Slashdot Asks: Which Windows Laptop Could Replace a MacBook Pro?

Last month, Apple unveiled new MacBook Pros, featuring an OLED Touch Bar, Touch ID, and all-new form factor that shaves off roughly 3mm in thickness. There are three base versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel Core i5 processors and 8GB of memory (upgradable to 16GB RAM and dual-core Intel Core i7 processors) for $1,499, $1,799 and $1,999. The base model 15-inch MacBook Pro comes with Core i7 processors and 16GB of memory for $2,399 and $2,799. Of course, adapters and AppleCare support are sold separately. The new laptops are great for Apple users -- but what about Windows users? Is there a Windows laptop that matches the new MacBook Pro in terms of build quality, reliability, and performance? Jack Schofield via The Guardian attempts to help Patrick, who is looking for a PC that matches Apple's new offerings as closely as possible. "I use my Mac for all the usual surfing, watching videos, listening to music and so on," Patrick writes. "I also use Adobe Photoshop pretty heavily and video-editing software more lightly." Schofield writes: The Dell XPS 13 and 15 are the most obvious alternatives to MacBooks. Unfortunately, they are at the top of this price range. You can still get an old-model XPS 13 (9350) for $950, but that has a Core i5-6200U with only 4GB of memory. The latest 9360 version has a 2.5GHz Core i5-7200U, 8GB of memory and a 128GB SSD for $1,050. If you go for a 512GB SSD at $1,150, you're only saving $420 on a new 2.0GHz MacBook Pro. HP's Spectre x360 range offers similar features to Dell's XPS range, except that all the x360 laptops have touch screens that you can rotate to enable "tent" (eg for movie viewing) or tablet operation. The cheapest model is the HP Spectre x360 13-4126na. This has a 13in screen, a Core i5-6200U processor, 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD for $1,050. You can upgrade to an HP Spectre x360 13-4129na with better screen resolution -- 2560 x 1440 instead of 1920 x 1080 -- plus a 2.5GHz Core i7-6500U and 512GB SSD for $1,270. Again, this is not much cheaper than a 2.0GHz MacBook Pro 13. You could also look at the Lenovo ThinkPad T560, which is a robust, professional 15.6in laptop that starts at $800. Do any Slashdotters have any comparable Windows laptops in mind that could replace a new MacBook Pro?
$1699 fully loaded w/ coupon - 6+ hours battery life out of the box on default Fedora 24 install! Everything "just worked". Windows seems fine, too.
Nah, those were the hard-core original geek types who used to hang out here. We're just the trend-chasing wannabe masses who finally figured out that being a geek was actually kind of cool. However, we don't embrace all that hard-core kernel-tweaking hacker libertarian idealist stuff. We vote for one of the two major parties and bash on the other one. We shun the pizza-and-cola diet and eat natural foods. We'd rather watch a stream of someone playing LOL than hack together a bot, cuz that violates the terms of service. We program in
.NET, and we think Microsoft deserves a second chance.
That used to be the case, but the Microsoft of 2016 is different than the Microsoft of 1996 or even 2006. Instead of trying to destroy Linux, they now support it!
If you want to run Linux servers, you can install them with several different supported distributions in Azure. If you want to run a bash shell under Windows 10, they now offer one that's based off of Ubuntu.
Hell... even if you wanted to get rid of your old Windows 2008 system running SQL Server, they'll be offering a version of SQL Server that run
Don't get me wrong...I hate their guts. I remember them during the Gates days.
I hardly even notice which platform I'm using any longer, because everything stuff I use is cross platform. Even Bash. The main day-to-day differences are font rendering, minor differences in window decoration, notification mechanisms, and how much screen space the graphical shell claims for its own use.
Are you ever going to get blasted, you want to replace an Apple laptop with Windows instead of going for Linux?
Given the software choice that most people go for who use professional laptops, yes, most people would if needed replace and Apple with a Linux laptop.
Speak-N-Spell (Score:2, Funny)
A recent Speak-N-Spell could probably come close.
Microsoft Surface Book (Score:3, Funny)
Erm, you forgot to name the device you talk about or to link it. Because a detachable touch screen from a laptop running Linux or Hackintosh would be interesting.
Actually Very Comparable (Score:5, Informative)
That system has a slower processor and slower GPU than the MacBook Pro 15". Also slower RAM and storage.
Both have 16GB RAM, the nVidia 965m is rated as approximately the same as the Radeon Pro 455 (which is the fastest one available for the MacBook) and with the performance base is claimed to have a 16 hour battery life. I can't find the CPU specs for the surface book but the chips are the same generation. While the MacBook has a touch bar the Surface has a touch screen plus a pen and can function as a tablet as well but only a 13.5 inch screen. In Canada it also costs ~$500 less than the 15" MacBook Pro with maxed out GPU. It also has a USB-A port.
Of the two I would go for the Surface and I say that as someone who has used Macs for around a decade now - it's far more like a Mac used to be than the new MacBook Pro. However I'm waiting for the refresh of the Dell XS 15 which, if it comes with a Kaby Lake CPU and a 10-series nVidia GPU will be what I'll probably get.
Having already upgraded my desktop to Windows 10 (after getting fed up of waiting for the Mac Pro to be updated) I've found it is nowhere near as bad as Windows XP (which was the last time I seriously used Windows) and frankly it is faster and more responsive than OS X - that maybe the old hardware I am running it on but since Apple has not updated the Mac Pro for 3 years that's hardly my fault. With modern machines it is easy to spin up a Linux VM for programming and data analysis - although the Linux subsystem for windows might even avoid the need for that too soon.
Both have 16GB RAM, the nVidia 965m is rated as approximately the same as the Radeon Pro 455 (which is the fastest one available for the MacBook) and with the performance base is claimed to have a 16 hour battery life. I can't find the CPU specs for the surface book but the chips are the same generation. While the MacBook has a touch bar the Surface has a touch screen plus a pen and can function as a tablet as well but only a 13.5 inch screen. In Canada it also costs ~$500 less than the 15" MacBook Pro with maxed out GPU. It also has a USB-A port.
The new Surface Book uses the i5-6300U and i7-6600U CPUs, they are the U series so have 15W TDP. Apple have gone for the i7-6820HQ and i7-6920HQ HQ over Iris Pro versions as the HQ allows all four cores to go in to Turbo Boost at the same time whereas the Iris model only alllows one core to be in Turbo mode at a time, to keep the TDP at 45W. GPU is impressive in advertising but it is a 'variant' and we're yet to know how it really performs.
They're different tools. MacBook Pro as limited it seems to be, is
It's always funny to read anecdotal evidence like yours, because the experience is just so absolutely terrible that if it were somehow endemic to the entire platform there would be literal torches and pitchforks involved.
That said, unless you specifically bought an HP machine in the absolute top tier of the product lineup you're comparing a Camry to a Cadillac (Not the best analogy considering that Cadillac makes terrible SUVs these days) and Windows hardware tends to top out at the midrange for Apple's ove
This is silly (Score:5, Insightful)
What I mean is this is the same kind of thing Apple fans seem to do every time a new Apple product launches and their pricing is somewhat sane (it gets worse as time goes on because they don't update prices as parts get cheaper). They try to run some silly comparison of trying to find a PC that matches specs and when you can't do it, or can't do it for less, declare some kind of victory.
Look, the new Macbook Pro is probably a good deal... so long as it is precisely what you want. It cannot be upgraded later and is very much a "one size fits all" design. So if that happens to be precisely what you want to have then cool, get it. However if that's not the case, then when looking at alternatives the question should be what can you get for less or more money that might more closely fit what you want. Maybe you are fine with less CPU, and a lower screen resolution so you find a computer with that and save some money. Maybe you don't care about size and weight so much but would like top of the like graphics, so you buy a big Sager or something.
The point is trying to do a "This must match this other thing precisely or it loses," is silly, and is generally only done by fanboys when they are trying to make the alternatives lose and trying to justify their product as the "right" choice.
Don't run computer analysis by starting with the specs and trying to match that, instead start with the need and then find the price/performance point that best matches it. I just bought a tiny little $500 server at work, because it matches the need the very best (small system to run a dedicated license server with hardware dongle). It will be running in the same datacenter as a $10,000 2U system that runs a bunch of VMs. Neither is remotely comparable to each other in any way, however both have a range of needs they can fill. I don't hate on the cheap unit for not matching the performance of the expensive one, or hate on the powerful one for not matching the size of the weak one.
That's pretty much what I've done for most of my device purchases: pick a few specs that it MUST have ( >= ).
Phone: Android. Micro-SD, 3GB of Ram, less than $200.
Laptops: AMD, AMD, must be able to upgrade|replace: battery, HD|SSD, RAM (to at least 16GB); preferably less than $1000.
Yeah.... true statement. Ultimately, you buy a Mac because you decide you prefer OS X as an operating system. That includes such things as liking the increased resistance to malware and virus attacks, and the ability to take it in to a local Apple store in most major cities and get in person training or help using it. It may also be a choice made because you plan to be a heavy user of one of the software applications that only runs on a Mac, like Final Cut Pro X or Logic Pro X.
With the latest Macbook Pro, t
That includes such things as liking the increased resistance to malware and virus attacks
I'm sorry, but this is complete bullshit. Anyone with half a brain knows that the only reason Macs aren't targeted is because their market share makes it an undesirable target. Linux servers get hacked all the time, and they're arguably more secure than anything else when properly maintained. Macs aren't magical, they're just not on anyone's radar.
Telling people Macs are more secure is just giving them a false sense of security. The reality is that if it's on the internet, and you don't know what yo
As I like to say, there is no such thing as a "best laptop." There is a "best laptop for you" and a "best laptop for me" and a "best
Silly? Yes and no.
The problem with the new Macbook Pro isn't that it's too expensive. It's that the high-end laptops are effectively capped at those somewhat modest specs, and though they're fine for most people, there are a lot of "pros" who would like a more powerful laptop. Apple, I feel, has a responsibility for properly maintaining and supporting it's ecosystem, because unlike with PCs, users of MacOS software have only one choice of vendor for their Mac hardware. It's fine if Apple wants to build
This is absolutely not true, I think that a lot of people dont really care what OS they run, since most things run on most platform, and I can notice more and more that people don't really care about the OS.
I found this post very interesting because I have been ask
They try to run some silly comparison of trying to find a PC that matches specs and when you can't do it, or can't do it for less, declare some kind of victory.
No one is going to claim victory when someone can't replace the MacBook Consumer that was just released. This may be the first time where the Apple fans are the ones looking for the comparison rather than the PC fans.
Lenovo T-series thinkpads (Score:5, Insightful)
The Lenovo T-series thinkpad laptops have always been good for me. The matte black non-slip exterior is a bit of a fashion statement all by itself and I guess some people won't like that, but the build quality is great.
Plus, you can field-strip it and replace literally any part of the laptop anytime anywhere using only one techie screwdriver. My thinkpads have lasted over 7 years each, and 2 of the 3 I owned were repaired in extremely austere environments (temporary plywood building in the middle of Iraq for one of them).
Lenovo spent a couple years building these with only super craptastic LCD panels, but now I think their entire lineup has an available IPS panel, and many offer optional touchscreen.
The ability to replace/upgrade/repair every part including increasing RAM and SSD size a few years after buying is a HUGE bonus that I think outweighs the stylistic differences.
Re:Lenovo T-series thinkpads (Score:5, Funny)
No good - the Lenovos still have a headphone hack. Not a comparable system.
If you want to run linux they're great. The only reason I can think of to buy a macbook pro is to run OS X. I can't figure what this guy really wants but if he wants the same experience that he's getting on the Mac from a Windows laptop I only see disappointment ahead. Every time I log in at work on my computer there I instantly miss my Linux and Mac computers. The difference is obvious to me every day.
NEC LaVie ultrabooks and Panasonic Let's Note are pretty good too. Very well made, good specs, upgradable and repairable (no silly screws etc).
Why does this always get asked? (Score:5, Insightful)
Seriously.
We get that you want a comparable system to your macbook pro. We get that you don't want to pay 2000$+ for one. We get that you probably like macosx. We get that you probably want a bigger ssd, and other perks.
This is a site for nerds. It is expected that you will know certain things, like the existence of hackintoshes. These are PCs, with PC pricetags, that have damned near identical hardware to apple's offerings, as far as the OS and software is concerned, and which can be coaxed into running osx.
Since you should know that these exist, even if you do not want to run OSX, you can still see their known working hardware lists for very close analogs to macbooks, and make a good selection, without ever bothering to ask tediously redundant questions.
Example, here is a nice article breaking down last years best offerings.
http://blazinglist.com/top-10-... [blazinglist.com]
So, since this info is readily available, you should already know about hackintoshes and their communities, why do you people keep asking Slashdot, instead of investing 10 seconds on google looking for a suitable hackintosh?
Really people. This is not hard.
why do you people keep asking Slashdot, instead of investing 10 seconds on google looking for a suitable hackintosh?
I for one always appreciate some fresh perspectives on which laptop is best for my next Linux install.
Speaking as a 17" MacBook Pro user (Score:2)
with no apparent upgrade path in the future, I'm more interested in the hardware. I can run Linux easily enough, though I'll miss some key applications that I use for work rather badly. But what I'll miss more are the ergonomics.
In particular, the entirely clean and corner-free outer casing (this is underrated—it means less potential for cracks due to corner impact and much less potential for snags on, say, soft bags and carriers that end up breaking plastic widgets of some kind off); the all-metal co
Maybe I'm just cheap. (Score:5, Insightful)
Never spend more than $1000 on a laptop... unless someone else is paying.
+1. My most satisfying laptop ever: $285 Gateway/Acer from Fry's, throw away the HD and put in a $100 ssd. Whamo, awesome. Still going great years later. Boots to KDE in ~10 seconds.
Re:Maybe I'm just cheap. (Score:4, Insightful)
Why not spend > 1000?
Because today's $1000 laptop is tomorrow's $500 laptop.
And tomorrow's $500 laptop just seems to not work with today's software, and tomorrow's $500 laptop seems to not have updated drivers or support. And tomorrow's $500 laptop is usually simply discontinued and not discounted.
I've never been happy with a sub (I'll be generous) $800 laptop. I was happy with my expensive Pentium 800m at the time, but it's replacement despite being faster and more feature rich was utter garbage that was just horrible to use, same with it's successor, and finally I bought the bull
Any new one (Score:4, Insightful)
Seems pretty straight forward to me. Take any current Macbook Pro, and look at a comparable Dell XPS, and it'll be $200-$400 cheaper, and have better specs. Wasn't hard. Next question?
Re: (Score:2)
I struggle to see why anyone would give a crap, especially since most vendors do this.
Why? The XPS13 runs Linux better than it does Windows.
Two best macbook pro 13" replacements (Score:4, Informative)
Dell XPS 13. Generally nice build quality. Sadly the "nice" 3200x1800 screen is rather reflective and very power hungry (about half the battery life). If you go with the 1080P option you have limited CPU/GPU/ram options. Also note the kaby lake version (2016) does NOT have the IRIS. So if you want faster graphics get the 2015 version with the IRIS graphics. Also the "nostril" cam is a common complaint.
Lenovo Ideapad 710S (13") is also quite nice. Aluminum unibody, chicklet keyboard, looks kinda apple like. They have an ugly hack for some weird RAID driver (despite there being a single storage device). They disable ACPI which breaks microsoft and linux install media. So you have to use their install media (unless hacking install media is your thing), so you can't do a fresh install to get rid of whatever rootkit/malware/crapware that lenovo includes. They did (finally) release a bios to reenable ACPI, but seem to REALLY not want windows folks to use it, it's explicitly unsupported for windows. Makes you wonder why lenovo REALLY doesn't want users reinstalling the OS. The good news is it does have the IRIS graphics (like the macbook pro 13" and the 2015 dell XPS), but can get gotten with a top spec (i7 and 16GB ram) and still get a nice matte 1080P screen. I'm all for more pixels, but don't really think that 3200x1800 is worth it on a 13" screen screen, especially if it significantly impacts battery life.
Re: (Score:2)
I avoid Dell now. Had one too many Dell laptops bite the dust with mainboard issues (cheap caps?) or need to replace the keyboard. Never had one last very long. Better luck with Acer and Asus.
'Pro' laptops.. (Score:3)
Only one really springs to mind right now: Dell Precision 17 7000 Series.
For the same money as a tricked-out MacBook 'Pro' you get a Xeon CPU with 64GB of ECC RAM, and plenty of useful configuration and IO options.
Also: next-day on-site service for 3 years, extendable to 5 for a bit more money.
Having used a laptop for paid work in the field I can tell you for sure that not having undiagnosable OS crashes or silent data corruption is, y'know, professional.
Having the ability to call out an engineer with parts to fix the damn thing if it breaks while you're on-site at a client location and thus get working again quickly? That's also professional.
Having a sleek Apple MacBook. Sure, that conveys the impression of professionalism, but right now, that's all it is.. superficial. It's finely crafted consumer-grade appliance tech undeserving of the 'Pro' moniker right now.
Pertinent thread, but need help with 17" options (Score:2)
Would love to know what's comparable to that today with roughly 32 Gigs of RAM, 6th -gen core i7 processor, numeric keypad, 4 gigs of graphics RAM in a dedicated graphi
You get what you pay for. (Score:2)
There is no equivalent to a MacBook Pro sold as a Windows laptop.
-jcr
dell inspiron 15 gaming (Score:2)
Lonovo Yoga 900 (Score:2)
This used to be a legitimate question. (Score:2)
I actually asked a similar one to this at one time in history and got roasted for it.
Back in the day you had to be really careful about what hardware you bought when you ran Linux - there were a lot of "Win-products" which didn't actually have their firmware on their chips permanently but had to load it from a Windows only driver. Those days are pretty much gone - Linux has improved to the point that it can load that stuff, the manufacturers have either pulled their heads far enough out of their asses to e
On a more helpful note I would probably chose from this page:
http://store.asus.com/us/categ... [asus.com]
Used 2015 Macbook Pro (Score:2)
Hackaday's take on this: Thinkpad (Score:3)
Giving out pointers... (Score:2)
I honestly think the XPS 15 is a top choice too, although the reasoning for this is not directly for design/size/display, but mostly because it ticks all the right boxes specs-wise that make a great laptop. For an all around machine, meaning it can be used both as a work performer or an entertainment, i'd rarelly take away these features:
- Intel Skylake 40w+ TDP QUAD chip (usually ending in HQ), be it i5 or i7, later preferable if doing any heavy rendering (video, stills, photoshop, audio, 2 or 3d modelling
Correction: By "raid laptop", I meant a laptop with 2 actual m.2 pci-e nvme slots soldered to the board. I believe the dell options, even with raid available on the config, use an m.2. adaptor ("interposer" as they call it) which just uses the SATA bus, which bottlenecks pci-e. The only reason wanting something like this would be for fast RAID 2 (reliability), but it would seriously hamper the soldered m.2 ssd performance, as every write would have to wait for the slower SSD. Reads would probably not be aff
Get a thinkpad and be happy (Score:2)
Saving "only $420?" Seriously? (Score:2)
If you think that saving "only $420" on a laptop compared to a MacBook Pro, there's something wrong with either your math or your sense of how much a different $420 makes in that kind of purchase.
Look into Razer (Score:2)
The Razer Blade series is generally considered to be the closest direct replacement for the Mac Pro, being unibody aluminum laptops with a similar form factor and build quality. There are three options: The Razer Blade Stealth, which is a 12.5" ultrabook that is kind of like a retina macbook air, the Razer Blade, which is sort of like a 14" retina Macbook pro, and the Razer Blade Pro, which is sort of like a 17" retina Macbook Pro.
At this point, all three have thunderbolt three and support an external GPU,
Pretty much anything from a reputable manufacturer (Score:2)
I switched from PC to Mac in 2005. I had G4s, G5s, and intel versions. Recently, my MBP 17" Turned itself on in a backpack and melted the GPU loose. So I went looking for a new one. Nothing about them excited me. It was the same old shit, except NOW I couldn't get a 17". In addition, my OSX experience has been getting fairly shitty. The MBP turning itself on while closed and unplugged from anything, for instance. Had happened quite a few times, before the fateful backpack incident. There have been other i
ASUS ZenBook series (Score:2)
They've got a whole range of laptops that are generally sane - for instance ctrl key is on the outside left not the f@#!$ing Fn key. Last time I looked, which was 8 months ago, I got one with a 17" 4k screen, 16 gigs RAM, 512 gb PCIe SSD, 3 usb3 ports for $1100 and I'm sure that's cheaper now. And it'll be much cheaper if you want a smaller screen - but I have to do real coding and design work on this on the road so went as large as possible.
Note - like Lenovo or Dell their autoupdate stuff is poop.
That is easy: there is none (Score:2)
A windows laptop runs windows. So it not replacing a Mac Book Pro with OS X but is a lame alternative, if it is at all.
If you don't like Mac OS X anymore, go for Linux or if you must Open Solaris
... how a professional can work with windows is beyond me ... OTOH Mac OS X is going downhill and approaching windows ugliness and clumsiness quite quickly over the resent years.
No windows laptop can (Score:2)
No windows laptop can replace a MacBook because Windows laptops don't run macOS. What a stupid thing to ask.
Exercise in futility... (Score:2)
What's the point really? I think the market has more than proven that software trumps over and over hardware everytime new models for x or y brand comes out.
Here's the summary of what I heard coming from Macbook Pro users with this new release:
1. Some declare it's prefect, all Apple decisions were great, they had orgasms fingering the new OLED strip, blah blah;
2. Some hated some of Apple's decisions in different degrees or specs, but they've waited up to 4 years for a new model, they'll upgrade anyways, and
Are you intending to do actual work (Score:2)
Are you intending to do actual work, or are you just going to use it for dicking around?
This is boring (Score:2)
Why do I have to read about other people's pedestrian shopping problems on a "news for nerds" site?
I'm a fan of Dell laptops. I tend to like Latitudes better than XPS's but that's mostly preference for how we use them in an enterprise. Dell is a great choice if you want good warranty support. They'll do on site replacement of parts next day if you purchase a good enough warranty, which is nice if you want to ensure minimal downtime.
Sager can be worth looking at, they have a lot of flexibility in what they'll configure for you. Their tech support is pretty crap though, so make sure you get it through some
Just a note: the reason I mentioned those three brands (or models) specifically, is that they come preinstalled with a Linux distro.
Re: (Score:2)
Dell has several models that support Linux from them (I haven't checked the Latitudes, but I know it is an option in the Precision and XPS lines).
Umm...you might want to check again on Dell. I've never had an issue replacing hardware in my Latitudes or Precisions, not even the WiFi cards. While I can't speak for Lenovo, I am very familiar with HP's issues where the machine will not boot if the wrong hardware is in it.
Latitude E7470 (Score:2)
Another vote for Dells - I've been very happy with the majority of the Latitude and Precisions that I've worked with the last four years, and own an M4500 as my personal workhorse that I've upgraded almost as much as it can be done (16GB RAM, dual 250GB SSD (one full size, one mSATA), USB 3.0 via ExpressCard), and also had a flawless Linux experience on the M4700 and M4800, and the Latitude E6420/E6430 as well. Dell support is fantastic (unlike some other companies...) as well if you ever need anything, pl
I've purchased 2 laptops, a desktop, and a small form factor machine from System 76. They've been solid, but nothing really to call home about. The first laptop (Gazelle) had a touchpad that was shifted a bit off to the left. I understand the design decision to put the touchpad centered below the keyboard letters, but it took a while to get used to. The second laptop (Lemur) was great. For desktop, I have a Ratel. When it arrived I noticed the case was bent a bit. I couldn't tell if it was from shipp
Chromebook pixel.
https://www.amazon.com/Super-G... [amazon.com]
It can completely ditch chromeos, and run pure Linux.
https://wiki.archlinux.org/ind... [archlinux.org]
http://marksolters.com/program... [marksolters.com]
Like other Chromebooks, battery life is obscenely long.
Battery life is more important to me than ultra-high performance.
Suggestions?
Thinkpad X260. Battery lasts for 17 hours.
Look into a Chromebook. You can get them with various levels of performance (from ARM machines to Intel processors). They all seem to have good battery life (10+ hours).
The best part is that since ChromeOS is Linux at the core, you can install a full Linux distribution using Crouton and switch between the two with just a hotkey.
Can't do Chromebook. Need to run Win7 in a VM for work purposes.
You can run Windows under Linux using Virtual Box on the Chromebook.
No speed penalty because Linux is native on the Chromebook.
Re:I'm al looking to move away from the Mac (Score:4, Informative)
I've been very happy with the Dell Precision line since the MacBooks stopped being Pro machines (thus a Precision M4500 (first gen i7, 16GB RAM, Dual 250GB SSD, Quadro FX 880m replaced my original 2006 MacBook Pro, even though I would later buy a refurbed 2012 (non-retina) MBP as a lightweight machine). Plus they have docking stations. I've run Linux on the M4500, M4700, and M4800 without issues - the Quadro and FirePro cards seem to work just fine, especially if you use the closed source drivers.
Re: (Score:3)
What Linux app for iPad Pro? (Score:2)
Upgrade to the iPad pro, you can get a blue tooth keyboard and the Linux app.
Since when is there a "Linux app" for the iPad Pro? I thought the strict W^X policy of iOS made a virtual machine impossible. Or are you referring to SSH, VNC, RDP, or another remote desktop means? That requires a continuous connection to the Internet while in use. But perhaps if price is truly no problem, you can buy the 4G iPad Pro on a carrier that offers an unmetered cellular Internet plan instead of the Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro.
I'm looking for a good Linux machine. I haven't bought anything other than a MBP in over a decade. I don't mind the price, I just want a fast, reliable laptop.
If price is no problem: Upgrade to the iPad pro, you can get a blue tooth keyboard and the Linux app.
Does the Linux app come with SystemD as an in-app purchase?
No, it comes with it as standard. You can pay to have it removed.
Re: I'm al looking to move away from the Mac (Score:2)
That's the way it must appear to some users of Windows 10!
Re: I'm al looking to move away from the Mac (Score:5, Insightful)
If you go for a 512GB SSD at $1,150, you're only saving $420 on a new 2.0GHz MacBook Pro.
Who the hell thinks "only" a $420 discount on comparable hardware and build quality isn't a great deal?
The Apple logo is worth at least $500 in street cred. There's a net loss seeing XPS logo though this could be offset by $1 Apple sticker. The trick is making it look legit.
Same here, I love my Asus UX501. Beautiful 4K matte screen, 16GB RAM, i7-6700HQ, 128GB SSD + 1GB HDD, NVIDIA GTX 960M. And very stylish, looks as good or even better than a MacBook and it costs $1500.
Quality means different things to different people, AC.
Also, what people are willing to pay has no real bearing as a measure of real value.
See for instance, caviar. It is horrid. Salty. Vile.
People pay a lot for it because it is hard to obtain, and its consumption is a symbol of conspicuous wealth.
Apple products are similar.
