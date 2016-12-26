Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Microsoft Could Be First Tech Company To Reach Trillion-Dollar Market Value: Analyst

Posted by msmash from the projections dept.
Microsoft's $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn could help the Redmond company become the first technology giant to reach a market value of $1 trillion, or so thinks a notable analyst. Analyst Michael Markowski believes that Microsoft will be able to leverage LinkedIn to become a leader in social media space and the emerging crowdfunding platform. So much so that it will beat Amazon, Google, Apple, and Facebook in becoming the first company to hit $1 trillion market value. From a report on GeekWire: Here are the market caps of these big tech companies as of Monday morning: Apple: $622.6B, Alphabet: $549.7B, Microsoft: $489.3B, Amazon: $358.7B, and Facebook: $337.6B. "The public has an insatiable appetite for making small bets and purchasing lottery tickets, etc., that provide the chance to make a big profit," Markowski wrote. "The millennials will be a good example. Many will want to routinely invest $100 or even less into high-risk ventures that could produce returns of 10X to 100X." Microsoft, through LinkedIn, will be able to take advantage of this trend because it has a monopoly on the business social media sphere. Markowski predicts that all the big tech companies will eventually build services to facilitate crowdfunding investments.

  • 640 billion USD... (Score:5, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday December 26, 2016 @05:10PM (#53557293)

    ... ought to be enough market capitalization for anyone.

    History lesson for the newbies here [computerworld.com]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by shanen ( 462549 )

      Only funny comment and it had to be moderated into visibility?

      Not very funny, either, but what part of the joke justified for called for the AC status?

  • incorrect prediction (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Microsoft's buying-into-a-market-history makes it much more likely that this predicts the demise of social media as we know it. Either the bubble will burst, or something new/better will come along.

  • We heard this before... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Monday December 26, 2016 @05:25PM (#53557353) Homepage
    The 1990's called and want their dial-up modems back.
    • 2 very different companies between now and then. Back then it was all a wish and a promise, now they actually do delivery the profits people were betting on. basically back in the 90's and until the dotcom bubble burst they were operating with a share price at least an order of magnitude higher than it should have been, now they are about correctly priced and still growing.

  • Or stock market shill. He must own (or have options on) Microsoft and/or LinkedIn shares.

    • Absolutely. Plus analysts are notoriously bad. Like, really, really bad. I don't trust anything they say without doing my own math.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      It sounds very un-logical that a trillion dollar company would still be able to produce a 100 fold return on investment. Especially a company that has just recently been able to match its stock price of 17 years ago. How large was the largest company just before they produced a 100x return on investment? MSFT isn't even a safe bet: they make software, and distribute mostly digitally. Any competitor could "produce" 100x the number of copies Microsoft produced. If a competitor can produce a comparable quality

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lucm ( 889690 )

      Or stock market shill.

      Yeah, what a total stock market shill, he comes here and promotes stocks as opposed to bonds or other forms of financial instruments. Shame on him!

      Also: I don't think you know what shill means.

  • Great Recession 2.0 coming? (Score:4, Informative)

    by Billly Gates ( 198444 ) on Monday December 26, 2016 @06:07PM (#53557507) Journal

    The last time we had this much debt and high market valuations was last decade. This time around instead of homes the junk derivitives are car loans, payday centers, and other places. I read it is over 2 trillion in bad car loans that are flipped each year as poor folks with low credit like my boss with a 550 score can get a $30,000 truck no money down no problem ... still at %22 interest though. Foreign debt as well in the EU with bonds for countries like Greece, Italy, and Spain.

    Add to this the market valuations and a dangerous president (please Republican viewers this is not a liberal rant) who is anti globalization & china and a possible broken up EU with France and Italy possible leaving it if more far alt-right leaders get elected and I predict a disaster!

    The only thing keeping us afloat it seems is China and people flipping things and offshoring debt. Once tarrifs come into play again with Trump and a falling apart of the EU if La Penne and Germany's future alt-right leader leave will stop the gravy train and the cards will collapse.

    What do you all think?

  • Bad foundation (Score:3)

    by paiute ( 550198 ) on Monday December 26, 2016 @07:09PM (#53557771)
    LinkedIn is a piece of useless shit. If Microsoft is intending to build a juggernaut on that, they are delusional. I think I will send Bill Gates an endorsement for his cardiac surgery skills.

  • What has Microsoft got that Linux hasn't? (Score:5, Interesting)

    by shanen ( 462549 ) on Monday December 26, 2016 @07:15PM (#53557789) Homepage Journal

    Hint: It is NOT superior software. At least not any way that I can define it, but perhaps I'm just too twisted in thinking that different people think differently and therefore a single superior solution does not exist?

    Answer: It's the financial models.

    Flogging the dead horse, but I still believe Linux remains essentially irrelevant because the financial models are bad, but I'm too tired of the fight to even often alternatives at this point... Unless someone encourages me, eh?

    My interpretation of Microsoft's success is that there is almost no there (= innovation) there. Even the innovations in their financial models were copied, but at least in the financial models they substantially improved them:

    (1) Legal evasion of liability via the EULA. If Microsoft were liable for the harms caused by their software then the company would have gone bankrupt long ago.

    (2) Selling upstream to the makers, not downstream to the actual end users.

    Just picking on what I regard as the two biggies, though if Microsoft does reach the trillion-dollar market cap, it will largely depend on stealing Apple's business models (more effectively than the google can steal them).

    Still bogus in terms of solving any real problem. There is no number that is large enough to "solve" that kind of greed. That's why big companies have to become so EVIL these years, but I predict that Trump will figure out how to make the bad situation worse.

  • Trillionaires needs. (Score:3)

    by geekmux ( 1040042 ) on Monday December 26, 2016 @07:30PM (#53557857)

    "Markowski predicts that all the big tech companies will eventually build services to facilitate crowdfunding investments."

    Yeah because heaven forbid we ask the trillionaires of the world to actually pay for their own fucking shit.

    "The public has an insatiable appetite for making small bets and purchasing lottery tickets, etc., that provide the chance to make a big profit," Markowski wrote. "The millennials will be a good example. Many will want to routinely invest $100 or even less into high-risk ventures that could produce returns of 10X to 100X..."

    Find me a financial advisor that would ever equate buying fucking lottery tickets as an "investment".

    Cut the bullshit and call it what it is; acts of desperation.

    And it's no surprise Millennials are rather desperate. Not much to look forward to these days when monopolies with more money than most small countries have the unmitigated gall to turn to crowdsourcing to fund their ventures.

