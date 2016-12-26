Apple's Beef With Nokia Gets Intense, All Withings Products Pulled From Online Store (recode.net) 36
In less than a week after Nokia sued Apple for patent infringement in courts around the world, saying that Apple has refused to license its patents, Apple has pulled all Withings products from its stores. Earlier this year, Nokia bought Withings, which makes Wi-Fi scales and other digital health and fitness gear.
Lawyers.
IBM. I'm sure they have some lurking submarine that covers what both Apple and Nokia are doing.
IBM will outlive both companies. They are not sexy, but they spend a fortune on R&D and they don't chase yesterday's trends. They reinvented themselves a few times over the decades, their problems of late is nothing they can't handle.
Can't you see? (Score:4, Funny)
Can't you see how courageous Apple is to do this? *cough*
Apple's Beef With Nokia Gets Intense (Score:2)
But at least Nokia is not chicken.
Abuse of position (Score:2, Insightful)
And if this isn't abuse of Apples position, demonstrating exactly why Apples walled garden should be illegal, what is?
And no, I don't care that Apple doesnt have "a monopoly", this is anti-competitive and Apple shouldn't be allowed to do it
You can have whatever temper tantrum you want, but since a 'walled garden' and random snit fits by the Apple owned Apple store has nothing to do with antitrust law you've got nothing but angst here.
Enjoy.
Please demonstrate where I mentioned "antitrust law"...
Why can't we have a discussion on abuse of position without twats like you snarking in and saying "it has nothing to do with antitrust, so Apple is fine".
Abuse of position and anti-competitive behaviour DOES NOT require violation of antitrust law. Apple doing this is wrong, and something should be done about it.
apple owned apple store is completely and totally operated under anti-trust laws.
The question is, should companies selling apps be at the whims and mercy of one or two companies (like Apple and Google)? It is abuse of position because only two companies control access of apps to mobile platforms. It would be great if multiple retailers had something similar to App store and Google Play and were allowed to sell apps to the consumer.
Since when is a store a walled garden? If Amazon or Walmart stopped selling Withings products would you be complaining?
Only the physical products are no longer available through the Apple Store and their physical locations. You can still get the applications in the App Store which you normally associate with the walled garden.
I don't agree with Apple's business practice but please try to get your facts right.
I have a Withings scale and use the Withings Health Mate iOS app to control it. I just checked and Health Mate is still available in the iOS App Store. They may have pulled the scale or other "physical" products out of the Apple Store (online and/or brick and mortar) but do not appear to have done anything with the iOS App Store.
Nah, just replaced! (Score:2)
All the Withings products have been replaced by Withoutings.
As intense as one carnivore taking a bite out of another carnivore. It is just what they do, so no big deal really unless you enjoy watching one animal fighting with another. It is a bit monotonous IMHO, lots of noise, teeth and claws basically. Still it sells news outlets pontificating on the likely outcome, will the bear eat the lion or vice versa?
Are you trying to be smug by association?
And nothing of value was lost (Score:2)
I have a Withings scale and it's not that great. It's nice that it uploads the data but it isn't that accurate. I had an old, basic digital scale that only measured weight and it was far more consistent than the Withings.
Nobody can save Apple. They have 16,000 software engineers and they keep releasing the same 3-4 buggy products with little or no innovation. What are all those people doing all day? Moving buttons around in iTunes? It's like a DMV of epic proportions. Entitlement, bureaucracy and total lack of accountability.