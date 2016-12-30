Consumer Reports Stands By Its Verdict, Won't Recommend Apple's MacBook Pro (mashable.com) 68
Consumer Reports took many by surprise last week -- certainly Apple -- when it said it doesn't recommend the company's new MacBook Pro models. The American magazine, which has garnered credibility over 80 years of its existence, said battery life on Apple's new laptops was all over the place -- hitting 19 hours in a test, but less than four hours in another. Last week, Apple's VP of Marketing, Phil Schiller insisted that Consumer Reports' findings didn't match the company's field data, and that Apple was working with Consumer Reports to understand its review. Now Consumer Reports has responded: The nonprofit organization is standing by its initial verdict in which it did not give the MacBook Pro (2016) its "recommended" rating. The organization has now said it doesn't think re-running the tests will change anything. "In this case, we don't believe re-running the tests are warranted for several reasons. First, as we point out in our original article, experiencing very high battery life on MacBooks is not unusual for us -- in fact we had a model in our comparative tests that got 19 hours," it said. "Second, we confirmed our brightness with three different meters, so we feel confident in our findings using this equipment. Finally, we monitor our tests very closely. There is an entry logged every minute, so we know from these entries that the app worked correctly," it added.
Re: (Score:2)
What does everyone else use? You know those non-cool people?
Re: (Score:2)
umm you are either with us or against us....
however if you find out the third category let me know.
sent from a windows vm on a mac
Re: (Score:2)
Consoles.
Re: (Score:2)
At least he didn't post at Slashdot as an AC.
:-)
Re: (Score:2)
I even hate Wozniak because he didn't have the basic human decency to tell Steve Jobs to go fuck himself and go elsewhere.
You hate someone for working with someone else decades ago. I see.
Re: (Score:2)
Back in the day, Apple made machines for hackers. If the Woz had foreseen them turning into Silicon Gucci you might have a point.
Re: (Score:2)
That direction was clear from the first Mac, though. Apple was designing a better machine for hackers and the first Mac in parallel. Sadly, the Mac was the way of the future for Apple.
Re: Apple wouldn't give us money (Score:1)
Arstechnica's test shows similar results to Consumer Reports. Stop parroting Apple's head PR guy.
Under a very basic web browsing test, which the author admits that "this test is probably actually too light", the Mac book pro got good battery life.
https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/charts.010.png
But under a heavier test using webgl, the Mac book pro got 2hrs 13m
https://cdn.arstechnica.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/charts.011.png
Re:Apple wouldn't give us money (Score:5, Informative)
CR does not accept vendor payments, nor does it accept advertising.
Re: (Score:3)
Look in a copy of CR magazine. Notice what's missing? Advertisements. Same with the website.
Also Consumer's Union is a non-profit which publishes its financial statements. The income statement is particularly simple in that operating revenue comes from the following sources: subscriptions, newsstand sales, tax-deductable grants, and interest.
Re: (Score:1)
Re:Consumer Reports I trust more than Apple (Score:4, Insightful)
The problem is not "over inflated battery life" - and actually, Apple has (in the past) gotten kudos for being one of the few companies that consistently provided reasonably accurate battery numbers for their products.
No, the issue is there's something as-yet-unexplained which, under some circumstances, causes the battery life of the newest MacBook Pros to plummet to ridiculously low levels. Consumer Reports saw it in their testing; but, even before that, some customers were experiencing it (and justifiably complaining).
Re: (Score:1)
The problem is not "over inflated battery life" - and actually, Apple has (in the past) gotten kudos for being one of the few companies that consistently provided reasonably accurate battery numbers for their products.
No, the issue is there's something as-yet-unexplained which, under some circumstances, causes the battery life of the newest MacBook Pros to plummet to ridiculously low levels. Consumer Reports saw it in their testing; but, even before that, some customers were experiencing it (and justifiably complaining).
See my Post here [slashdot.org], for a possible cause.
Re: (Score:3)
from Consumer Reports: "said battery life on the new MacBook Pro was all over the place, hitting 19 hours in a test, but less than four hours in another. "
Seems like if they can't get consistent answers they would want to find out why?
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
It's not CR's job to find out why the product isn't working as expected/advertised. Their only job is to test the system in controlled and repeatable ways that can be demonstrated and are consistent with current quality assurance methods, and then to report on those tests to their paying subscribers. CR does not take money from anyone but their subscribers and buys off-the-shelf/lot products in order to ensure that there is no appearance of impropriety.
In this case, they were comfortable enough with their
Re: (Score:2)
It's not their responsibility to figure out why the answers are different, as long as the questions are consistent. If the results are inconsistent, that's Apple's problem.
Re: (Score:1)
Not really. They take their independence to somewhat of an extreme, but it's one reason they're so trusted. For instance, they buy everything they review at retail for cash. While sometimes they may receive pre-release items, they pay for those items, and those items are not included in the various tests they run and don't form part of the overall recommendation.
Working with a manufacturer such as Apple, when CR has roughly double the experience testing products than Apple has been in existence, would fl
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Did you try swapping out the battery pack with a larger one for both the laptops?
:)
Re: (Score:2)
Apple's battery life advantage is because of the limited number of hardware configurations they have to support. They can fine-tune OS X to run on a few dozen models with minimal power use. Windows has to support millions if not billiions of possible hardware combinations, so a lot of times has to sacrifice power-thriftiness in order
I don't see why they would change (Score:3)
Consumer Reports, as they said, is pretty careful with testing. But even if they were not quite as careful as they are, as long as they tested different devices in the same way and used consumer purchased models, they results they found should stand.
Hopefully Apple will get to the bottom of what happened in the tests, and make the laptops better. Then they can get back on the list next year. It does seem like some mix of software and hardware has some quirk if you can find the range of times Consumer Reports found.
One thing I wonder is if it will even have much of an effect. Do many people really rely on consumer reports for laptop info? It seems like there are so many other sites comparing laptop hardware, that consumer reports is just one of many data points...
And for Apple in particular that matters even less, because if you want a MacBook Pro you are buying what they are selling. It may mean someone would wait another year. Or it might mean that you would possibly purchased an older model instead (I had read somewhere that refurbished 2015 MacBook Pros were selling really well).
I think Apple will iron this out within a month or so and then it really will not matter, but it makes me think more of Consumer Reports that they are willing to stick by results as they found them and not cave into pressure for a re-test.
Re: (Score:2)
What exactly does Consumer Reports have to lose by a re-test?
Time. If they start giving some companies special attention, then everyone else will start demanding that, too. If, on the other hand, they stick to the "We give you one chance and that's that" they can actually get a lot more work done.
Re: (Score:2)
I've been waiting since 2011 to upgrade but every model they put out has been more and more retarded. Soldered memory. Proprietary storage. Removing ports even when it destroys compatibility between the few products in their own meagre lineup.
Apple has basically abandoned the professional market, and are now exclusively catering to rich people who sit all day in Starbucks looking at Facebook. I can think of no other reason for their direction in the last few years.
Re: (Score:2)
You're behind the times. The newest Macbook Pros have their NAND storage soldered to the mainboard [ifixit.com].
The previous iteration of their proprietary SSD had encrypted communications. It took OWC over a year to reverse-engineer it and offer compatible SSD upgrades. I guess Apple took that as a sign that they needed to eliminate any possibility of a third party upgrade.
Re: (Score:2)
Hopefully Apple will get to the bottom of what happened in the tests, and make the laptops better.
Odds are good it is a software problem. Either that or a firmware problem that can be patched with software. I would look at the two GPUs and ensure they were not both turned on at the same time. But regardless of the cause, if they can get 19 hours after being patched then that makes for some amazing run times.
So now, they're digging in their heels? (Score:4, Interesting)
HOWEVER, an interesting anecdote comes from reading another online forum (MacRumors.com), last evening, where a poster with a tbMBP 15" noted that, ONE TIME, when he unplugged an external Thunderbolt display (TB displays FORCE the MBP to use the dGPU), "Activity Monitor" said in the "Energy" tab that, instead of the 10 or 11 hours he was getting on average, it was showing that he was expected to get 3 hours.
However, no Processes were showing as being Energy-Hogs, and, he also stated that the "CPU" Tab showed that nothing was using over 1.5% CPU (which was reasonable for what he had running). And what he did have running SHOULD (and probably was) running on the iGPU. (???)
But, what was really "telling", was that he reported that the area under the "E" and "R" keys on the Keyboard was getting REALLY HOT. Hot enough that he panicked, and Rebooted the laptop.
Everything returned to normal, battery life report back to normal, no heating, hasn't happened since...
So, looking at the iFixit teardown of the 15" MBP [ifixit.com], you can see in Step 6, that the components that would be under that area of the Keyboard would plainly be the AMD GPU (outlined in Yellow) (and not the CPU, which is over nearer to the "I" and "O" keys, basically).
So, something is (maybe) occasionally causing the AMD GPU, not the CPU, to run amok (or even be in some sort of power-guzzling "SCR-Lockup" state (hopefully not!)), sucking down the juice. Obviously, CR and others haven't triggered this behavior in the same way as the MacRumors poster; but there may be more software paths to this bug, likely involving switching between dGPU and iGPU modes, and/or power-savings involving same.
More than likely this is still a software issue; but it is not one that Users can see in Activity Monitor (other than it does seem to "know" that the battery is being drained by something, hence the low "Time Remaining" number). Apparently, Activity Monitor doesn't report separately on GPU Energy usage (they need to change that!)
Just an interesting little tidbit, that belies the assertion that a "retest" wouldn't make a difference (after Apple has a chance to address this issue, of course).
Re: (Score:1)
What that tells me (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
What about the response makes you think that? The only relevant piece of information I actually can see in the response is the inference that Apple is asking them to re-run the tests (presumably with Apple engineers in attendance). The implication is that Apple is trying to reproduce what Consumer Reports saw, and is unable to, so is asking them to do it again. This sounds exactly like what everyone involved should want to happen: make sure that the tests are reproducible, and thus representative of what us
Shall we wait? (Score:2)
https://slashdot.org/~TheFakeT... [slashdot.org]
Shall we wait for him to turn up, or does somebody want to go bait him?
Lol, of course (Score:2)
"Last week, Apple's VP of Marketing, Phil Schiller insisted that Consumer Reports' findings didn't match the company's field data"
What's he supposed to say? "Yeah, the whole battery thing is a clusterfuck and Consumer Reports is spot-on."
CR should release its test procedures (Score:2)
Anything less is unscientific anecdotal evidence.