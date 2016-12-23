Russian Authorities Are Trying To Unlock iPhone 4S From Russian Ambassador's Killer (techcrunch.com) 89
The off-duty police officer who killed the Russian ambassador in Turkey was shot by Turkish special forces minutes after the crime. He had an iPhone 4S on him, and now, Haberturk, Turkish authorities asked for Russia's help to unlock the iPhone. From a report: Given that it's an iPhone 4S and it has a 4-digit passcode, it should be quite easy to unlock the device. There are many solutions out there to do this and authorities don't even need to ask for Apple's help. The iPhone 4S is quite old now and it was a much less secure device. First, the iPhone 4S runs iOS 5 to iOS 9, but many iPhone 4S owners didn't update to recent iOS versions. If the device runs iOS 7 or earlier, getting the content of the device is a piece of cake. The content of the device isn't encrypted as Apple started encrypting all data with iOS 8. Authorities can access this data quite easily. Second, if the iPhone is running iOS 8, remember that the iPhone 4S didn't have a Secure Enclave and Touch ID sensor. The Secure Enclave is a coprocessor that utilizes a secure boot process to make sure that it's uncompromized. It has a secret unique ID not accessible by the rest of the phone, Apple or anyone -- it's like a private key. The phone generates ephemeral keys (think public keys) to talk with the Secure Enclave. They only work with the unique ID to encrypt and decrypt the data on the coprocessor.
Well (Score:1)
Sounds like you got it all figured out then...
In other news, somebody in some other country in the world is having a problem connecting to the internet. Did they try turning their computer off and on again?
Re:Well (Score:4, Funny)
Sounds like you got it all figured out then...
I was just going to say, all they need to do is torture the shooter. Oh, the Turkish Special Forces shot the shooter dead . . . ? Well, then torture his family. They have already been arrested anyway.
What . . . ? His family members don't know the password . . . ? Well, torture them anyway . . . it will keep the torturers well-practiced in the fine art of torture . . .
Re: (Score:2)
If it had a touch sensor all you'd need is to chop his finger off.
or (Score:2)
They tell apple give us an firmware update the removes auto wipe and lockout or we will ban iphones.
Re: (Score:2)
You know, using this kind of ignorant, vile language puts you in the lowest class of all. Far below even those you disparage with it. Even the majority of people who are bigoted don't want to hear you spew this invective in a public forum. It's akin to taking a dump on the sidewalk.
Re: (Score:2)
iPhone 4s - this is the same model that the San Bernardino Jihadists had, and where the FBI took the help of an Israeli company to crack it. The Turks could do the same, rather than risk locking it forever.
I'm just wondering what they'd do had the Jihadist upgraded to iOS 8 or above, or had the Jihadist had an iPhone 5 or above? Incidentally, was any iPhone recovered from Amri - the Tunisian Jihadist from Berlin who got killed in Milan?
Re: (Score:2)
iPhone 4s - this is the same model that the San Bernardino Jihadists had, and where the FBI took the help of an Israeli company to crack it. The Turks could do the same, rather than risk locking it forever.
I'm just wondering what they'd do had the Jihadist upgraded to iOS 8 or above, or had the Jihadist had an iPhone 5 or above? Incidentally, was any iPhone recovered from Amri - the Tunisian Jihadist from Berlin who got killed in Milan?
San Bernadino phone was a 5C running, IIRC , iOS 8. It had a Secure Enclave chip. Way different.
The Great War (Score:2)
Here comes WWI all over again, complete with alliances of convenience between nations that aren't very friendly and escalating cycles of intervention and retaliation.
sPh
Re:The Great War (Score:5, Funny)
Re: (Score:2)
Lets make war great again
People who think war can be great never fought in one.
Re: (Score:2)
So Hitler had amnesia?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Here comes WWI all over again, complete with alliances of convenience between nations that aren't very friendly and escalating cycles of intervention and retaliation.
sPh
If Russia and the USA are going to war, the winner will be China.
Re: (Score:2)
There wont be much left to win.
Re: (Score:2)
If Russia and the USA are going to war, the winner will be China.
Yes, because the last world war worked out so great for them.
Re: (Score:2)
I think a part of this - US and Russia - teaming up against Islam - might be what Trump has in mind, which is why he's been selecting foreign policy advisors w/ known ties to Russia
I agree w/ your premise, but Russia has to oppose the Jihadists of Iran and Hizbullah as well - not just the Sunni Jihadists like the Chechens and Turks. Just like the US has to stop pandering to the Saudis and Qataris
Re: (Score:2)
Islam IS Radical Islam. There ain't separate Qurans, or Hadiths, or Tafseers, or Siras that 'Radical Muslims' follow that are different from what other Muslims follow. All the things that ISIS, al Qaeda, Hizbullah, Hamas, Abu Sayyaf, Lashkar e Toiba, Jemiah Islamiah, Boko Haram, et al swear allegiance to are no different from what mainstream Muslims follow, and specifically, do NOT disown. There have been surveys of Muslims worldwide that pretty much reinforce this [pewresearch.org]
As for Turks being Jihadists, they are
Re: (Score:2)
Islam IS Radical Islam. There ain't separate Qurans, or Hadiths, or Tafseers, or Siras that 'Radical Muslims' follow that are different from what other Muslims follow.
Says the guy who has never met an actual muslim in his life.
Guys like you are ISIS collaborators, telling the world that ISIS is the true islam despite the fact that ISIS has killed 100x more muslims than they have any other group and is reviled by all conventional muslims.
Sez who? And why's the news not good enough? Just b'cos I've stumbled upon a few random Muslims who are outwardly okay tells me nothing about the larger population
Re: (Score:2)
In a few countries, a quarter or more of Muslims say that these acts of violence are at least sometimes justified, including 40% in the Palestinian territories, 39% in Afghanistan, 29% in Egypt and 26% in Bangladesh.
The Pali and Egyptian support for this is for Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood. The Afghanistan support is for the Taliban, and the Bangladesh support for ISIS and their other Islamic groups
Re: (Score:2)
Unless one or the other succeeds with a decapitation first strike, the US and Russia going to war means the destruction of both. If Russia is destroyed, where would China buy the military technology to use to conquer the rest of the world? If the US is destroyed, where would they get the cash to buy said technology if they did find an alternate source? Global economies are so throughly integrated these days, and nuclear weapons make a decisive WW2-esque victory impossible, that a conflict of World War s
Re: (Score:2)
If the USA and Russia were destroyed (assuming Yoorp gets splatted too), China could invade pretty much anywhere they wanted with spears.
Re: (Score:2)
Unless one or the other succeeds with a decapitation first strike
That's where subs come into the picture.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
If Russia and the USA are going to war, the winner will be cockroaches.
FTFY.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't think this equates to the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand.
Re: (Score:2)
Here comes WWI all over again, complete with alliances of convenience between nations that aren't very friendly and escalating cycles of intervention and retaliation.
sPh
Huh? I thought Trump hand a man crush on Putin?
Re: (Score:2)
WWI - Austrian crown prince was assassinated in Sarajevo. Here, Russian ambassador, not Putin himself, got assassinated.
WWI - Austria suspected Serbia of being behind the assassination, and that triggered a chainreaction in WWI. Here, who would Russia suspect of being behind the assassination? Any Arab country opposed to Assad?
filthy commies (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: filthy commies (Score:1)
Well, apple has already caved to th Chinese government. There's no reason to suspect that they haven't caved to the Russia s.
Re: (Score:2)
Those disgusting freedom hating commies are trying to break into an iPhone and violate the privacy of someone that they have already killed. What kind of an inhuman spying evil government would want to do that?
Just assuming that you ain't being sarcastic, since it's hard to tell anymore... particularly since you've been modded 'Informative' rather than 'Funny'
First things first - Putin may be ex KGB, but Russia is not Communist. If anything, it's now an oligarchy, which ain't much better
Second - the 'someone that they have already killed' - was the assassin. His privacy is the last thing that should be on anybody's mind - he forfeited it when he killed the envoy
Finally, the reason anyone wants to find out
Re: (Score:2)
First thing is first. How will Turkey be held accountable for the murder of a ambassador by a Turkish national on camera, a police officer (or ex police officer?), upon the most absurd basis. The murdered moving around behind the ambassador on camera, ensuring they were in full view of the camera with no one doing anything or questioning anything, whilst the murderer randomly fiddles with their gun. Turkey should face some severe diplomatic consequences for the almost laughably incompetent security failure.
Crap article (Score:5, Insightful)
Second, if the iPhone is running iOS 8, remember that the iPhone 4S didn't have a Secure Enclave and Touch ID sensor. The Secure Enclave is a coprocessor that utilizes a secure boot process to make sure that it's uncompromized. It has a secret unique ID not accessible by the rest of the phone, Apple or anyone -- it's like a private key. The phone generates ephemeral keys (think public keys) to talk with the Secure Enclave. They only work with the unique ID to encrypt and decrypt the data on the coprocessor.
I fail to see how this rather technical (to the layperson) information improves the article in any way. How does extolling the security of newer devices improve this? It doesn't have whatever doodad (the secure enclave) you're talking about - so why include all this useless (imho) information in the article at all?
It's a pretty crap article really, spending over half its time talking about stuff that has nothing to do with the subject at hand, not to mention the subpar proofreading.
Re: (Score:2)
There are off-the-shelf solutions to suck the data off a 4S. Russians aren't "trying to unlock iPhone 4S" - if they have it, it's done. The author is just trying to be a show-off know-it-all.
Cool, story bro - you read the Apple iOS security whitepaper.
Re: (Score:2)
Surprised at Turkish Cooperation (Score:2)
After all, since the guy used to work under Erdogan, I'm surprised the Russians even have the killer's phone.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
It is not surprising at all.
This assassination is being used to bring Turkey and Russia closer together. Turkey is blaming it on "gulenists" - a rich old cleric who split from Erdogan a couple of years ago and moved to Pennsylvania to avoid the dictator's wrath. Putin knows it was blowback from Aleppo and had nothing to do with gulenists, but it serves his purpose to let Erdogan do his conspiracy thing because Putin wants to peel Turkey away from NATO. And since Erdogan has basically gone full-dictator i
Re: (Score:2)
If Turkey leaves NATO, it will be a good thing, and have an unintended corrective effect on Western foreign policy
Turkey being in NATO made sense during the Cold War and during the era when it had Kemalist leaders. At the time, the Soviets were the #1 enemy, and you'd rather have had someone like Turkey in NATO rather than in the Warsaw pact.
Since 1991, when the Warsaw Pact folded and the Soviet Union came unravelled, the key reason for NATO to remain was gone. As it is, even after 9/11, Western polic
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You watch, Turkey is going to be the first country to ever leave NATO and its going to happen in less than four years. And Cheeto Mussolini is going to cheer it on too.
Sorry to bring you the bad news but France already did. 50 years ago.
Here we go again (Score:2)
The leadership of those conpanies also deserve a pat on the back. Unlike the phone companies that climbed into bed with Uncle Sam like a whore all out of
Russian Authorities Are Trying To Unlock iPhone (Score:2)
lololololol
He had an iPhone 4S??? (Score:2)
Surely this alone is cause for the man to be shot down like a dog!
Had it been known that even a Third World policeman of low rank carried such a primitive, hideously obsolete device, I am certain every Apple fanboi in the Free World would have joined me in calling for his death by slow torture.
Such extreme gaucherie calls for a level of punishment that will deter others from committing this kind of appalling tech faux pas!
4 Digit passcode? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
The iPhone 4 had this as well. This is more of an iOS feature. Set a password (not a PIN), and if your password has all numbers in it, you will get a PINpad, not a full A-Z typewriter allowing you to type in your code and hit the enter button, no matter the length.
Solving crime (Score:3)
I wonder, back in the dark ages of no cell phones, how police ever managed to solve any crimes. I mean, wow. Imagine not having something as useful as a personal snitch that we call a cell phone.
I've said it many times, and I'll go on saying it - I would not allow a cell phone on my property if I didn't have to have one for employment.
A cell phone is for my convenience - yet most frequently it is used to interrupt me, inconvenience me, and generally make my life a pain in the neck. And on top of which, it gives LEO information they can misinterpret to use against me. Someone murdered? Why, my phone was recorded as being within a half a block of the crime scene - I *must* be guilty. Never mind it's on the way to work, or doctor, or whatever. Cell phone evidence is almost never exculpatory, it's almost always used (or misused) to convict.
All one need do to get a chill up their spine is spend half an hour with LEO tools and a cell phone to understand just how bad it really is. That, or just read.
Re: (Score:2)
I wonder, back in the dark ages of no cell phones, how police ever managed to solve any crimes.
Simple. They took the suspect to a back room and worked him over with a rubber hose.
Involve the Russians... (Score:1)
To involve the Russians. The Turks may not actually need help doing this, but being transparent in investigating this with the Russians is important.
Apples and Oranges (Score:2)
If it were Tim Cook on the floor with his brains blown out, Apple would be falling all over itself to unlock the phone.
And when you die of a meth overdose... (Score:2)
while watching a DVR full of Duck Dynasty reruns with your Trump hat on, no one will care.
Re: (Score:2)
Your mom will certainly miss me.
lol (Score:1)
terrorists using iphones, you cant make this shit up fam