Apple Publishes Its First AI Research Paper
When Apple said it would publish its artificial intelligence research, it raised at least a couple of big questions. When would we see the first paper? And would the public data be important, or would the company keep potential trade secrets close to the vest? At last, we have answers. Apple researchers have published their first AI paper, and the findings could clearly be useful for computer vision technology. From a report on Engadget: The paper tackles the problem of teaching AI to recognize objects using simulated images, which are easier to use than photos (since you don't need a human to tag items) but poor for adapting to real-world situations. The trick, Apple says, is to use the increasingly popular technique of pitting neural networks against each other: one network trains itself to improve the realism of simulated images (in this case, using photo examples) until they're good enough to fool a rival "discriminator" network. Ideally, this pre-training would save massive amounts of time and account for hard-to-predict situations that don't always turn up in photos.
Machine vision is weak AI by definition.
The likes of Microsoft, IBM, Google, and more publish amazing research every week. Apple rolls in with one fucking paper and the tech blogs are all covering it like breathless teenagers. Sometimes I really hate my industry.
True that. On IBM Bluemix you can get face detection and train Watson for image classification, and it's free for up to 250 images per day (after that it's about $0.01 per 5 images).
IBM is not only years ahead of Apple on this, they already commoditized visual recognition and they're making money with it.
this is like when they opened that data center in north carolina. microsoft, google and others had dozens if not hundreds around the world
apple opens one and everyone thinks they will now rule the world
Why exactly would this discriminator be more authoritative than the original neural net?
The goal is not image detection but rather improving the way computers can generate fake images that could be used to train other computers to recognize objects in images. Basically they want to generate images on-the-fly that are convincing enough to be used in machine learning, that way they can crank up the volume and velocity of training sets without having to deal with the constant issue of managing a gigantic image inventory.
