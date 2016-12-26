Apple Working With Consumer Reports on MacBook Pro's Battery Issue (cnet.com) 33
Last week, Consumer Reports concluded that it won't be recommending Apple's new MacBook Pro models. The American magazine published since 1936 by Consumers Union, a nonprofit organization, cited inconsistent battery issues for not recommending the MacBook Pro for the first time in its history. Apple's VP of Marketing has since addressed the report, saying they are working with the magazine to understand the results. From a report: Apple Senior Vice President Phil Schiller followed up with a tweet late Friday saying Apple is "working with CR to understand their battery tests. Results do not match our extensive lab tests or field data." Consumer Reports' review says that in-house testing revealed wild fluctuations in battery life for unplugged MacBook Pro computers. In the case of the 13-inch model without a Touch Bar, for example, battery life ranged from 19.5 hours to just 4.5 hours. Apple says the devices should operate for up to 10 hours between charges.
I'be been a Mac user for 13+ years (Score:2)
And, even to me, it's obvious if Phil Shiller is the point person on this, Apple is looking for a PR "solution" to this battery life issue.
This is antenna-gate all over again.
Re: (Score:3)
It's spelled Schiller. Freudian slip?
Re: (Score:2)
Haha probably!
Re: (Score:2)
Working on the report instead of the battery (Score:2)
They are trying to prove them wrong, they are not working on fixing the battery issues. Within a few days we will all learn on Slashdot that Consumer Reports was doing it wrong.
Re: Working on the report instead of the battery (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In other news, Apple has secretly hired a team of "Test Conformance" executives and engineers from Volkswagen, to ensure that the battery lasts longer, when it detects that it is being tested.
Back in my younger days, vendors would add obscure flags to the C compiler, to ensure that it produced code optimized for benchmark tests.
CPU Power scaling (Score:1)
We are long overdue for these manufacturers to be called out on their deceptive marketing practices. I remember when battery life was expected to be like 1-3 hours, yet somehow the same manufacturers are claiming things like 10-20 hours. That is true if your CPU is running in a low-power state (Which was not possible back in 'the day'), but battery life today is not much better than it ever was if you're running your processor at full load.
Up to (Score:3)
up to 10 hours includes lasting only 10 minutes.
Re: (Score:2)
up to 10 hours includes lasting only 10 minutes.
That's true but historically, Apple has been quite honest about how long the battery will last. Up to the point where you'd have a decent chance of doing better.
However with the current "Late 2016" generation, there's people with 15" MacBook Pros who report not getting even half of that. So it's really a break from the past.
Working with (Score:4, Interesting)
What a vague phrase - "working with".
Does this mean bribing them to write more favourable reviews, or threatening them with lawsuits if they don't?
Do all companies 'work with' CR after a bad review (Score:2)
SubjectsSuck (Score:2)
Apple says the devices should operate for up to 10 hours between charges.
So their complaint is that CR sometimes gets more runtime than they should?
Missing The Big Picture (Score:1)
Apple's entire line of laptops is now disposable, and Consumer Reports is worried about the battery life.
Battery life is not the real issue (Score:2)
Battery replacement is. After a few years, battery life will be half of whatever it started with. At that point, the MBP and its irreplaceable batteries can never stray very far from the charger. Users might accept that, as many people don't depend on the battery all that much. The ultimate deal breaker is soldered SSD. When that fails (and it will), the computer is junk.
If Apple offered a MacBook Pro with HALF of the current battery life, HALF of the memory, and HALF of the storage capacity, but made t