Apple Patent Hints At Magnetic Ear Hooks To Keep Future AirPods In Your Ears (digitaltrends.com) 19
Patently Apple has recently uncovered a new Apple patent that may help AirPods stay in your ears. The patent details a magnetic mechanism that wraps around the user's ear. Digital Trends reports: The magnets attract each other through the ear tissue, keeping the AirPods in place and ensuring that they don't get lost. Of course, it's not certain if Apple filed this patent with AirPods in mind -- one of the images clearly shows a wired pair of headphones, and the patent was filed in June. The concept, however, would help keep both wired and wireless earbuds in place. The issue of keeping AirPods in the ear has been arguably the biggest issue related to the AirPods, and for good reason -- they're pretty expensive little devices, so losing them is definitely not something you want to do. It's possible that Apple decided against using the ear hooks for aesthetic reasons -- Apple is known for its excellent design and the ear hooks in the patent don't exactly look great. Not only that but the design of the charging case would have to change with the ear hooks. Some reports indicate that the patent could be implemented with future versions and given the hullaballoo surrounding keeping AirPods in, we wouldn't be totally surprised. It's also possible, however, that Apple patented the design but ultimately ended up nixing it.
the ancient Assyrians tried this too (Score:2)
Prior Art Exists (tm) (Score:2)
there have been magnetic earrings on the market for years.
Re: (Score:2)
like that's ever stopped apple from having a shit fit, glossy black and rectangled existed before ipoon as well
Why not a strap? (Score:2)
Like we always did with our glasses?
for all you apple fanboys and fangirls (Score:2)
now i know why i never bought apple products, they attract too much of a cult following, and i am just not in to that, enjoy your apple koolaide
Oh yeah nothing like Android (Score:2)
Right, because Android is totally free [pinterest.com] of any kind of fanatical devotees...
Re: (Score:2)
what the fuck kind of bullshit is a site with like 3 pictures and text trying to pull that it pegs all 4 cores of my CPU
Re: (Score:2)
And of course (Score:2)
Apple will give those for free to people that bought the airpods, right?
Revolutionary! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If only someone else had thought of a way to use magnets to attach things to your ear [amazon.com]! This is courage taken to a new level, we're talking iCourage levels here...
That's my thinking too - how in hell could a patent ever be granted for this, given such obvious prior art? The fact that a company would even be bothered to apply for such a patent is proof positive that the patent system is horribly broken. But then, everybody here already knew that.
So, about these magnets... (Score:3)
Will these cost another $40-50?
Re: (Score:2)
Nope, suggested retail price is 399$
Early failures (Score:2)
Of course they had a few problems to overcome and had to adjust the strength of the magnets down a bit. The first version was great except for the horrible clacking sound they made when they met in the middle.