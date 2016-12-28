Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls AirPods 'a Runaway Success' (cnbc.com) 53
It turns out the $159 AirPods Bluetooth earphones are selling well, or so CEO Tim Cook would have us believed. Cook dropped by the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday while on vacation, and talked about the AirPods sales. From a report on CNBC: In comments to CNBC, Cook declined to talk specifically on Apple's outlook, but he said it has been a "great holiday." He added that the company's new wireless earbuds, AirPods, are "a runaway success." When asked if more would come into stock, he said Apple's "making them just as fast as we can." AirPods debuted at September's splashy event, but saw shipping delays through most of the fall and finally hit shelves just days before the crucial Christmas shopping rush. The limited shipments were sold quickly -- ship dates are now six weeks out on Apple's website.
Slashdot's editing process is working well (Score:5, Funny)
or so Taco would have us believed.
Yeah, as in... (Score:3, Funny)
Apple's recent performance: Let's review (Score:2, Insightful)
1) iPad Pro: Meh.
2) Apple Watch: Meh.
3) MBP 2016: Meh
4) iPhone 7: Meh
5) Airpods?
I'm going to go with "Meh".
Re: (Score:2)
Pretty much the whole Surface line. The Studio is amazing.
Re: (Score:1)
re: Surface product line (Score:2)
Seriously, I find Microsoft's whole Surface product line to be promising, yet not quite "there" yet.
The Surface Studio, for example? Very cool concept and one of those designs that inspires a lot of techno-lust when you see it. But on a closer analysis, I just can't see the value? For the huge price tag, you still wind up with a machine with the previous generation GPU technology in it; doubly insulting when you pair it with a huge display of that high a resolution, where you really could use more GPU power
Re: (Score:2)
What other laptop/tablet/smartphone/smartwatch/headphones aren't meh?
There's not much innovation going on right now.
Note 7 was a bang!
Re:Apple's recent performance: Let's review (Score:5, Insightful)
Courage!
Apple took away the headphone jack, and now $160 headphones are selling quite well? I can certainly believe that. I can believe it's the only reason they removed the headphone jack. I can believe that no matter how badly Apple treats it's faithful, they'll just keep giving Apple money.
Re: (Score:1)
I can also believe that Apple fans have mods points and can't accept honest criticism of their God.
Re: (Score:2)
Apple fans have mods points and can't accept honest criticism of their God.
Their God is dead. Tim Cook is the CEO now.
So bad (Score:2)
Apple took away the headphone jack
Or you could, you know, use the adaptor included WITH EVERY iPHONE...
I can believe that no matter how badly Apple treats it's faithful
Yes, giving people free adaptors is certainly "treating them badly", right up there with setting your pants on fire with a defective phone. Wait, pants on fire, that phrase... it reminds me of you somehow... hmm.
Re: (Score:1)
Free adaptors? Where do I go to get my free adaptors? I'll take 100.
Maybe you meant something other than 'free'?
Re: (Score:2)
And yet people are shilling out that $160 for the upsell. Probably because it's annoying to juggle a dongle just to listen to music on your phone.
I should start a betting pool on the next port eliminated. Though I think it ends with no ports at all: wireless charging, Bluetooth, and courage.
And yet some people like Bluetooth (Score:3)
And yet people are shilling out that $160 for the upsell.
SOME people are paying that because they like bluetooth headphones.
I don't; I just use the headphones included in the box. You know, the wired ones that plug directly into the phone? I have a set of noise canceling headphones too; I just leave the adaptor on that set, so to me there's no difference as I just grab a set of headphones and plug them into the phone.
What is your damage hating on people who like wireless headsets? They could use anyone e
Re: (Score:2)
1) iPad Pro: Meh. 2) Apple Watch: Meh. 3) MBP 2016: Meh 4) iPhone 7: Meh 5) Airpods?
I'm going to go with "Meh".
Less bass than over-the-ear phones. Wireless. Lame.
Runaway (Score:4, Insightful)
Sell a car without a steering wheel (or with an awkward extension bar), then sell the steering wheel later at a premium and claim "our steering wheels are a huge success!"
Re: (Score:1)
The iPhone 7 comes with a fucking set of headphones that plug straight into its doofy proprietary square hole. Wireless earphones have been out for years, and they all work with the iPhone 7. It also comes with an adapter for your existing headphones. So the only way you are being forced into this is if you have luxury headphones AND ALSO need to charge your phone at the same time as you listen AND ALSO want to spend 150 on new headphones instead of a lightning Y adapter or dock. There's no way that tha
Re: (Score:2)
The two aren't mutually exclusive.
A 1 Billion dollar box office gross, second highest at the time it came out, top 25 overall, top 20 inflation adjusted, is by any reasonable measure a runaway success.
Re: (Score:1)
Pointing out that making all of the money is success to investors is more of a business major's job than marketing I think.
Re: (Score:2)
No offense to anyone here, but I don't think I will ever understand the mindset of the Apple fanboi.
It's a simple mindset, so it's simple to understand:
You announce that you're a member of a group that the less wealthy can't afford to join, while still under pack protection so you don't have to justify your own individuality. Much like brand name shoes and handbags, the real purpose is to be seen.
Which is why you can't get Apple earbuds in discreet colors, and why they're designed to be bigger than they need to be.
tl;dr: Group fashion
Did he mean an unprecedented level of gouging? (Score:2)
He's the CEO of Apple (Score:3)
Maybe they're popular, maybe they aren't... but what else is the CEO going to say?
Rubaway success (Score:2)
Misleading? (Score:2)
^^^ This! (Score:2)