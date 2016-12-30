Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 internet speed test! No Flash necessary and runs on all devices. ×
Iphone The Almighty Buck Apple Hardware Technology

Apple To Cut iPhone Production By 10%: Nikkei (nikkei.com) 24

Posted by BeauHD from the slice-and-dice dept.
A new report from Nikkei Asian Review says that Apple will cut iPhone production by around 10% in the first quarter of 2017. From the report: This comes after the company slashed output in January-March 2016 due to accumulated inventory of the iPhone 6s line at the end of 2015. That experience led Apple to curb production of the iPhone 7, introduced in September, by around 20%. But the phones still have sold more sluggishly than expected. Information on production of the latest models and global sales suggests cuts in both the 7 and 7 Plus lines in the coming quarter. The larger iPhone 7 Plus, which features two cameras on its back face, remains popular. But a shortage of camera sensors has curbed Apple's ability to meet demand for the phones. U.S. research company IDC forecasts global smartphone shipments in 2016 on par with the 2015 level. Even Apple has had difficulty creating appealing new features, stifling demand from customers who otherwise would look to upgrade to the latest device.

Apple To Cut iPhone Production By 10%: Nikkei More | Reply

Apple To Cut iPhone Production By 10%: Nikkei

Comments Filter:

  • Who could have guessed: removing features from a product does not make it more appealing! Shocking, I know.

    • Who could have guessed: removing features from a product does not make it more appealing! Shocking, I know.

      Apparently, neither does adding or improving features (7 Plus compared with the 6s Plus) :

      MUCH improved CPU (Quad Core, vs. Dual Core for 6s Plus), and MUCH faster, too (40% faster than the 6s Plus). Fastest CPU in the mobile industry

      MUCH improved GPU (50% faster than the 6s Plus). Fastest GPU in the mobile industry

      More RAM (3 GB, as opposed to the 2 GB on the 6s Plus)

      Faster Cellular MODEM (depending on model) (4G Speeds up to 450 Mbps vs. 300 Mbps for the 6s Plus)

      MUCH improved water-resistance. Now I

      • Most of that the average consumer doesn't give a shit about, however their music and ability to plug in their expensive headphones and charge the phone matters. The average person would look at your list and say well their are no upgrades there for me at all. The 6s is more than fast enough for most people, graphics are fine and while water resistence is nice it is hardly a killer feature. Improved dual cameras is really the only step up for the selfie obsessed average user. It is not enough to simply incre

        • , however their music and ability to plug in their expensive headphones and charge the phone matters.

          They can do that out of the box with the iPhone 7; it includes a legacy headphone jack adaptor.

      • Well, just goes to show how important to people that headphone jack was, doesn't it?

  • I wonder what the Apple cultist fallback is after that one? Hmm, maybe something along the lines of "those grapes were sour anyway".

  • Even Apple has had difficulty creating appealing new features, stifling demand from customers who otherwise would look to upgrade to the latest device

    While I agree that Apple hasn't really been able to introduce new features, some folks around me have ditched the iPhone for its expense. I guess they are finally "coming to their senses."

    I always wondered why one would pay over US$900 for something that has functionality of other devices at half the cost; and would be "obsolete" in a year.

    • Even Apple has had difficulty creating appealing new features, stifling demand from customers who otherwise would look to upgrade to the latest device

      While I agree that Apple hasn't really been able to introduce new features, some folks around me have ditched the iPhone for its expense. I guess they are finally "coming to their senses."

      I always wondered why one would pay over US$900 for something that has functionality of other devices at half the cost; and would be "obsolete" in a year.

      Um, the GN7 "Fireball" edition was actually MORE expensive than an iPhone 7 Plus.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by vlad30 ( 44644 )
      This is what happens when bean counters start running the company products get expensive which no additional perceived value and they fail to recognize the value of additional "Halo" products such as the Macpro or professional laptops beyond the "meagre" sales. Add to that that many people are still happy with their iPhone 5 and even 4 I've seen around and will upgrade when it dies all leads to a fall in sales. Bean counters often don't remember history (before Steve returned) and as a result can't see the
  • Wow! What a courageous move by apple to cut their production like that!
  • They'll have less work to do. Some might even be made redundant. Who'd a thunk their day in the sun would be so short?

  • I believe they do this every year based on their revised estimates for q1 shipments. IOW this is not news.

Slashdot Top Deals

Those who can, do; those who can't, simulate.

Close