FaceTiming. But if that person was a passenger in the car, instead of driver, and someone else who was NOT FaceTiming was driving, that girl would still be alive. So Apple is not the one to blame here: the driver is!!!
Re: (Score:2)
You must not have been paying attention to the past 50 years.
Re: (Score:3)
No.
The end game is to get a piece of 618 billion dollars in cash.
Re: (Score:2)
That too, of course.
Re: (Score:2)
This is a clear cut case of irresponsibility on the part of the driver who was driving distracted.
Right, and in that sense the crash is not, even in a small way, Apple's fault. None of this changes the fact that a useful safety feature is being kept from the public because the patent holder is a NPE (for the purpose of this patent, anyway).
If there was another way to get the message out, that would be good, obviously. But in America, it usually takes a lawsuit.
Re: (Score:2)
Maybe the answer is just to tear down the cell towers along roadways.. People will just work around whatever limiters are put into the phones.
Re: (Score:2)
Drivers are totally to blame in the vast majority of crashes where seatbelts and airbags save lives, too.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You are a retarded shit, and it's truly unfortunate you weren't a passenger in the car, because we might not have to deal with your drivel if you had been.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Apple isn't accountable for his driving, they are accountable for not enabling a feature they patented for whatever reason (will be interesting to know) that would have prevented idiots like that driver. They also at the same time denied others the right to use this safety feature and similar features to prevent accidents.
I.e. Volvo patented the safety belt, they implemented it and let all use it royalty free for the betterment of humans, as safety first. Apple patents a safety feature, refuses to implement
Re:This is fucking awesome (Score:5, Insightful)
You say that like the job of the vast majority of safety mechanisms isn't to avoid or mitigate human error.
Re: This is fucking awesome (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Also, because they have the patent, no other company can make a phone with that feature even if they wanted too (well with out paying apple), thus locking the entire market out from having the safety feature in their phones.
Re: (Score:2)
Also, because they have the patent, no other company can make a phone with that feature even if they wanted too (well with out paying apple), thus locking the entire market out from having the safety feature in their phones.
Complete bullshit.
The patent applies to a particular implementation.
Re: (Score:2)
Have you ever read a patent? They tend to try to be written to cover almost every practical implementation.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, not until Apple sued them for violating their patent.
Re: (Score:2)
Better they should sue the car manufacturer, for not installing a cutoff device to detect when the driver is distracted and summarily shut down the vehicle (possibly requiring service at an authorized dealer center to reactivate the vehicle?). I know - maybe they can sue Colt, Smith & Wesson and Charter Arms for not sending someone to shoot the registered own
Re: (Score:2)
This is fucking awesome... using patent system against it's own masters.
Yes, patent is proof of substantial invention, so it was conscious choice not to use it as described.
Except, no, a patent does not give you the right to manufacture something. It's a right to exclude others from manufacturing your invention (or selling, or using, or importing it). For example, say I get a patent on a chair - seat, 4 legs, and a back. I can sue you if you make a chair. But can I make one? What if some AC has a patent on a stool - seat, 4 legs? I can't build chairs without infringing his patent. So my patent doesn't give me a right to make anything.
Apple's patent doesn't give it a right to
Re: This is fucking awesome (Score:2, Insightful)
The guy driving while playing with his phone was breaking the law and is solely liable. This is nothing but a nuisance lawsuit designed to extort a few bucks from apple, of which the plaintiffs will see next to zero.
Re: (Score:2)
It has been illegal (at least anywhere in the United States) to have any sort of video screen within view of the driver of a vehicle since decades before FaceTime existed. They actually had to carve special exemptions in those laws to make backup cameras legal. FaceTime use while driving has not ever been legal anywhere in the United States, period.
Re:This is fucking awesome (Score:5, Funny)
How deliciously ironic.
Re: This is fucking awesome (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Not that I think Apple should be held accountable here, but since Apple was the one who patented it, its patent status would not have been an impediment for them to include it.
I'm also pretty certain that implementation of a device that is designed to interfere with a communications device would need to be mandated by law. Looking at th eaten stuff, it looks like it would be a weird combination of motion sensors via GPS, The camera being activated, "seeing" scenery motion, and deducing that the person is TWD'ing from that. Other implementatinos require modifications to the vehicle. Right away, I can defeat the first one by simply putting tape over the lens, or holding the phone
Re: (Score:2)
Don't know what you are talking about. It is extremely simple and I think even built in to the GPS be able to detect the speed of the phone within a few MPH (dx/dt). Detecting if the driver is using face time as opposed to a passenger is almost impossible for GPS alone, but yeah, it is felony stupid to text/facetime/play with your phone while driving. There should be a federal law that locks all features on a phone except hands free calls for drivers 16-24 years of age, considering it is consistently tha
Re: (Score:2)
Don't know what you are talking about. It is extremely simple and I think even built in to the GPS be able to detect the speed of the phone within a few MPH (dx/dt). Detecting if the driver is using face time as opposed to a passenger is almost impossible for GPS alone, but yeah, it is felony stupid to text/facetime/play with your phone while driving. There should be a federal law that locks all features on a phone except hands free calls for drivers 16-24 years of age, considering it is consistently that "invincible" demographic that is killing people while driving and messing with the phone.
Well, that approach depends. Older people are significantly more likely to suffer a stroke on the road, so should we mandate they can only ride as passengers in the backseat? Since middle age drivers tend to drive the riskiest, should we require that people age 45-65 have to attend monthly meditation courses? To be honest, I think you should be either for phones locking out everybody when driving, or not at all - aging works differently for different people. Take a look at the age for alcohol for example -
Re: (Score:2)
Which by the way, every safety patent that was not implemented could be fertile new work for patent trolls
Actually if they started doing this it might help eliminate patent tr-olls. Patent trolls have traditionally been the ones holding the patents. Getting competing tr-olls on the other side trying to find unused patents would make it harder to stockpile thousands of unused patents. This might make patents more of a use it or lose it situation which would probably be a good thing overall for innovation. If you had to actually implement and sell your patented idea in order to hold on to the patent this woul
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, the suit would make more sense if the guy that caused the accident was using e.g. youtube on a samsung phone, and one of those vendors had at some point been litigated against by Apple to prevent them from implementing the feature.
Re: (Score:2)
Creative solution to patent trolls (Score:3, Interesting)
Re: (Score:2)
>"It seems to me that if more people sued when patents were not implemented, we might have less patents out there making every developers life worse. "
1) Most software patents are bogus, almost completely. This would be one of those. They really shouldn't exist in the first place.
2) I do agree, however, that patent holders should attempt to actually use and create with their patents in a "reasonable" timeframe or automatically lose them.
3) Suing companies for NOT doing something to make up for stupidit
Re: (Score:2)
It's truly a shame you weren't the driver of that car. It would mean one less shit-head in the world.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
You don't have to do anything; it just is.
Requiring people to share everything they create is not workable in any world I want to live in.
Re: (Score:2)
I do not disagree. I was thinking of the way copyright is used to prevent circulation of materials such as movies, books, programs etc.
If I want a copy of The Game of Thrones and they will not sell it to me then 'piracy' is not (in my opinion) an unethical option. I was talking commercial copyright not personal copyright. Once someone has decided to commercially share they should not be permitted to 'select' an audience or even a specific distribution channel.
Take the iTunes stores as an example; I wish
So I'd be forced to sell defense systems to ISIS? (Score:2)
> example; You Tube videos that 'have not been made available in your country'.
That's quite frustrating, I'm sure.
> Once someone has decided to commercially share they should not be permitted to 'select' an audience or even a specific distribution channel.
So if I write some software for United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, designed to help aid workers avoid danger, I have to sell the system to ISIS as well? While it's certainly frustrating to have trouble watching you
Some real examples I can share (Score:2)
While most of my work is in security, and a long explanation would be necessary to understand an example, here are two simple examples I can share.
I wrote some software that would be very useful to spammers, and I've owned a couple of hosting companies. In both I "selected my audience", I declined to sell the software or hosting services to spamming scumbags. I think it's good that I can, and most people do, decline to provide software and services to spammers. I even put the following in my license file t
Re: (Score:2)
You are really good at debate. But to me 'debate' is not the point. The point of a debate is to win regardless or veracity, accuracy or anything really. Debate is a game and pointless except for the fact that it currently drives almost everyones opinion.
Both of us know that ISIS (Daesh please, it is more insulting) would not give a damn about copyright or even paying you and would just take it anyway. So your point was moot before you even started typing. A good debating technique but of zero societal v
Re: (Score:2)
Well, to be fair, this is Slashdot. Debating is what we do here.
Curly brace style. Vim vs Emacs. C vs C++. Perl vs Python. Spaces vs Tabs. It can get pretty ugly. And that's before politics was thrown into the mix.
Re: (Score:3)
Requiring people to share everything they create is not workable in any world I want to live in.
I think it is reasonable to require them to share it with the government if they want to copyright it. Otherwise, they can either not share it with anyone, share it only with people they trust, or release it into the public domain.
The original intent of copyright is to promote the availability of creative works by allowing the creators to sell copies of the work for profit for a limited amount of time. The practically eternal copyright term notwithstanding, the public is expected, for the cost of enforci
Primary factor (Score:4, Insightful)
I would say that someone choosing to video chat on their phone while driving a car is 99% the main factor in that automotive crash.
Re:Primary factor (Score:5, Interesting)
I would say that someone choosing to video chat on their phone while driving a car is 99% the main factor in that automotive crash.
If a manufacturer patented the concept of a safety preventing a fatal accident, then failed to implement it resulting in the exact fatal flaw it was designed to protect, I could easily see fault lying with the patent holder.
Let's understand the REAL issue here; the PATENT prevented everyone else from implementing a safety.
Re: (Score:2)
This motion-inhibiting implementation is very similar to the litigation trajectory that gave us fire codes, fire exits, occupancy limits, fire extinguishers, smoke alarms, sprinklers, and no-parking red fire zones.
That shit came to pass after the cost of litigation exceeded the cost of compliance.
Customers, not the patent, caused it to not be don (Score:2)
> Let's understand the REAL issue here; the PATENT prevented everyone else from implementing a safety.
Clearly Apple's patent didn't cause Apple to not implement it, so what do you think caused that? I would think that customers want to use their phones while riding in cars, buses, etc. Customers won't buy buy a phone that locks itself when moving.
Suppose Apple tries to get really clever and try to guess whether the person using the phone is the driver or a passenger, and they advertise this "safety fea
Re: (Score:2)
Let's understand the REAL issue here; the PATENT prevented everyone else from implementing a safety.
(Hyperbolic emphasis removed.)
I presume you mean "safety feature." In that case, you need to also understand that the fellow was using Apple's products and functionality, so their electing to implement or not implement the feature and thus blocking anyone else from developing the same has no bearing. You might also want to look at other instances where one company has patented some feature or product and that did not block other companies from producing highly similar features or products based on alterna
Re: (Score:2)
Besides, Apple can argue they have plans to incorporate this technology, but just haven't gotten around to it. Would they be at fault for not implementing it quickly? How quickly would they need to do it to be good en
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The real issue here is that the person using the moniker geekmux wasn't aborted.
The only issue the court will look at is whether Apple forced, or even encouraged, the shit-head to use FaceTime while driving. That's it. As the answer is obviously "no", the court will find in Apple's favor.
Waze has a feature that prevents you from using the app while the vehicle is in motion. So obviously you're an ignorant shit who doesn't deserve to breath.
Re: (Score:2)
And alcohol manufacturers don't prevent people from drinking while driving. Car manufacturers don't prevent drivers from changing the radio station. They even enable it by putting a radio in as standard equipment!
You are a fucked-up shit and it's a shame you weren't the victim.
Re: (Score:2)
I would say that someone choosing to video chat on their phone while driving a car is 99% the main factor in that automotive crash.
Absolutely, and Apple is being sued because it has a bigger pocketbook than the video-chatting driver or his family.
Re: (Score:2)
yes but that driver and his measly liability policy doesn't have the deep pockets that Apple has.
Re: (Score:2)
Driver error/stupidity is the main factor in the vast majority of automotive crashes in which seatbelts and airbags save lives. That doesn't mean that seatbelts and airbags should be kept from public use by non-practising patent trolls.
In civilised countries, this is what a coronial inquest is for. The coroner would probably recommend that the patent be implemented or opened in the public interest, and the company holding the patent would be shamed or regulated into submission. But this is the good ol' USA,
Good. Its a freaking epidemic. (Score:3)
Good luck to them. On my 15 mile commute to/from work literally every day I see multiple retards driving and texting at the same time, often not keeping in their lane, or even looking where they're going, even on the freeway.
I also see at least one accident every day where someone has driven into the back of someone else. Obviously self-regulation isn't working. It apparently accounts for so many accidents that it boggles my mind how using a cellphone while driving isn't already illegal here in AZ.
I have an idea. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Nah they're already proven dumbasses so they probably wouldnt pull off the road when the car was powering down, theyd probably just keep driving, so there would be road blockages everywhere.
Re: (Score:2)
It doesn't even matter if it's illegal. I still see people using their phones while driving, whether or not it's legal. The problem is that it's difficult for people to disconnect from their devices while driving. And adding silly prevention measures to keep the device from working while driving will only force people to find ways to circumvent them.
Short of shutting down the entire mobile network, the only real direction I see is to start looking to the future of automated vehicles and mandating automatic
Re: (Score:2)
Vt oatenting the tech then not implementing it, basically camping on it so stopping others doing it too.
Re: (Score:2)
OK well firstly Mr. liberal high-and-mighty who's
too afraid to use their actual username... if you had to actually live with the crime and drugs coming over the border that we have to here then maybe you'd think differently.
Secondly he isn't sherriff any more anyway.
Awesome (Score:2)
Hope this gets thrown out in the court. It is driver's responsibility not to use distractions while driving. He used the gadget / app at his own discretion. I would not want gadgets to start being overly smart over what humans can decide.
Deep Pockets (Score:2)
There is one reason and one reason only for including Apple in this lawsuit, they have deep pockets. The family is after cash, period.
They are either hoping Apple will settle or, because of the way the US legal system works, if it goes to court and Apple is deemed even slightly at fault they will be responsible for all of the award the other responsible party(ies) can't cover.
see: Joint and several liability
Re: (Score:2)
Fortune hunters (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
From the article summary, "a lock-out mechanism to prevent operation of one or more functions of handheld computing devices by drivers when operating vehicles," Apple apparently disagrees?
Yes, you and I both know the reality. And I'd be ecstatic if the entire patent system disappeared up its own hypocritical butthole and never returned. But if Apple wants to make such claims then they can have their day(s) in court to explain how their patent claim isn't actually claiming what it says it claims while still
Re: (Score:2)
It is apparent that you failed to notice that the young woman was not the one who was using video chat at the time of the accident, rather, the driver of the *other* vehicle was.
As another commenter has pointed out, it is most likely that the driver of the other vehicle did not have deep enough pockets to be worth going after.
Re: (Score:2)
And so I hope that Apple fucking buries the avaricious family for being assholes.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Oh so all those perpetual motion machines that have been patented are all ready to go? Cool.
Here's an explanation or two (Score:2)
> Apple better have a really good explanation for why they did enable this moron to do so while being able to disable him.
Here are a couple of really good explanations:
Yes, Apple could make the phone completely lock itself any time it's moving. Customers, who like to like to use their phones while riding in cars and buses, would then not buy their product, they'd sell no phones, and nobody would be protected. A few parents might want this safety feature on their kids' phones, so maybe they'd still sel
Re: (Score:2)
Have you installed that app yet? Why not? (Score:2)
There's an app for that. Have you installed it?
Re: (Score:2)
I think I've noticed one time when someone was video chatting while on a bus. Maybe. My memory may be playing tricks on me. Mostly, people don't give a shit what other people are doing, and you're just a whiny asshole.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
We should replace the patent prohibition with mandatory royalties to the patent holder. That way the inventor gets paid and the technology gets used.
Although I like this idea, how do you decide the royalty amount? Is it 10% of the cost of the final product? 50% of the cost? 10% of the profit? What if the patent is only a small part of the product? What if the patent is practically the entire product? I don't think you can set a single royalty amount that works across the board. The only real option would be for either have the two companies decide or the courts to somehow decide on a case by case basis which is pretty close to what we already hav
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
We are a bit different. We have a semi socialised medical system in the first place. But it spreads wider than that. If you are injured in a car accident your medical needs will be covered. The car must be registered and there is a mandatory (injury) insurance component in that. But that just determines where the bill will go. The the injured will all be covered because necessary medical treatment is always covered here (social medicine). So even if the car was not registered and you were racing it in
Re: (Score:2)
Socialized medicine doesn't cover burial. Did you read the story, or even the summary? The family suing deserves every bad thing that can befall idiots, but they aren't suing for medical expenses. They are suing for wrongful death.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
Because the cause was someone being irresponsible. Apple is not at fault there.
Re: (Score:2)
The idiot caused the accident. Idiots do. We would not need road laws (or many, if any, other laws) but for idiots. But I know no one not even excusing myself who is not an idiot at times. So we have rules and the less idiotic obey them - mostly. Probably proportional to idiocy
But we are talking about social responsibility here. Something that is in some measure, already required of a company (or a person).
Let us look at a slightly different software situation. Say I write and sell a program, some s
Re: (Score:2)
It's bad law because, in the end, Apple had nothing to do with the accident. He could have just as easily been eating a Subway sandwich. Should Subway have been liable because the guy was a douche and their Sandwich bag lacked a mechanism to prevent him from eating it while driving?
To put it a more relevant way: car manufacturers have the technology to prevent rear-end crashes. Some production vehicles actually implement this (Infiniti has that system if memory serves). Automatic braking. This guy's c
Re: (Score:2)
That was the sort of response I wanted. It convinced me well enough. Clearly stated and well thought out. Thank you again.
Re: (Score:2)
and the lawyers will get paid.
and paid.
and paid again.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: Applying tort to patents (Score:2)
If using the phone in such a way while driving was not illegal, they might have a case, but the driver broke the law and is solely liable. This sort of case is a 95% loser. Barring incopetence of the defense it h
Re: (Score:2)
Now as to being able to identify if it's user is the driver, unless the driver decided to tell it, that's total B.S. to put it nicely.
Re: (Score:2)
Waze's method is pretty simple, it just says "Typing is disabled while driving. Please try again when stopped." and has the option to choose Passenger and type away.
Re: (Score:2)
Except that it is just as easy for the driver to tap "Passenger". As such, these sorts of "solutions" are, in fact, no better than doing nothing at all, except in that I suppose they provide for a "we warned the user" defense, but even that defense should be completely unnecessary in these situations because the user should already know better than to do something illegal.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I don't know if there's actually a law on that (I suspect there is), but it's not really relevant. A firearm is deliberately designed to harm and/or destroy things. A phone is not. These two products should have different standards applied.