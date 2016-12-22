Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


2016 MacBook Pro Fails To Receive a Recommendation From Consumer Reports (9to5mac.com) 61

Posted by BeauHD from the wildly-inconsistent dept.
Consumer Reports has released its evaluation of the new MacBook Pro laptops, and it's not good. The 2016 MacBook Pro is the first MacBook to fail to receive a recommendation from the nonprofit organization dedicated to unbiased product testing. 9to5Mac reports: In a post breaking down the decision not to recommend the new MacBook Pros, Consumer Reports explains that while the new models held up well in terms of display quality and performance, the battery life issues were too big of an issue to overlook. The organization tested three MacBook Pro variants: a 13-inch Touch Bar model, a 15-inch Touch Bar model, and a 13-inch model without the Touch Bar. The general consensus was that "MacBook Pro battery life results were highly inconsistent from one trial to the next." Consumer Reports explains that the 13-inch Touch Bar model saw battery life of 16 hours in one test and 3.75 hours in another, while the non-Touch Bar model maxed out at 19.5 hours, but also lasted just 4.5 hours in another test. The 15-inch model ranged from 18.5 hours to 8 hours. Generally, according to the report, it's expected for battery life to vary from one trial to another by less than 5 percent, meaning that the battery life variances with the new MacBook Pro are very abnormal. Once that was completed, Consumer Reports experimented by conducting the same test using Chrome and "found battery life to be consistently high on all six runs." While the organization can't let that affect its final decision due to its protocol to only use the first-party browser, it's something users may want to try.

2016 MacBook Pro Fails To Receive a Recommendation From Consumer Reports

  • Hell must've frozen over. Next thing you'll tell me a reality TV star became President....

  • In other words... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The batteries aren't big enough, and Apple's power saving features are too aggressive, leading to a situation where the slightest load that pokes the machine in the wrong way (ie, anything that causes the GPUs to switch, or more CPU cores to wake up) will cause your battery % to drop through the floor.

    It's a shame, really. If they weren't so obsessed with thinness to the point of discarding RAM slots, SSD sockets, and battery capacity- it might actually be a decent machine.

    I wonder how many people pointed o

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dgatwood ( 11270 )

      The batteries aren't big enough, and Apple's power saving features are too aggressive, leading to a situation where the slightest load that pokes the machine in the wrong way (ie, anything that causes the GPUs to switch, or more CPU cores to wake up) will cause your battery % to drop through the floor.

      According to one report, they originally planned to use a bigger battery and ran into manufacturing problems and had to fall back to the smaller battery. That said, the story seems suspect, given that they us

    • Actually, Consumer Reports is really just testing browser battery performance. All they've show is that if you're using Safari, you don't know what to expect for battery life. Chrome was fine.

  • Consumer Reports is what it is, and for lots of stuff it is great, but because they do pretty well with appliances does not make them experts anywhere else. A very old joke in Motor Trend (or the equivalent; I forget.) has white lab coated guys in beards and spectacles carefully taking notes on clipboards as they push cars off a cliff. To one man's query another guy says, "Oh, that's just Consumer Reports testing cars again."

    • Consumer Reports is what it is, and for lots of stuff it is great...

      Especially great at trashing Apple when it deserves to be trashed.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      Back in the '80's, CR dinged VW because they used a single turn signal indicator in the console instead of the separate left and right ones common on US cars. One could only conclude that CR drivers needed that as a reminder because they often forgot which way they intended to turn.

      • Re: (Score:3)

        by JBMcB ( 73720 )

        The point at which I determined CR to be crap for automotive testing is when they gave the Honda pickup truck the recommendation because it had the most comfortable interior and smoothest ride. Of course, it had the smallest bed, the lowest hauling capacity, and the worst trailer rating, but why would you need any of that in a pickup truck?

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by DRJlaw ( 946416 )

          Of course, it had the smallest bed, the lowest hauling capacity, and the worst trailer rating, but why would you need any of that in a pickup truck?

          Says a majority of the people who buy pickups and who, by the way, never fill the bed, haul anything that can't be lifted by two people, or pull a trailer.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by JBMcB ( 73720 )

            Says a majority of the people who buy pickups and who, by the way, never fill the bed, haul anything that can't be lifted by two people, or pull a trailer.

            1. If that were the case, the Honda would be selling pretty well. Honda pulled the vehicle from N.A. sales a couple years ago due to almost non-existent sales. The F-150 is the best selling vehicle in the US.

            2. The F-150 is the most popular vehicle amongst people making more than $1 million a year. It's, pretty much all, contractors and ranchers. You know, people who actually use pickup trucks.

            3. I know this because half of my family work directly for automotive manufacturers and suppliers, and they know th

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by msauve ( 701917 )
          "why would you need any of that in a pickup truck?"

          Based on the pickups I see being driven around here, the ability to carry cargo isn't an important consideration for the majority of pickup drivers.

  • They forgot... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by fuzzyf ( 1129635 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @07:27PM (#53540723)
    I got the mid 2015 15" pro and I'm hoping it will last years. I've had Lenovo, HP and Dell through work and they are fine. The Macbook Pro on the other hand is really really nice to work with. Trackpad is just superb and Magsafe should be standard on all laptops (IMHO).
    The only thing I would like different is more RAM (I use several VMs).

    So when the new model arrived I was sure I would be a bit anoyed about the increased ram size and other new features that I would miss, but no.
    I'm actually happy I got the previous model. It's so much better for my use.
    I wouldn't even consider the new model. Who the f..k buys a pro laptop without any USB A ports? How isolated are you? Dongles? I hate dongles. I'm not spending that much money to carry around a bunch of dongles.

    If Apple wants their Pro line to be used by bloggers then ok. They lost their way.
    • Magsafe tends to be really bad if you do things like use your laptop in bed while plugged in. It comes out all the time, every time you move the laptop. It makes me wonder who these people are that just can't get the proper cord so that it doesn't string across where people might be walking. I mean a $2 extension cord is all it would take.
      • Yes, but you never see MacBook [Pro] computers fail because their power cords have been tugged on. I fixed a couple of Toshiba laptops by simply re-soldering the power connector back onto the motherboard. The magnetic connection does an excellent job of preventing stresses on the internal components of the laptop. Power connectors, USB connectors, and 1/8" audio connectors are highly prone to damage resulting from cables being pulled. USB is not bad on the back of a computer, but when people plug USB st
        • Man just get a Thinkpad and forget about it. The secret is to make the connector properly in the first place. USB-C doesn't fall out, but now it is just a small piece of metal and a plastic casing that sticks out an inch from the laptop. I'm most concerned about breaking this USB-C adapter.

      • They make a device called a "Snuglet" that strengthens the Magsafe 2 connector to the point where you need to give a meaningful tug to get it to disconnect. It's around $20, but totally worth it.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dgatwood ( 11270 )

        Magsafe tends to be really bad if you do things like use your laptop in bed while plugged in.

        I think you misspelled "MagSafe 2". The original MagSafe was much more robust against those sorts of things (ignoring its tendency to fail to show a proper charge light at times). It was only when Apple redesigned the connector to make the machine even thinner that its reliability started to suck. (Hmm. I'm sensing a pattern.)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by jemmyw ( 624065 )
      I've got the new 2016 MacBook Pro 15" through work. I also had the 2014 model, which I ended up owning after being let go by a previous employer. I don't use any peripherals so I'm not bothered by the ports issue. The flatter keyboard on the 2016 model is actually nicer, more clicky, the old one feels mushy now. The touch bar is a nice gimmick, it works OK. But meh, I wouldn't have purchased one with my own money, I'd have probably gone for a Dell XPS with 32GB of memory provided I could get Linux working o

  • The reason? Too many ports!

  • Too early even for speculation? (Score:3)

    by shanen ( 462549 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @08:16PM (#53540917) Homepage Journal

    Of course I'm mostly hoping for funny comments (as of days of yore), but in the case of this specific article I was hoping to find something about the possible causes of the variability in battery life. The mention of Safari was quite speculative, but I guess it isn't the job of Consumer Reports to diagnose the problems, just find them?

    Anyway, for what it's worth, I have a long history with Apple, but as of this writing I do not anticipate any future purchase from Apple. The company is now dedicated to monolithic Apple-style thinking, which I find rather humorous considering the slogan of their most famous advertising campaign. Anything resembling criticism of Apple is now regarded as double-plus-ungood. Shut uppa your mouth!

    I'm not sure how much to blame Apple. I think it is the American laws that basically require big companies to become increasingly evil in order to survive. Being an evil company is not a guarantee of success and huge profits, but being a nice company has become an absolute guarantee of failure, usually via acquisition. (My current list of examples includes NetScape, Palm, Sun, and Nokia.)

    I'll check back later, though my hope of finding truly funny comments is fading these years.

