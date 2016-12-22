2016 MacBook Pro Fails To Receive a Recommendation From Consumer Reports (9to5mac.com) 62
Consumer Reports has released its evaluation of the new MacBook Pro laptops, and it's not good. The 2016 MacBook Pro is the first MacBook to fail to receive a recommendation from the nonprofit organization dedicated to unbiased product testing. 9to5Mac reports: In a post breaking down the decision not to recommend the new MacBook Pros, Consumer Reports explains that while the new models held up well in terms of display quality and performance, the battery life issues were too big of an issue to overlook. The organization tested three MacBook Pro variants: a 13-inch Touch Bar model, a 15-inch Touch Bar model, and a 13-inch model without the Touch Bar. The general consensus was that "MacBook Pro battery life results were highly inconsistent from one trial to the next." Consumer Reports explains that the 13-inch Touch Bar model saw battery life of 16 hours in one test and 3.75 hours in another, while the non-Touch Bar model maxed out at 19.5 hours, but also lasted just 4.5 hours in another test. The 15-inch model ranged from 18.5 hours to 8 hours. Generally, according to the report, it's expected for battery life to vary from one trial to another by less than 5 percent, meaning that the battery life variances with the new MacBook Pro are very abnormal. Once that was completed, Consumer Reports experimented by conducting the same test using Chrome and "found battery life to be consistently high on all six runs." While the organization can't let that affect its final decision due to its protocol to only use the first-party browser, it's something users may want to try.
I blame the Russians. Clearly they influenced the reviewers, so the results should be ignored.
Working as an Apple employee in the part of the company that performed non-user updates, how many times did you THINK you would encounter customers who wanted to do the upgrade themselves?
Why would Mac owners who wanted to upgrade their own hardware have even come into contact with you??
Something is rotten in the state of Apple.
... and that something is the Safari browser. As long as you use a different browser, everything is okay, so this looks like a software issue, that will likely be fixed with a routine update, rather than a hardware issue. My spouse has a new Macbook, and uses Chrome so she has the same UI and can sync bookmarks with Windows and Linux. Her battery life is better than expected, and an improvement over her 2014 model.
Hell must've frozen over. Next thing you'll tell me a reality TV star became President....
Re:Chrome produces high battery life on Mac (Score:4, Insightful)
More importantly, the web browser makes the difference between recommended and not. Ignore all of the hardware, its the browser.
I'm curious now, exactly what they are testing. I'm guessing Facebook and YouTube, or similar. Ajax and video. Not my use case, but certainly a popular one.
I guess I won't make fun of Microsoft pimping their browser efficiency any more...
I'm sure anyone looking to by a MacBook Pro isn't looking at Consumer Reports for advise...
Well, not anymore.
The batteries aren't big enough, and Apple's power saving features are too aggressive, leading to a situation where the slightest load that pokes the machine in the wrong way (ie, anything that causes the GPUs to switch, or more CPU cores to wake up) will cause your battery % to drop through the floor.
It's a shame, really. If they weren't so obsessed with thinness to the point of discarding RAM slots, SSD sockets, and battery capacity- it might actually be a decent machine.
I wonder how many people pointed o
According to one report, they originally planned to use a bigger battery and ran into manufacturing problems and had to fall back to the smaller battery. That said, the story seems suspect, given that they us
Actually, Consumer Reports is really just testing browser battery performance. All they've show is that if you're using Safari, you don't know what to expect for battery life. Chrome was fine.
Integrity... right.
CR has always had a reputation for "testing" things it doesn't know enough about and writing unintentionally hilarious reviews. (All I can think of, not having read CR in years, is bicycles and lawnmowers - sorry.)
They also do things like awarding Tesla the highest score ever, then dropping it to Not Recommended the next year because of "maintenance issues" that don't seem to reflect anyone else's experience.
Take CR with a grain of salt, particularly unless you know enough about the item
This has always been the case with the MacBook Pro. For example, on the 2014-ish 15" retina models, you could easily burn through an "8 hour" battery in two or three hours by running things like Lightroom, Xcode, Finale (with Garritan instruments enabled), etc. For folks running high-end pro apps, Mac laptops haven't gotten great battery life since they took away our ability to put the machine to sleep, swap in a second battery, and keep going.
Don't get me wrong, I love the fact that the newer batteries
Re: (Score:3)
The bit about Safari and battery life is telling of QC issues.It sounds like safari processes are getting stuck in a race condition and are probably eating 100% cpu on a core. (I've seen this happen with lots of browsers and not just Safari. Modern webpages with megabytes of shitty JS can do this easily)
But, if it's the browser, why is this only happening with the new Macs? I don't see anyone complaining about this problem with older Mac hardware. It certainly isn't something I'm seeing with my 2015 13" MacBook Pro - the battery life is consistently good.
I use Safari as my default browser, but I'm not on Sierra (I was, but rolled back after running into too many annoying bugs.
If a background daemon gets into a tightly rolled loop consuming 100% of a CPU, the battery will run down quickly. And if that background daemon is one that is specific to the new hardware, it would affect only that model. So chances are, the problem is caused by some of the software that manages the new touch strip.
That said, it is likely that the smaller battery in the new model makes the problem worse than it otherwise would be.
Apple's bread and butter is fit/finish and consistent user experience.
It was when Jobs was in charge. Ives and Cook don't have anyone to keep them in line.
I feel like if Zombie Jobs was forced to use a Dongle to connect his brand new phone to his brand new computer he'd go in search of new brains.
Pretty good for dishwashers, but computers? Meh? (Score:2)
Consumer Reports is what it is, and for lots of stuff it is great, but because they do pretty well with appliances does not make them experts anywhere else. A very old joke in Motor Trend (or the equivalent; I forget.) has white lab coated guys in beards and spectacles carefully taking notes on clipboards as they push cars off a cliff. To one man's query another guy says, "Oh, that's just Consumer Reports testing cars again."
Consumer Reports is what it is, and for lots of stuff it is great...
Especially great at trashing Apple when it deserves to be trashed.
Re: (Score:3)
The point at which I determined CR to be crap for automotive testing is when they gave the Honda pickup truck the recommendation because it had the most comfortable interior and smoothest ride. Of course, it had the smallest bed, the lowest hauling capacity, and the worst trailer rating, but why would you need any of that in a pickup truck?
Re: (Score:3)
Says a majority of the people who buy pickups and who, by the way, never fill the bed, haul anything that can't be lifted by two people, or pull a trailer.
Says a majority of the people who buy pickups and who, by the way, never fill the bed, haul anything that can't be lifted by two people, or pull a trailer.
1. If that were the case, the Honda would be selling pretty well. Honda pulled the vehicle from N.A. sales a couple years ago due to almost non-existent sales. The F-150 is the best selling vehicle in the US.
2. The F-150 is the most popular vehicle amongst people making more than $1 million a year. It's, pretty much all, contractors and ranchers. You know, people who actually use pickup trucks.
3. I know this because half of my family work directly for automotive manufacturers and suppliers, and they know th
Based on the pickups I see being driven around here, the ability to carry cargo isn't an important consideration for the majority of pickup drivers.
They forgot... (Score:5, Insightful)
The only thing I would like different is more RAM (I use several VMs).
So when the new model arrived I was sure I would be a bit anoyed about the increased ram size and other new features that I would miss, but no.
I'm actually happy I got the previous model. It's so much better for my use.
I wouldn't even consider the new model. Who the f..k buys a pro laptop without any USB A ports? How isolated are you? Dongles? I hate dongles. I'm not spending that much money to carry around a bunch of dongles.
If Apple wants their Pro line to be used by bloggers then ok. They lost their way.
Re: (Score:3)
They make a device called a "Snuglet" that strengthens the Magsafe 2 connector to the point where you need to give a meaningful tug to get it to disconnect. It's around $20, but totally worth it.
Re:They forgot... (Score:4, Funny)
I think you misspelled "MagSafe 2". The original MagSafe was much more robust against those sorts of things (ignoring its tendency to fail to show a proper charge light at times). It was only when Apple redesigned the connector to make the machine even thinner that its reliability started to suck. (Hmm. I'm sensing a pattern.)
Irony (Score:2)
The reason? Too many ports!
Too early even for speculation? (Score:3)
Of course I'm mostly hoping for funny comments (as of days of yore), but in the case of this specific article I was hoping to find something about the possible causes of the variability in battery life. The mention of Safari was quite speculative, but I guess it isn't the job of Consumer Reports to diagnose the problems, just find them?
Anyway, for what it's worth, I have a long history with Apple, but as of this writing I do not anticipate any future purchase from Apple. The company is now dedicated to monolithic Apple-style thinking, which I find rather humorous considering the slogan of their most famous advertising campaign. Anything resembling criticism of Apple is now regarded as double-plus-ungood. Shut uppa your mouth!
I'm not sure how much to blame Apple. I think it is the American laws that basically require big companies to become increasingly evil in order to survive. Being an evil company is not a guarantee of success and huge profits, but being a nice company has become an absolute guarantee of failure, usually via acquisition. (My current list of examples includes NetScape, Palm, Sun, and Nokia.)
I'll check back later, though my hope of finding truly funny comments is fading these years.
I have occasionally seen this on the 2014/2015 retina MBPs as well, but not often. It certainly isn't the sort of thing that happens frequently or highly reproducibly, though, and I've never seen it drain the battery in an hour. That sort of power consumption shouldn't even be possible with all four cores running full tilt. Maybe the GPU is doing something crazy.
That said, I doubt that this has anything to do with Safari, but rather with something Safari is doing that's tickling a bug related to the tou