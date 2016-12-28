Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls AirPods 'a Runaway Success' (cnbc.com) 53

It turns out the $159 AirPods Bluetooth earphones are selling well, or so CEO Tim Cook would have us believed. Cook dropped by the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday while on vacation, and talked about the AirPods sales. From a report on CNBC: In comments to CNBC, Cook declined to talk specifically on Apple's outlook, but he said it has been a "great holiday." He added that the company's new wireless earbuds, AirPods, are "a runaway success." When asked if more would come into stock, he said Apple's "making them just as fast as we can." AirPods debuted at September's splashy event, but saw shipping delays through most of the fall and finally hit shelves just days before the crucial Christmas shopping rush. The limited shipments were sold quickly -- ship dates are now six weeks out on Apple's website.

  • Slashdot's editing process is working well (Score:5, Funny)

    by Spy Handler ( 822350 ) on Wednesday December 28, 2016 @01:44PM (#53566591) Homepage Journal

    or so Taco would have us believed.

  • Yeah, as in... (Score:3, Funny)

    by BronsCon ( 927697 ) <social@bronstrup.com> on Wednesday December 28, 2016 @01:44PM (#53566597) Journal
    They literally run away from your ear so you have to buy another pair.

  • 1) iPad Pro: Meh.
    2) Apple Watch: Meh.
    3) MBP 2016: Meh
    4) iPhone 7: Meh
    5) Airpods?

    I'm going to go with "Meh".

    • Re:Apple's recent performance: Let's review (Score:5, Insightful)

      by lgw ( 121541 ) on Wednesday December 28, 2016 @01:55PM (#53566669) Journal

      Courage!

      Apple took away the headphone jack, and now $160 headphones are selling quite well? I can certainly believe that. I can believe it's the only reason they removed the headphone jack. I can believe that no matter how badly Apple treats it's faithful, they'll just keep giving Apple money.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by lgw ( 121541 )

        I can also believe that Apple fans have mods points and can't accept honest criticism of their God.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by tomhath ( 637240 )

          Apple fans have mods points and can't accept honest criticism of their God.

          Their God is dead. Tim Cook is the CEO now.

      • Apple took away the headphone jack

        Or you could, you know, use the adaptor included WITH EVERY iPHONE...

        I can believe that no matter how badly Apple treats it's faithful

        Yes, giving people free adaptors is certainly "treating them badly", right up there with setting your pants on fire with a defective phone. Wait, pants on fire, that phrase... it reminds me of you somehow... hmm.

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by eddy ( 18759 )

          Free adaptors? Where do I go to get my free adaptors? I'll take 100.

          Maybe you meant something other than 'free'?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by lgw ( 121541 )

          And yet people are shilling out that $160 for the upsell. Probably because it's annoying to juggle a dongle just to listen to music on your phone.

          I should start a betting pool on the next port eliminated. Though I think it ends with no ports at all: wireless charging, Bluetooth, and courage.

          • And yet people are shilling out that $160 for the upsell.

            SOME people are paying that because they like bluetooth headphones.

            I don't; I just use the headphones included in the box. You know, the wired ones that plug directly into the phone? I have a set of noise canceling headphones too; I just leave the adaptor on that set, so to me there's no difference as I just grab a set of headphones and plug them into the phone.

            What is your damage hating on people who like wireless headsets? They could use anyone e

    • 1) iPad Pro: Meh. 2) Apple Watch: Meh. 3) MBP 2016: Meh 4) iPhone 7: Meh 5) Airpods?

      I'm going to go with "Meh".

      Less bass than over-the-ear phones. Wireless. Lame.

  • Runaway (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Tablizer ( 95088 ) on Wednesday December 28, 2016 @01:47PM (#53566623) Journal

    Sell a car without a steering wheel (or with an awkward extension bar), then sell the steering wheel later at a premium and claim "our steering wheels are a huge success!"

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The iPhone 7 comes with a fucking set of headphones that plug straight into its doofy proprietary square hole. Wireless earphones have been out for years, and they all work with the iPhone 7. It also comes with an adapter for your existing headphones. So the only way you are being forced into this is if you have luxury headphones AND ALSO need to charge your phone at the same time as you listen AND ALSO want to spend 150 on new headphones instead of a lightning Y adapter or dock. There's no way that tha

  • Because for the price of these earbuds one can buy a decent ... smartphone and wired earbuds which won't sound any worse.

  • He's the CEO of Apple (Score:3)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Wednesday December 28, 2016 @02:06PM (#53566753)

    Maybe they're popular, maybe they aren't... but what else is the CEO going to say?

  • How many runaways have the money to purchase an apple product?
  • Are they selling well because they're great, or are they selling well because people don't have much of a choice, with no headphone jack? I'm not an Apple guy nor am I an Apple hater, but this seems almost as disingenuous as Microsoft bragging about Windows 10 'adoption rate' when they fooled, lied, tricked, or literally forced their way onto people's computers. False news much?

