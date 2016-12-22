Pokemon Go Arrives On the Apple Watch (techcrunch.com) 24
Niantic, the developers behind Pokemon Go, have finally launched the Apple Watch version of the game. The new smartwatch app will let you play Pokemon Go without having to constantly pull out your smartphone. Instead, you can use the watch to tap to find nearby Pokemon, collect items from PokeStops, and log your gameplay as a "workout." TechCrunch reports: The AR and GPS-powered game, which has been downloaded 600 million times as of November, offers a unique combination of gameplay and physical activity that makes sense for a platform like the Apple Watch. The new app will take advantage of the watch's fitness-tracking capabilities, as gameplay counts toward your personal Activity rings. In addition, your Apple Watch sessions will count toward hatching your Pokemon Eggs, too, as well as receiving Candy with your Buddy Pokemon. In addition to fitness tracking, Pokemon Go will also tie into the Apple Watch's ability to push notifications to your wrist. The app will send alerts about a variety of important events, including when there are nearby Pokemon to catch, when you're near a PokeStop, when your Eggs hatch, and when medals are awarded, says Niantic. However, when it comes time to actually catch the Pokemon, you'll still need to break out your iPhone.
Re: (Score:2)
Said both people who own Apple Watches and still play Pokemon Go
Fixied?
Re: (Score:2)
"Important events"? (Score:1)
Dubious...
Re: (Score:2)
The word important is context sensitive. That you think this is dubious shows you didn't place enough importance on your schooling.
That's so 2016... (Score:2)
Nice to see people don't forget history these days.
PoGo Plus (Score:1)
However, when it comes time to actually catch the Pokemon, you'll still need to break out your iPhone.
Or buy their stupid PokemonGo Plus device [pokemongo.com]. Of course they could have implemented similar functionality in phone - tap screen to catch Pokemon or spin Pokestop but then nobody would buy their crappy Pokemon Go Plus device.
In other news AppleWatch sales are up. Mostly due to fact that you can track distance without actually walking. You can just shake the AppleWatch and track the distance (required to hatch eggs and acquire buddy distance). This was impossible with iPhone/Android because for those devices dis
Wow! (Score:3)
I was JUST waiting for this! Even if I had an Apple Watch, I really need to run around draining my paltry little battery with this!
What's a watch, grandpa? (Score:1)
You so funny!
Great (Score:2)
Great...something I have no interest in is now available for use on another thing I have no interest in. lol
Re: Great (Score:2)
But you are clearly interested enough to comment on it.
Ob (Score:2)
Gotta hold em all wrong!