Foxconn Boosting Automated Production in China (digitimes.com) 10
Foxconn Electronics is automating production at its factories in China in three phases, aiming to fully automate entire factories eventually, according to general manager Dai Jia-peng for Foxconn's Automation Technology Development Committee. From a report on DigiTimes: In the first phase, Foxconn aims to set up individual automated workstations for work that workers are unwilling to do or is dangerous, Dai said. Entire production lines will be automated to decrease the number of robots used during the second phase, Dai noted. In the third phase, entire factories will be automated with only a minimal number of workers assigned to production, logistics, testing and inspection processes, Dai indicated.
Get ready for more glued-in/soldiered on parts (Score:2)
Because that's what this kind of automation means. It means less choice because everything has to be the same, standard parts for the machines to churn them out at the rate necessary to make a profit on.
That means if you're holding your breath for Apple to release something that isn't preconfigured in the future, you might as well give up now and save yourself. The same will eventually be said for other computer & cellphone manufacturers. Configuration is about to become the premium option.
Re: (Score:2)
That means if you're holding your breath for Apple to release something that isn't preconfigured in the future
User upgradable phones would make no sense for Apple. By only offering only preconfigured devices, their customers will buy higher priced models to make sure they don't run out of resources before their next upgrade. So instead of getting a 16GB model, and upgrading later if they need it, they buy the 64GB model just to be sure. Since Apple charges far more than the market price for that extra storage, they make a juicy profit.
Re: (Score:2)
That ship has already sailed and was going to happen anyway. A menu full of "less choice" coming right up.
Interesting that the outsourced "cheap labor" is now on the receiving end of being outsourced to robots.
Re: (Score:2)
Interesting that the outsourced "cheap labor" is now on the receiving end of being outsourced to robots.
The labor isn't so cheap anymore. When my company started outsourcing to China in 1998, we could hire assembly line workers for $3/day. Today, it costs ten times that and it takes much longer to staff up. There are still locations with lots of cheap labor, like Vietnam and Bangladesh, but supply chains are weak in Vietnam and non-existent in Bangladesh. You can sew blue jeans there, but assembling electronics is not going to work so well.
Places like Shenzhen and Pudong have the widest and deepest supply
Re: (Score:2)
On the bright side, once the labor has been removed from the equation; we can move the factory (and the relevant pollution) back to the US so we can save of shipping.
I wish (Score:1)
I wish there were more articles on automation in other areas besides manufacturing because most people think of assembly lines when automation occurs when that's a small fraction.
Legal research is automated. Much farming. Bookkeeping. And even software development.
It's great that productivity is increasing and having message loops and other boiler plate code generated is a blessing, but what are people who are displaced to do?
Speaking as one of them, retraining is a Fairy Tale. No one hires a middle aged en
May as well build in the USA and Europe. (Score:1)