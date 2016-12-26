Microsoft Could Be First Tech Company To Reach Trillion-Dollar Market Value: Analyst (geekwire.com) 59
Microsoft's $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn could help the Redmond company become the first technology giant to reach a market value of $1 trillion, or so thinks a notable analyst. Analyst Michael Markowski believes that Microsoft will be able to leverage LinkedIn to become a leader in social media space and the emerging crowdfunding platform. So much so that it will beat Amazon, Google, Apple, and Facebook in becoming the first company to hit $1 trillion market value. From a report on GeekWire: Here are the market caps of these big tech companies as of Monday morning: Apple: $622.6B, Alphabet: $549.7B, Microsoft: $489.3B, Amazon: $358.7B, and Facebook: $337.6B. "The public has an insatiable appetite for making small bets and purchasing lottery tickets, etc., that provide the chance to make a big profit," Markowski wrote. "The millennials will be a good example. Many will want to routinely invest $100 or even less into high-risk ventures that could produce returns of 10X to 100X." Microsoft, through LinkedIn, will be able to take advantage of this trend because it has a monopoly on the business social media sphere. Markowski predicts that all the big tech companies will eventually build services to facilitate crowdfunding investments.
MicroShaft is no more valuable today than it was ten years ago. I would argue that it is worth A LOT LESS.
Wrong. Microsoft has made vastly more profit in the last 10 years than before. And if you look at their revenue, they experienced an almost linear growth since 1995, going from 6 to 95 billions. They also have posted a profit every year since 1985, unlike Apple for instance who started making more money than Microsoft only in 2010.
By any standard, Microsoft is more valuable now than 10 years ago (which happens to be more or less the last period when calling them "MicroShaft" was somewhat clever).
Also Windows 10 is just starting its money-making phase in the enterprise. Over the next year or two this will be a highly profitable segment for Microsoft. At the same time, SQL Server now runs on Linux (it can even run in Docker containers!) and this is going to make a serious dent in Oracle's market share, as many organizations have been waiting to escape the Oracle life-sucking contracts for a long time.
I think most people would say over the past 10 years Microsoft has lost their position as the market leader.
Valuation is based on expected future profits, not market dominance. Anyway, Microsoft is clearly the market leader in desktop and laptop OSes, and office productivity tools. They don't do well in phones and tablets, but that is a different market.
I wonder if Microsoft will get a bailout like GM did?
If Microsoft overtakes Apple in the next 24 months I'll eat my fucking keyboard.
I wonder if Microsoft will get a bailout like GM did?
GM got the bailout because they employed a lot of people, and paid "defined benefit" pensions to even more people. Microsoft employs far fewer, and has no DB pension program. Also, nearly half of Microsoft's employees are not Americans.
640 billion USD...
... ought to be enough market capitalization for anyone.
History lesson for the newbies here [computerworld.com]
Only funny comment and it had to be moderated into visibility?
Not very funny, either, but what part of the joke justified for called for the AC status?
Everything MS produces has value to our everyday lives. Unfortunately, most of it is negative value.
So now gambling is a special millennial trait?
Well, around the turn of 0th millenium Roman writers complained about the youngins gambling, having no respect for their parents and the gods, so I guess that's a data point.
Reality is an unlikely outcome, and a terrible gamble.
But, for us old farts, we would interpret this as either Microsoft isn't going away, and is likely to hold value, or, Pump and Dump alert. You pick...
incorrect prediction
Microsoft's buying-into-a-market-history makes it much more likely that this predicts the demise of social media as we know it. Either the bubble will burst, or something new/better will come along.
We heard this before...
Its more like Microoft these days
Re: (Score:3)
The whole Safeway/Haggen thing is a fantastic tale of corporate greed and dishonesty; something one would expect from Big Oil or Big Tobacco but not from the place where one buys their Corn Flakes and ground beef (extra lean).
The Haggen people though they had found a good deal, but apparently when it comes down to grocery store mergers it's just like backroom poker games - if you don't know who's the mark it means you're it.
neither Microsoft or Apple executives are insanely paid. Last year Tim Cook made 10 millions, which is 3x less than the CEO of Discovery channel. I am not kidding.
Funny part is that the CEO of LinkedIn makes more than twice the salary of Satya Nadella. That must make for interesting lunch meetings (oh no Satya, let me get the bill...).
Notable Analyst?
Or stock market shill. He must own (or have options on) Microsoft and/or LinkedIn shares.
Absolutely. Plus analysts are notoriously bad. Like, really, really bad. I don't trust anything they say without doing my own math.
It sounds very un-logical that a trillion dollar company would still be able to produce a 100 fold return on investment. Especially a company that has just recently been able to match its stock price of 17 years ago. How large was the largest company just before they produced a 100x return on investment? MSFT isn't even a safe bet: they make software, and distribute mostly digitally. Any competitor could "produce" 100x the number of copies Microsoft produced. If a competitor can produce a comparable quality
Or stock market shill.
Yeah, what a total stock market shill, he comes here and promotes stocks as opposed to bonds or other forms of financial instruments. Shame on him!
Also: I don't think you know what shill means.
Great Recession 2.0 coming?
The last time we had this much debt and high market valuations was last decade. This time around instead of homes the junk derivitives are car loans, payday centers, and other places. I read it is over 2 trillion in bad car loans that are flipped each year as poor folks with low credit like my boss with a 550 score can get a $30,000 truck no money down no problem
... still at %22 interest though. Foreign debt as well in the EU with bonds for countries like Greece, Italy, and Spain.
Add to this the market valuations and a dangerous president (please Republican viewers this is not a liberal rant) who is anti globalization & china and a possible broken up EU with France and Italy possible leaving it if more far alt-right leaders get elected and I predict a disaster!
The only thing keeping us afloat it seems is China and people flipping things and offshoring debt. Once tarrifs come into play again with Trump and a falling apart of the EU if La Penne and Germany's future alt-right leader leave will stop the gravy train and the cards will collapse.
What do you all think?
Bad foundation
What has Microsoft got that Linux hasn't?
Hint: It is NOT superior software. At least not any way that I can define it, but perhaps I'm just too twisted in thinking that different people think differently and therefore a single superior solution does not exist?
Answer: It's the financial models.
Flogging the dead horse, but I still believe Linux remains essentially irrelevant because the financial models are bad, but I'm too tired of the fight to even often alternatives at this point... Unless someone encourages me, eh?
My interpretation of Microsoft's success is that there is almost no there (= innovation) there. Even the innovations in their financial models were copied, but at least in the financial models they substantially improved them:
(1) Legal evasion of liability via the EULA. If Microsoft were liable for the harms caused by their software then the company would have gone bankrupt long ago.
(2) Selling upstream to the makers, not downstream to the actual end users.
Just picking on what I regard as the two biggies, though if Microsoft does reach the trillion-dollar market cap, it will largely depend on stealing Apple's business models (more effectively than the google can steal them).
Still bogus in terms of solving any real problem. There is no number that is large enough to "solve" that kind of greed. That's why big companies have to become so EVIL these years, but I predict that Trump will figure out how to make the bad situation worse.
Trillionaires needs.
"Markowski predicts that all the big tech companies will eventually build services to facilitate crowdfunding investments."
Yeah because heaven forbid we ask the trillionaires of the world to actually pay for their own fucking shit.
"The public has an insatiable appetite for making small bets and purchasing lottery tickets, etc., that provide the chance to make a big profit," Markowski wrote. "The millennials will be a good example. Many will want to routinely invest $100 or even less into high-risk ventures that could produce returns of 10X to 100X..."
Find me a financial advisor that would ever equate buying fucking lottery tickets as an "investment".
Cut the bullshit and call it what it is; acts of desperation.
And it's no surprise Millennials are rather desperate. Not much to look forward to these days when monopolies with more money than most small countries have the unmitigated gall to turn to crowdsourcing to fund their ventures.