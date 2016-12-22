Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Raspberry Pi's Linux-Based PIXEL Desktop Now Available For PC and Mac

Posted by msmash
From a report on BetaNews: If you own a Raspberry Pi, you're probably familiar with PIXEL. The desktop environment is included in the Raspbian OS. The Raspberry Pi Foundation describes PIXEL as the "GNU/Linux we would want to use" and understandably so. It offers a smart, clean interface, a decent selection of software, the Chromium web browser with plug-ins, and more -- and from today it's available for PC and Mac. The version of Debian+PIXEL for x86 platforms is described as "experimental" but having taken it for a spin, it seems pretty stable to me. To run PIXEL on your PC or Mac, download the image, burn it onto a DVD or flash it onto a USB memory stick, and boot from it. The desktop environment will load ready for use.

  • Oh shit, this means https://raspberrypi.org/ [raspberrypi.org] is going to get Slashdotted. I hope their ISP has got some spare capacity ready for the deluge.
    • they should have had a bittorrent file ready, when will people managing servers with large Linux ISOs, it is best to have several mirrors offering only bittorrent files so downloads can spread the load not only among servers but the downloaders can help to share the load too

        Torrent is available here :
        https://downloads.raspberrypi.org/pixel_x86/images/pixel_x86-2016-12-13/

    by DrXym ( 126579 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @11:06AM
    It's basically a rethemed and polished version of Rasbian with LXDE or some other light weight desktop. But I can't see much reason I would want it on a PC or Mac, other than perhaps for development purposes, i.e. for writing code that targets PIXEL or the Pi without suffering the intolerably slow speeds of the Pi while I do so.

    Otherwise there are already lots of Linux dists and few of them need to cut as many corners as Rasbian to get it to run on a slow embedded device.

      by 605dave ( 722736 )

      Development is exactly why they are releasing it. They want people to be able to build on the platform without having to have the hardware. Very smart move.

    by Stormwatch ( 703920 ) on Thursday December 22, 2016 @12:09PM

    What an incompetently written headline: "desktop now available for PC and Mac" makes one understand that it is just a desktop environment running on top of Windows and macOS, replacing Explorer.exe and the Finder, but still the same operating systems underneath running the same applications. Which is not the case at all.

  • So, who's taking bets on how long before Alphabet or Google sends them a cease and desist notice for using the PIXEL name? Surprised it hasn't happened yet.

    • If they were using it first (I believe they were) then Google won't likely do this.
      Additionally they are in a different space, one is a phone, one is an OS distro.

      Though...
      Can I run PIXEL on my Pixel to drive my pixels? it's pixels all the way down! (need an ARM derivative named Pixel to run it on :)

