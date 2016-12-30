Foxconn Boosting Automated Production in China (digitimes.com) 26
Foxconn Electronics is automating production at its factories in China in three phases, aiming to fully automate entire factories eventually, according to general manager Dai Jia-peng for Foxconn's Automation Technology Development Committee. From a report on DigiTimes: In the first phase, Foxconn aims to set up individual automated workstations for work that workers are unwilling to do or is dangerous, Dai said. Entire production lines will be automated to decrease the number of robots used during the second phase, Dai noted. In the third phase, entire factories will be automated with only a minimal number of workers assigned to production, logistics, testing and inspection processes, Dai indicated.
Because that's what this kind of automation means. It means less choice because everything has to be the same, standard parts for the machines to churn them out at the rate necessary to make a profit on.
That means if you're holding your breath for Apple to release something that isn't preconfigured in the future, you might as well give up now and save yourself. The same will eventually be said for other computer & cellphone manufacturers. Configuration is about to become the premium option.
That means if you're holding your breath for Apple to release something that isn't preconfigured in the future
User upgradable phones would make no sense for Apple. By only offering only preconfigured devices, their customers will buy higher priced models to make sure they don't run out of resources before their next upgrade. So instead of getting a 16GB model, and upgrading later if they need it, they buy the 64GB model just to be sure. Since Apple charges far more than the market price for that extra storage, they make a juicy profit.
That ship has already sailed and was going to happen anyway. A menu full of "less choice" coming right up.
Interesting that the outsourced "cheap labor" is now on the receiving end of being outsourced to robots.
Interesting that the outsourced "cheap labor" is now on the receiving end of being outsourced to robots.
The labor isn't so cheap anymore. When my company started outsourcing to China in 1998, we could hire assembly line workers for $3/day. Today, it costs ten times that and it takes much longer to staff up. There are still locations with lots of cheap labor, like Vietnam and Bangladesh, but supply chains are weak in Vietnam and non-existent in Bangladesh. You can sew blue jeans there, but assembling electronics is not going to work so well.
Places like Shenzhen and Pudong have the widest and deepest supply
On the bright side, once the labor has been removed from the equation; we can move the factory (and the relevant pollution) back to the US so we can save of shipping.
Which I think is Apple's plan.
They've been stating for years that they want to open a factory stateside. If they can eliminate 90% or more of the labor involved in manufacturing their profit margins increase to the point where it makes sense to only use domestic shipping.
It'll be interesting if they can overcome their India labor issues as well.
Or increase the costs of shipping, since we now have to ship all of the parts from the factories and fabs where they are made to the new factory for assembly.
Apple already does something like this for parts like camera lenses, where a camera scans a batch of available parts and picks the one with the best fit for the current body.
If they can do that, they're fully capable of, say, selecting the type of camera module you might want and plugging that into a BTO phone.
I wish there were more articles on automation in other areas besides manufacturing because most people think of assembly lines when automation occurs when that's a small fraction.
Legal research is automated. Much farming. Bookkeeping. And even software development.
It's great that productivity is increasing and having message loops and other boiler plate code generated is a blessing, but what are people who are displaced to do?
Speaking as one of them, retraining is a Fairy Tale. No one hires a middle aged en
Get a job bagging groceries in Mexico, in the big supermarkets. You'll easily make 50 bucks a day in tips, which down there is still a small fortune. Believe me, I know...
By the time the kids are 40, medical will be all but wiped out by automation. Look at IBM's current work on an elder care oriented robot for example. It is one of thousands of medical automation projects underway. And every time we create a new test that any nurse could give to diagnose something, we move towards the day when no doctor will be needed for diagnostics. No job is safe anymore. Even prostitution is in imminent danger in the two to three decade timeframe.
It's estimated that up to 45% of the jobs that people in the US currently do today are up for automation in the next couple of decades. That's 45% of the workforce, and if you're one of the those dislocated you're not going to just be able to switch to another field, because people there have also been dislocated and they're also looking for work.
If you took a list of jobs, ranked by the number of people who do each one, you'll have to go all of the way down to number 33 on the list to find a new job that d
Kids - go into Medical.
Terrible advice. The American medical system is bloated and inefficient. It is ripe for automation.There are AI systems nearing approval that can do radiology (X-Ray) analysis better than humans. A nurse with a flowchart can diagnose better than a doctor without one, and a flowchart can be automated. Much medical work is routine and repetitive.
stay out of tech.
More terrible advice. Programming will be the LAST job to be automated, because once that is automated you can use it bootstrap the automation of everything else.
It's really not.
They've been doing this for some considerable time - way before the most recent concerns in the US election.
However - it does show that any new factory 'bringing jobs back' to the USA is only going to bring a tiny fraction of those jobs - there will be few if any assembly workers doing the same task on every phone that passes through the line.
If you're able to automate everything then it makes sense to manufacture closer to point of sale. The thing that would stop that though is that all of the chip suppliers are also in the area.
That would make sense if manufacturing in China were simply a labor-payroll-saving decision. As you mention, chip suppliers are in the area, so there are still logistical considerations. But you also forget about differences in government bureaucracy between China and the US/EU. And environmental regulations about the waste being created, regardless of whether its man or machine assembly.
Technology has become more-viable and less-expensive. It's more-reliable and takes less maintenance to design, build, and operate. Just like replacing hammers with frame nailers, replacing stacked canned goods with palletized goods on the wooden shipping pallet, and replacing armies of accountants with small offices and spreadsheets (and, eventually, with specialized accounting software), we've now started to replace 300-worker assembly lines with 21 logistics and maintenance staff keeping a more-automat
Trump need to slap them with an import and robot tax.
Or you can just move it to the usa and we will wave the robot tax for a few years.