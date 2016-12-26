Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Apple's Beef With Nokia Gets Intense, All Withings Products Pulled From Online Store (recode.net) 36

In less than a week after Nokia sued Apple for patent infringement in courts around the world, saying that Apple has refused to license its patents, Apple has pulled all Withings products from its stores. Earlier this year, Nokia bought Withings, which makes Wi-Fi scales and other digital health and fitness gear.

  • Wanna bet on who wins this particular game of Mutually Assured Destruction?

      Lawyers.

    • Last time Samsung won, but Apple got bailed out by Obama [wsj.com]. Which has the unfortunate side-effect of encouraging companies to play chicken in the game of MAD because they might get a last-minute reprieve even after they've lost.

  • Can't you see? (Score:4, Funny)

    by JustAnotherOldGuy ( 4145623 ) on Monday December 26, 2016 @02:20PM (#53556597)

    Can't you see how courageous Apple is to do this? *cough*

  • But at least Nokia is not chicken.

  • And if this isn't abuse of Apples position, demonstrating exactly why Apples walled garden should be illegal, what is?

    And no, I don't care that Apple doesnt have "a monopoly", this is anti-competitive and Apple shouldn't be allowed to do it

    • You can have whatever temper tantrum you want, but since a 'walled garden' and random snit fits by the Apple owned Apple store has nothing to do with antitrust law you've got nothing but angst here.

      Enjoy.

      • Please demonstrate where I mentioned "antitrust law"...

        Why can't we have a discussion on abuse of position without twats like you snarking in and saying "it has nothing to do with antitrust, so Apple is fine".

        Abuse of position and anti-competitive behaviour DOES NOT require violation of antitrust law. Apple doing this is wrong, and something should be done about it.

      • apple owned apple store is completely and totally operated under anti-trust laws. no idea if they have breached any of those here but being apple owned and operated doesn't excuse them from the requirement to not engage in anti competitive behaviour.

          apple owned apple store is completely and totally operated under anti-trust laws.

          The question is, should companies selling apps be at the whims and mercy of one or two companies (like Apple and Google)? It is abuse of position because only two companies control access of apps to mobile platforms. It would be great if multiple retailers had something similar to App store and Google Play and were allowed to sell apps to the consumer.

    • Since when is a store a walled garden? If Amazon or Walmart stopped selling Withings products would you be complaining?

      Only the physical products are no longer available through the Apple Store and their physical locations. You can still get the applications in the App Store which you normally associate with the walled garden.

      I don't agree with Apple's business practice but please try to get your facts right.

  • All the Withings products have been replaced by Withoutings.

  • I have a Withings scale and it's not that great. It's nice that it uploads the data but it isn't that accurate. I had an old, basic digital scale that only measured weight and it was far more consistent than the Withings.

