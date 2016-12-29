Android Users Are So Committed that Exploding Note 7 Did Little To Help Apple: NPD (appleinsider.com) 17
An anonymous reader writes: Like loyalty to a political party or hometown sports team, smartphone users are extremely passionate about their choices -- a commitment that led many customers to stick with Samsung, despite the disaster of its downright dangerous Galaxy Note 7. Earlier this week, mobile analytics firm Flurry published data from the holiday season, showing that Apple saw twice as many device activations as rival Samsung. Despite Apple's continued commanding lead in holiday sales of smartphones and tablets, however, the numbers suggested Apple's share was lower and Samsung's was slightly higher from last year. Attempting to explain the trends shown in the data, NPD analyst Stephen Baker told The Wall Street Journal he believes that Android loyalists are committed, and even dangerous exploding batteries in the Galaxy Note 7 were not enough to push significant numbers of customers over to the iPhone. "Most of those who bought or wanted to buy a Note 7 opted for a different high-end Galaxy phone," Baker said.
not loyalty (Score:1)
it's not loyalty to android that keeps them from going to apple. it's apple that keeps them from going to apple
Re: (Score:2)
It's easy to buy a new Android phone that doesn't explode.
You can't buy a new iOS phone that has a headphone jack.
Multiple vendors really helps the Android user to get what they want. If the iPhone doesn't give you what you want, you're stuck.
Death by product? (Score:2)
How many people die or are severely injured by electronics vs ladders, step stools, hammers, saws, laundry detergent on the top shelf, bleach, running shoes
...?
A smartphone is a risk I can handle.
Two Party System (Score:2)
It's probably not so much they are fanatical about Android, but simply don't want to use Apple, and there's really only the one main competitor to turn to from there. If you don't want an Apple handset you are almost bound to buy an Android set, unless you have a fetish for Windows.
People are pretty heavily conditioned by decades of advertising to believe brand is a highly valuable thing when deciding which item to buy. Samsung has a lot of brand recognition and many leading products on the market - it's no
Samsung is Android now? (Score:4, Insightful)
At the very least, the headline should had been "Samsung users".
The summery compares Samsung sales with Apple, not Android.
Obligatory Automotive Analogy (Score:2)
Tripe (Score:5, Insightful)
Obviously (Score:1)
First, Samsung made the exploding batteries. Samsung is not the only Android manufacturer. If an HP computer exploded, we wouldn't be seeing an article wondering why people weren't switching away from Windows.
Second, I won't switch because I don't want to find/buy/download all new apps.
Android or Samsung users?? (Score:3)
Android is my mobile OS of choice, the hardware it runs on may not be Samsung on the next purchase
Blowing up and catching fire is a FEATURE! (Score:2)
Stop making it sound as if it was a flaw. that was a FEATURE DAMMIT!
Apple owners only wish they had that feature in their phones.
Re: (Score:1)
Stop making it sound as if it was a flaw. that was a FEATURE DAMMIT!
Apple owners only wish they had that feature in their phones.
It's coming in the next iOS update! Just place phone in nearby toaster to allow for "Catching Fire" (Hunger Games tie in?) update to download. Make sure you press down on the lever, and remember to turn bagel mode OFF or it'll just burn one side of the phone.
ecosystem lock in (Score:2)
The obvious lock in is previous app purchases, you don't want to have to rebuy all those apps and games you purchased on your first real app ecosystem.
If you have more than one person in the ecosystem, that's a real lock in... with app purchase and music subscription sharing, it simply costs more to have your f
Silly article (Score:3)
The article is nonsense. The "surprise" that users didn't opt to move to a phone with different software after having one with a hardware problem does presume that users are really stupid. I'm not saying many aren't, but not that stupid. The more reasonable expectation would be that they'd opt for another Android phone and not an Apple one.
The article mentions may opted for another Samsung phone, but fails to mention than in addition to offering refunds for the Note 7 they purchased, there were additional rebates if they purchased another Samsung phone as a replacement. ( http://venturebeat.com/2016/10... [venturebeat.com] ) Samsung offered to pay people to stay with them and it seems to have worked.
Equating the decision to stick with the same OS and to take advantage of a $100 rebate as loyalty to a sports team ignores too many of the facts.
One man's loyalty (Score:1)