Apple To Cut iPhone Production By 10%: Nikkei (nikkei.com) 24
A new report from Nikkei Asian Review says that Apple will cut iPhone production by around 10% in the first quarter of 2017. From the report: This comes after the company slashed output in January-March 2016 due to accumulated inventory of the iPhone 6s line at the end of 2015. That experience led Apple to curb production of the iPhone 7, introduced in September, by around 20%. But the phones still have sold more sluggishly than expected. Information on production of the latest models and global sales suggests cuts in both the 7 and 7 Plus lines in the coming quarter. The larger iPhone 7 Plus, which features two cameras on its back face, remains popular. But a shortage of camera sensors has curbed Apple's ability to meet demand for the phones. U.S. research company IDC forecasts global smartphone shipments in 2016 on par with the 2015 level. Even Apple has had difficulty creating appealing new features, stifling demand from customers who otherwise would look to upgrade to the latest device.
Apple Pay, Watch, TV, several versions of Macs, several versions of iPhones and iPads, better displays, faster SSDs, free upgrades of iOS and OSX/macOS
Who could have guessed... (Score:2)
Who could have guessed: removing features from a product does not make it more appealing! Shocking, I know.
Who could have guessed: removing features from a product does not make it more appealing! Shocking, I know.
Apparently, neither does adding or improving features (7 Plus compared with the 6s Plus)
MUCH improved CPU (Quad Core, vs. Dual Core for 6s Plus), and MUCH faster, too (40% faster than the 6s Plus). Fastest CPU in the mobile industry
MUCH improved GPU (50% faster than the 6s Plus). Fastest GPU in the mobile industry
More RAM (3 GB, as opposed to the 2 GB on the 6s Plus)
Faster Cellular MODEM (depending on model) (4G Speeds up to 450 Mbps vs. 300 Mbps for the 6s Plus)
They can do that out of the box with the iPhone 7; it includes a legacy headphone jack adaptor.
Well, just goes to show how important to people that headphone jack was, doesn't it?
But Apple still makes the most profit! (Score:2)
I wonder what the Apple cultist fallback is after that one? Hmm, maybe something along the lines of "those grapes were sour anyway".
Maybe folks have re-evaluated "value" (Score:2)
Even Apple has had difficulty creating appealing new features, stifling demand from customers who otherwise would look to upgrade to the latest device
While I agree that Apple hasn't really been able to introduce new features, some folks around me have ditched the iPhone for its expense. I guess they are finally "coming to their senses."
I always wondered why one would pay over US$900 for something that has functionality of other devices at half the cost; and would be "obsolete" in a year.
While I agree that Apple hasn't really been able to introduce new features, some folks around me have ditched the iPhone for its expense. I guess they are finally "coming to their senses."
Um, the GN7 "Fireball" edition was actually MORE expensive than an iPhone 7 Plus.
At the risk of invoking Poe's Law... (Score:2)
Bad news for Foxconn robots (Score:2)
I believe they do this every year based on (Score:2)
I believe they do this every year based on their revised estimates for q1 shipments. IOW this is not news.