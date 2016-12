Consumer Reports Stands By Its Verdict, Won't Recommend Apple's MacBook Pro

Consumer Reports took many by surprise last week -- certainly Apple -- when it said it doesn't recommend the company's new MacBook Pro models . The American magazine, which has garnered credibility over 80 years of its existence, said battery life on Apple's new laptops were all over the place -- hitting 19 hours in a test, but less than four hours in another. Last week, Apple's VP of Marketing, Phil Schiller insisted that Consumer Reports' findings didn't match the company's field data , and that Apple was working with Consumer Reports to understand its review. Now Consumer Reports has responded: